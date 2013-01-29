The 7 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Of All Time

The Super Bowl halftime show has often tried to book the artists who were leading the pop culture zeitgeist, and while some of them have put on great performances, others have stumbled. However, the 2001 combination of artists managed to be a perfect capsule of who was popular at the time as well as entertaining.

Aerosmith performed two solo numbers, 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' and 'Jaded,' while 'N Sync chose 'It's Gonna Be Me' and 'Bye Bye Bye' for their numbers. The entire group sang Aerosmith's 'Walk This Way' to close out the show.