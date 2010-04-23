The 7 Best Things You Can Do To Get A Job

A recent post for Forbes describes the top seven things every job-hunter should do to maximise their success.



In this ultra-competitive job market, it’s the little things that make all the difference. Be sure you’ve got all your bases covered.

Forbes’ suggestions, in summary:

1. Strengthen your resume with action words, specific numbers that prove your success, and the crucial keywords related to your position (so it doesn’t get passed up by the electronic pre-screeners).

2. Target your cover letter towards the specific position and company you’re applying for, and the requirement’s they’ve listed. Don’t just repeat your resume!

3. Narrow your job search by compiling a list of the companies you’d like to work for and targeting them. Make sure you’re using all the contacts you’ve got.

4. Boost the privacy settings on your social media profile so potential employers can’t see any unprofessional behaviour, or take it off your profile.

5. Become an expert on the company you’re interviewing with. Have several thoughtful questions prepared beforehand.

6. Do something useful during your time between jobs, such as freelancing. An interviewer won’t be impressed if you’ve been doing nothing at all.

7. Work your network and keep expanding it — you shouldn’t be embarrassed to tell everyone that you’re looking for a new opportunity.

Read the entire article at Forbes >

