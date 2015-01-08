Here Are The 7 Coolest Air Force Unit Mottoes -- And What They Mean

U.S. Air Force A combat controller with the 22nd Special Tactics Squadron out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., watches as other members of his team land after parachuting 13,000 feet for training.

Unit mottoes are usually written in Latin and framed by the core values of the group.

The motto is like a mission statement and a battle cry combined in one.

It also serves to boost morale and in some cases, to instill fear in the enemy.

To some, like Lt. Gen. Norman Seip, a motto is more than just a catchy phrase. It represents a unit’s work and are the words a unit lives by.

Here’s our list of the seven coolest unit mottos in the Air Force:

Motto: Kiai O Ka Lewa (Hawaiian for “Guardians of the Upper Realm”)

5th Bomb Wing: Stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, it’s one of the only two B-52H Stratofortress wings in the Air Force.

Motto: Mors Ab Alto (Latin for “Death from Above”)

7th Bomb Wing: Stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, it’s one of only two B-1B Lancer bomber wings in the Air Force.

Motto: Aut Vincere Aut Mors (Latin for “Conquer or Die”)

1st Fighter Wing: Stationed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, it’s the first operational wing flying the F-22A Raptor.

Motto: Attaquez et Conquerez (French for “Attack and Conquer”)

8th Fighter Wing: Stationed at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, the wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Motto: Tutor et Ultor (Latin for “Protector and Defender”)

49th Fighter Wing: Stationed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, the wing flies the F-22 Raptor.

Motto: “Seek, Attack, Destroy”

52nd Fighter Wing: Stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, the unit is flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Motto: “Fire From The Clouds”

33rd Fighter Wing: Stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the wing’s mission is to train F-35 pilots and maintainers.

