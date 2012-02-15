The 7 Best Political Guests On Sesame Street

Sonia Sotomayor may be the latest political figure to appear on Sesame Street, but she’s by no means the first.

There’s a long precedent of political people stopping by Sesame Street, from First Ladies to political candidates. They teach, they espouse various causes, or they just hang out with the neighbours. It’s usually good PR.

That’s because Sesame Street is a safe place, where politicians get to show their nice, kid-friendly side and let loose. We’ve collected videos of some of the best visits.

This post is brought to you by the letters BI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.