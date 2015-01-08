Here Are The 7 Coolest Air Force Unit Mottoes -- And What They Mean

Unit mottoes are usually written in Latin and framed by the core values of the group.
The motto is like a mission statement and a battle cry combined in one.
It also serves to boost morale and in some cases, to instill fear in the enemy.
To some, like Lt. Gen. Norman Seip, a motto is more than just a catchy phrase. It represents a unit’s work and are the words a unit lives by.
Here’s our list of the seven coolest unit mottos in the Air Force:
Motto: Kiai O Ka Lewa (Hawaiian for “Guardians of the Upper Realm”)
5th Bomb Wing: Stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, it’s one of the only two B-52H Stratofortress wings in the Air Force.
Motto: Mors Ab Alto (Latin for “Death from Above”)
7th Bomb Wing: Stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, it’s one of only two B-1B Lancer bomber wings in the Air Force.
Motto: Aut Vincere Aut Mors (Latin for “Conquer or Die”)
1st Fighter Wing: Stationed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, it’s the first operational wing flying the F-22A Raptor.
Motto: Attaquez et Conquerez (French for “Attack and Conquer”)
8th Fighter Wing: Stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, the wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Motto: Tutor et Ultor (Latin for “Protector and Defender”)
49th Fighter Wing: Stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, the wing flies the F-22 Raptor.
Motto: “Seek, Attack, Destroy”
52nd Fighter Wing: Stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, the unit is flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Motto: “Fire From The Clouds”
33rd Fighter Wing: Stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the wing’s mission is to train F-35 pilots and maintainers.
