The 7 Best Political Guests On Sesame Street

Sonia Sotomayor may be the latest political figure to appear on Sesame Street, but she’s by no means the first.
There’s a long precedent of political people stopping by Sesame Street, from First Ladies to political candidates. They teach, they espouse various causes, or they just hang out with the neighbours. It’s usually good PR.
That’s because Sesame Street is a safe place, where politicians get to show their nice, kid-friendly side and let loose. We’ve collected videos of some of the best visits.
This post is brought to you by the letters BI.
This one is a must-see. Five-time presidential candidate Ralph Nader explains the function of a consumer advocate, then launches into a duet with the chorus, 'A consumer advocate is someone in your neighbourhood.' Watch Nader tear apart a man's sweater and look remarkably awkward. It's toe-tapping fun.
First Lady Michelle Obama promotes healthy eating and wellness, her pet causes, by teaching residents of Sesame Street how to plant a garden. She also has to explain to Big Bird that she is not a bird. There's lots of learning going on.
The Supreme Court Justice mediates a conflict between Goldilocks and Baby Bear about a broken chair. It is perhaps the case of the century. ' I wish all my cases were this easy,' she laughs. Oh, Sonia.
Former First Lady Barbara Bush is a noted literacy advocate, and even wrote two best-selling books. Here, she reads 'Peter's Chair' to Big Bird and The Count. The Count gets very excited about the number of pages in the book. Predictable.
Like mother-in-law like daughter! Laura Bush followed Barbara Bush's footsteps on Sesame Street and, in many ways, as First Lady. Laura was once a librarian, and while in the White House, made literacy her top priority. Watch her read 'Wubba Wubba Woo' to Big Bird, Elmo, and some children.
Two-time presidential candidate Jesse Jackson recites a free verse poem, 'I Am -- Somebody,' in a call and response fashion with a bunch of kids on Sesame Street. What it lacks in puppets it makes up for in cultural understanding.
OK, sure, he never actually held political office. But Wyclef Jean had every intention of seizing power when he attempted to qualify to run for the presidency of Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. It didn't work out. But, uh, hey, look at him rap with Cookie Monster!
