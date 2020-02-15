IIHS' picks for the safest cars you can buy in 2020 are out, and no pickup trucks or minivans made the cut — see the full list

Tim Levin
SubaruThe Subaru WRX.
  • The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of safest models for 2020, with 64 cars qualifying.
  • IIHS factors in things like crashworthiness, headlights, and collision-prevention technology to choose which vehicles earn its Top Safety Pick awards.
  • The Top Safety Pick Plus title, awarded to 23 vehicles this year, is reserved for cars that come with good-quality headlights as standard.
  • Hyundai claims the most winners overall, while Mazda receives the most Top Safety Pick Plus awards of any brand.
  • No pickup trucks or minivans made the list.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, otherwise known as IIHS, has released its yearly list of the safest new cars, awarding the title of Top Safety Pick to 64 vehicles for 2020. Twenty-three of those vehicles received the highest honour of “Top Safety Pick Plus,” and no pickup trucks or minivans made the list.

IIHS evaluates cars in terms of things like crashworthiness, safety technology, and headlights at its Virginia facility, rating US models alongside the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and giving out awards if they perform well enough. Automakers then paste those awards across their advertisements, as you surely already know.

IIHS generally uses four ratings – good, acceptable, marginal, and poor – and to qualify for Top Safety Picks, vehicles must receive a “good” rating across all six of its crash tests. They also need to offer available front-crash-prevention technology that’s satisfactory in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian situations.

IIHS began evaluating headlights in 2016, and this year, it only awarded the Top Safety Pick Plus title to vehicles that come equipped with “good” or “acceptable” headlights as standard. Automakers often offer an array of headlights on different trims of the same model, giving lower-priced models headlights with IIHS’ worst ratings while higher ones get headlights with the best ratings.

Top Safety Picks still need to offer “good” or “acceptable” headlights as an option, but they don’t have to be standard – meaning buyers can still get priced out of good visibility at night.

Scroll down to learn which 64 cars are the safest you can buy, according to IIHS. The 23 Top Safety Pick Plus award winners are listed first, followed by the 41 Top Safety Picks.

Top Safety Pick Plus Winners

IIHSThe IIHS awards.

Below are the 23 cars that earned the highest of IIHS’ safety awards for 2020, the Top Safety Pick Plus.

In addition to crashworthiness and technology evaluations, winners of this award have to offer “good” or “acceptable” headlights as standard – not optional, like the Top Safety Pick winners can get away with.

Acura RDX

AcuraThe Acura RDX.

Audi A6

AudiThe Audi A6.

Cadillac XT6

CadillacThe Cadillac XT6.

This only applies to Cadillac XT6 models built after October 2019.

Genesis G70

GenesisThe Genesis G70.

This only applies to Genesis G70 models built after December 2019.

Genesis G80

GenesisThe Genesis G80.

Honda Insight

HondaThe Honda Insight.

Hyundai Nexo

HyundaiThe Hyundai Nexo.

Lexus ES

LexusThe Lexus ES.

Lexus NX

LexusThe Lexus NX.

Mazda 3 hatchback

MazdaThe Mazda 3 hatchback.

Mazda 3 sedan

MazdaThe Mazda 3 sedan.

Mazda 6

MazdaThe Mazda 6.

Mazda CX-3

MazdaThe Mazda CX-3.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda.The Mazda CX-5.

This only applies to Mazda CX-5 models with available front crash prevention.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan

Mercedes BenzThe Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

This only applies to Mercedes C-Class sedan models with available front crash prevention.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-BenzThe Mercedes-Benz GLE.

This only applies to Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models built after July 2019, with available front crash prevention.

Nissan Maxima

NissanThe Nissan Maxima.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

SubaruThe Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

Subaru Forester

SubaruThe Subaru Forester.

Subaru Legacy

SubaruThe Subaru Legacy.

Subaru Outback

SubaruThe Subaru Outback.

This only applies to Subaru Outback models built after October 2019.

Tesla Model 3

TeslaThe Tesla Model 3.

Toyota Camry

ToyotaThe 2020 Toyota Camry TRD.

Top Safety Pick Award Winners

IIHSThe IIHS awards.

The cars that follow still won an IIHS Top Safety Pick title, with their caveat being that “good” or “acceptable” headlights are only optional – not standard.

If you’re considering one of the models below, pay attention to trim levels and use that model’s individual IIHS rating page to determine which headlights you’re getting, and whether they will be safe enough for you.

Audi A7

AudiThe Audi A7.

Audi Q8

AudiThe Audi Q8.

BMW 3 Series

BMWThe 2019 BMW 3 Series.

Chevrolet Equinox

ChevroletThe Chevrolet Equinox.

Ford Edge

FordThe Ford Edge.

Ford Escape

FordThe Ford Escape.

Honda Accord

HondaThe Honda Accord Sport.

Honda Civic coupe

HondaThe Honda Civic coupe.

Honda Civic hatchback

HondaHonda Civic hatchback.

This does not apply to the Honda Civic Type R variant, according to IIHS.

Honda Civic sedan

Kelley Blue BookThe Honda Civic.

Honda CR-V

HondaThe Honda CR-V.

Hyundai Elantra

HyundaiThe Hyundai Elantra.

This only applies to Hyundai Elantra models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Elantra GT

HyundaiThe Hyundai Elantra GT.

This only applies to Hyundai Elantra GT models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Kona

HyundaiThe Hyundai Kona.

This only applies to Hyundai Kona models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Palisade

HyundaiThe Hyundai Palisade.

Hyundai Santa Fe

HyundaiThe Hyundai Santa Fe.

Hyundai Sonata

HyundaiThe Hyundai Sonata.

Hyundai Tucson

HyundaiThe Hyundai Tucson.

This only applies to Hyundai Tucson models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Veloster

HyundaiThe Hyundai Veloster.

This only applies to Hyundai Veloster models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Forte

KiaThe Kia Forte.

This only applies to Kia Forte models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Sorento

KiaThe Kia Sorento.

This only applies to Kia Sorento models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Soul

KiaThe Kia Soul.

This only applies to Kia Soul models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Sportage

KiaThe Kia Sportage.

Kia Stinger

KiaThe Kia Stinger GT2.

This only applies to Kia Stinger models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Telluride

Kelley Blue BookThe Kia Telluride.

Lexus RX

LexusThe Lexus RX.

Lexus UX

LexusThe Lexus UX.

Lincoln Corsair

LincolnThe Lincoln Corsair.

Mazda CX-9

MazdaThe Mazda CX-9.

This only applies to Mazda CX-9 models with available front crash prevention.

Nissan Altima

NissanThe Nissan Altima.

This only applies to Nissan Altima models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Ascent

SubaruThe Subaru Ascent.

Subaru Crosstrek

SubaruThe Subaru Crosstrek.

This only applies to Subaru Crosstrek models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Impreza five-door

SubaruThe Subaru Impreza five-door.

This only applies to Subaru Impreza five-door models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Impreza sedan

SubaruThe Subaru Impreza sedan.

This only applies to Subaru Impreza sedan models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru WRX

SubaruThe Subaru WRX.

This only applies to Subaru WRX models with available front crash prevention.

Toyota Corolla hatchback

ToyotaThe Toyota Corolla hatchback.

Toyota Corolla sedan

ToyotaThe Toyota Corolla sedan.

Toyota RAV4

ToyotaThe Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road.

Volkswagen Tiguan

VolkswagenThe 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Volvo S60

VolvoThe 2019 Volvo S60.

Volvo XC40

VolvoThe 2019 Volvo XC40.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.