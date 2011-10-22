The $6.9 Million Loo

And you thought that the $6400 Kohler Numi was over the top? Well, at least the Kohler Numi boasts of features that wont be seen anywhere else. Though it was not lack of money that stopped the original owners from enjoying the comforts of the toilet, but just the fact that technology had not yet come of age back in the 18th century.



Sold at Sotheby’s in New York earlier this week was this $6.9 million Louis XVI-era, ormolu-mounted Japanese lacquer commode with secretaire. A commode back in those days would be a chamber pot concealed within furniture for relieving yourself – especially at night time (given that plumbing was non existent and the only other option would be to go out of the house).

Also sold on the same day was a ebonized ormolu-mounted Japanese commode from the reign of Louis XV that sold for $3.4 million.

Of course, the auction did not just have toilets on sale ; but these two certainly did seem to have stolen the highlights. If toilets enamour you then you may want to read up on the ridiculously expensive toilet in Australia.

The Rich Times

