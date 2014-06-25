The 7 Best Apps For Making GIFs

Rebecca Borison
Great news everyone — you can now share GIFs on Twitter!

Twitter announced the change last week, so your feed will probably be getting a lot more animated. And just in case you want to add your own GIFs into the mix, we decided to put together a list of the best apps for making GIFs. You don’t have to be a professional to make those pictures move.

GifGrabber lets you create a GIF out of any video.

Giffffr does basically the same thing, but only from a YouTube link.

Recordit makes a GIF out of your computer screen, think of it like a GIF screenshot.

Sparks lets you edit pre-made GIFs and add your own captions.

to.be Camera lets you create GIFs from real life actions and add bizarre backgrounds to your recordings.

GIFyourself lets you insert your selfie into pre-made GIFs.

Nutmeg won't be so helpful on Twitter, but it does let you text pre-made GIFs to your friends.

