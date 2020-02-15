IIHS' picks for the safest cars you can buy in 2020 are out, and no pickup trucks or minivans made the cut — see the full list

Subaru The Subaru WRX.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of safest models for 2020, with 64 cars qualifying.

IIHS factors in things like crashworthiness, headlights, and collision-prevention technology to choose which vehicles earn its Top Safety Pick awards.

The Top Safety Pick Plus title, awarded to 23 vehicles this year, is reserved for cars that come with good-quality headlights as standard.

Hyundai claims the most winners overall, while Mazda receives the most Top Safety Pick Plus awards of any brand.

No pickup trucks or minivans made the list.

IIHS evaluates cars in terms of things like crashworthiness, safety technology, and headlights at its Virginia facility, rating US models alongside the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and giving out awards if they perform well enough. Automakers then paste those awards across their advertisements, as you surely already know.

IIHS generally uses four ratings – good, acceptable, marginal, and poor – and to qualify for Top Safety Picks, vehicles must receive a “good” rating across all six of its crash tests. They also need to offer available front-crash-prevention technology that’s satisfactory in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian situations.

IIHS began evaluating headlights in 2016, and this year, it only awarded the Top Safety Pick Plus title to vehicles that come equipped with “good” or “acceptable” headlights as standard. Automakers often offer an array of headlights on different trims of the same model, giving lower-priced models headlights with IIHS’ worst ratings while higher ones get headlights with the best ratings.

Top Safety Picks still need to offer “good” or “acceptable” headlights as an option, but they don’t have to be standard – meaning buyers can still get priced out of good visibility at night.

Scroll down to learn which 64 cars are the safest you can buy, according to IIHS. The 23 Top Safety Pick Plus award winners are listed first, followed by the 41 Top Safety Picks.

Top Safety Pick Plus Winners

IIHS The IIHS awards.

Below are the 23 cars that earned the highest of IIHS’ safety awards for 2020, the Top Safety Pick Plus.

In addition to crashworthiness and technology evaluations, winners of this award have to offer “good” or “acceptable” headlights as standard – not optional, like the Top Safety Pick winners can get away with.

Acura RDX

Acura The Acura RDX.

Audi A6

Audi The Audi A6.

Cadillac XT6

Cadillac The Cadillac XT6.

This only applies to Cadillac XT6 models built after October 2019.

Genesis G70

Genesis The Genesis G70.

This only applies to Genesis G70 models built after December 2019.

Genesis G80

Genesis The Genesis G80.

Honda Insight

Honda The Honda Insight.

Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai The Hyundai Nexo.

Lexus ES

Lexus The Lexus ES.

Lexus NX

Lexus The Lexus NX.

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda The Mazda 3 hatchback.

Mazda 3 sedan

Mazda The Mazda 3 sedan.

Mazda 6

Mazda The Mazda 6.

Mazda CX-3

Mazda The Mazda CX-3.

Mazda CX-5

Mazda. The Mazda CX-5.

This only applies to Mazda CX-5 models with available front crash prevention.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan

This only applies to Mercedes C-Class sedan models with available front crash prevention.

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes-Benz GLE.

This only applies to Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class models built after July 2019, with available front crash prevention.

Nissan Maxima

Nissan The Nissan Maxima.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Subaru The Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid.

Subaru Forester

Subaru The Subaru Forester.

Subaru Legacy

Subaru The Subaru Legacy.

Subaru Outback

Subaru The Subaru Outback.

This only applies to Subaru Outback models built after October 2019.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla The Tesla Model 3.

Toyota Camry

Toyota The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD.

Top Safety Pick Award Winners

IIHS The IIHS awards.

The cars that follow still won an IIHS Top Safety Pick title, with their caveat being that “good” or “acceptable” headlights are only optional – not standard.

If you’re considering one of the models below, pay attention to trim levels and use that model’s individual IIHS rating page to determine which headlights you’re getting, and whether they will be safe enough for you.

Audi A7

Audi The Audi A7.

Audi Q8

Audi The Audi Q8.

BMW 3 Series

BMW The 2019 BMW 3 Series.

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet The Chevrolet Equinox.

Ford Edge

Ford The Ford Edge.

Ford Escape

Ford The Ford Escape.

Honda Accord

Honda The Honda Accord Sport.

Honda Civic coupe

Honda The Honda Civic coupe.

Honda Civic hatchback

Honda Honda Civic hatchback.

This does not apply to the Honda Civic Type R variant, according to IIHS.

Honda Civic sedan

Kelley Blue Book The Honda Civic.

Honda CR-V

Honda The Honda CR-V.

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai The Hyundai Elantra.

This only applies to Hyundai Elantra models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Elantra GT

Hyundai The Hyundai Elantra GT.

This only applies to Hyundai Elantra GT models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai The Hyundai Kona.

This only applies to Hyundai Kona models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai The Hyundai Palisade.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai The Hyundai Santa Fe.

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai The Hyundai Sonata.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai The Hyundai Tucson.

This only applies to Hyundai Tucson models with available front crash prevention.

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai The Hyundai Veloster.

This only applies to Hyundai Veloster models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Forte

Kia The Kia Forte.

This only applies to Kia Forte models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Sorento

Kia The Kia Sorento.

This only applies to Kia Sorento models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Soul

Kia The Kia Soul.

This only applies to Kia Soul models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Sportage

Kia The Kia Sportage.

Kia Stinger

Kia The Kia Stinger GT2.

This only applies to Kia Stinger models with available front crash prevention.

Kia Telluride

Kelley Blue Book The Kia Telluride.

Lexus RX

Lexus The Lexus RX.

Lexus UX

Lexus The Lexus UX.

Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln The Lincoln Corsair.

Mazda CX-9

Mazda The Mazda CX-9.

This only applies to Mazda CX-9 models with available front crash prevention.

Nissan Altima

Nissan The Nissan Altima.

This only applies to Nissan Altima models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Ascent

Subaru The Subaru Ascent.

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru The Subaru Crosstrek.

This only applies to Subaru Crosstrek models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Impreza five-door

Subaru The Subaru Impreza five-door.

This only applies to Subaru Impreza five-door models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru Impreza sedan

Subaru The Subaru Impreza sedan.

This only applies to Subaru Impreza sedan models with available front crash prevention.

Subaru WRX

Subaru The Subaru WRX.

This only applies to Subaru WRX models with available front crash prevention.

Toyota Corolla hatchback

Toyota The Toyota Corolla hatchback.

Toyota Corolla sedan

Toyota The Toyota Corolla sedan.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota The Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen The 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Volvo S60

Volvo The 2019 Volvo S60.

Volvo XC40

Volvo The 2019 Volvo XC40.

