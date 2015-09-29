The 610 smartest colleges in America

Jonathan Wai, Jenna Goudreau
College graduatesSpencer Platt/GettyHow does your school rank?

Where should you go if you want to be among the smartest college students in the nation?

Exclusively for Business Insider, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program research scientist, calculated a ranking of America’s colleges and universities based on brainpower, as reflected by the school’s average standardised test scores.

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability, since just about any mental test measures one’s ability to reason. Therefore, the scores that schools report to U.S. News & World Report give a reasonable snapshot of a school’s overall smarts.

We updated last year’s ranking by including all the schools in the national university, liberal arts college, regional university, and regional college lists that reported SAT or ACT scores in the latest U.S. News ranking.

ACT scores were converted to SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table so all schools could be compared on one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see more detail on methods and limitations here). This resulted in a total of 1,338 schools analysed this year, from which we pulled the top 610.

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell U.S. News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest colleges in America:

Smarts Rank School Average SAT
1 California Institute of Technology 1550
2 University of Chicago 1510
3 Harvard University 1505
3 Yale University 1505
5 Princeton University 1500
6 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 1495
7 Harvey Mudd College 1494
8 Columbia University 1480
9 Stanford University 1475
9 Northwestern University 1475
11 Rice University 1470
12 Vanderbilt University 1465
12 Washington University in St. Louis 1465
12 University of Notre Dame 1465
15 Duke University 1460
15 Pomona College 1460
17 University of Pennsylvania 1455
17 Dartmouth College 1455
17 Williams College 1455
20 Amherst College 1450
20 Swarthmore College 1450
22 Johns Hopkins University 1445
22 Bowdoin College (2) 1445
24 Brown University 1440
24 Carnegie Mellon University 1440
24 Tufts University 1440
27 Claremont McKenna College 1435
28 Cornell University 1420
28 Georgetown University 1420
28 Northeastern University 1420
31 Carleton College 1415
32 Haverford College 1410
33 Vassar College 1405
34 Georgia Institute of Technology 1400
34 Grinnell College 1400
36 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 1395
37 University of California — Berkeley 1390
37 Hamilton College 1390
37 Washington and Lee University 1390
40 Wellesley College 1385
40 Wesleyan University (2) 1385
42 University of Southern California 1380
42 University of Michigan — Ann Arbor 1380
44 Colgate University (3) 1375
44 Reed College (4) 1375
44 Cooper Union 1375
47 Emory University 1370
47 College of William and Mary 1370
47 Case Western Reserve University 1370
50 Macalester College 1368
51 Boston College 1365
51 Brandeis University 1365
51 Middlebury College 1365
54 Tulane University 1360
54 Scripps College (3) 1360
56 University of Virginia 1355
56 Smith College (2) 1355
56 Oberlin College 1355
56 Bates College (2) 1355
60 New York University 1345
60 University of Rochester (2) 1345
60 Barnard College 1345
63 Colorado School of Mines 1340
63 Stevens Institute of Technology 1340
63 Colorado College (2) 1340
63 United States Air Force Academy 1340
63 Bard College at Simon’s Rock (9) 1340
68 Davidson College 1335
68 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1335
70 Colby College (2) 1330
70 Pitzer College (2) 1330
70 Connecticut College (2) 1330
70 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1330
74 University of California — Los Angeles 1325
74 Kenyon College 1325
74 University of Richmond 1325
77 Lehigh University 1320
77 University of Miami 1320
77 Southern Methodist University 1320
77 Bryn Mawr College (2) 1320
77 St. John’s College (MD) (2) 1320
77 Wheaton College (IL) 1320
83 Wake Forest University (2) 1315
83 University of Maryland — College Park 1315
83 Whitman College 1315
86 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (2) 1310
86 Villanova University 1310
88 University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill 1305
88 University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign 1305
88 University of Tulsa 1305
88 Bucknell University 1305
88 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305
88 Union College (NY) (2) 1305
88 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1305
88 St. Olaf College 1305
96 University of California — San Diego 1300
96 Boston University 1300
96 Ohio State University — Columbus 1300
96 Brigham Young University — Provo 1300
96 Lafayette College 1300
96 Occidental College 1300
96 Rhodes College 1300
96 Hillsdale College 1300
96 Santa Clara University 1300
105 George Washington University 1295
106 Binghamton University — SUNY 1290
107 University of Wisconsin — Madison 1285
107 Missouri University of Science & Technology 1285
107 United States Naval Academy 1285
107 Centre College 1285
107 Gettysburg College 1285
107 Denison University (9) 1285
107 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1285
107 Bennington College (9) 1285
115 University of Texas — Austin 1280
115 Dickinson College (2) 1280
115 Bard College (2) 1280
115 New College of Florida 1280
119 United States Military Academy 1275
120 University of Pittsburgh 1270
120 Sarah Lawrence College (2) 1270
122 University of Florida 1265
122 University of Minnesota — Twin Cities 1265
122 Illinois Institute of Technology 1265
122 Sewanee — University of the South (2) 1265
122 Lawrence University (2) 1265
122 Hendrix College 1265
122 Thomas Aquinas College 1265
122 Trinity University 1265
122 United States Merchant Marine Academy 1265
131 Earlham College (2) 1260
132 Clemson University 1255
132 University of Texas — Dallas 1255
132 United States Coast Guard Academy 1255
135 University of California — Santa Barbara 1250
135 University of Connecticut 1250
135 Fordham University 1250
135 Stony Brook University — SUNY 1250
139 American University (2) 1245
139 Miami University — Oxford 1245
139 University of Denver 1245
139 North Carolina State University — Raleigh 1245
139 Florida State University 1245
139 Saint Louis University 1245
139 Michigan Technological University 1245
139 Trinity College (CT) 1245
139 College of Wooster 1245
139 Kalamazoo College 1245
139 Illinois Wesleyan University 1245
139 Transylvania University 1245
139 Butler University (3) 1245
139 Drake University 1245
139 Milwaukee School of Engineering 1245
154 Yeshiva University 1240
154 Skidmore College 1240
154 Bentley University 1240
157 University of Georgia 1235
157 Furman University (2) 1235
157 Wheaton College (MA) (2) 1235
157 Emerson College 1235
161 University of Washington 1230
161 Soka University of America 1230
161 Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2) 1230
164 Pepperdine University 1225
164 Baylor University 1225
164 Texas Christian University 1225
164 Marquette University 1225
164 University of Colorado — Boulder 1225
164 University of San Diego 1225
164 Loyola University Chicago 1225
164 Auburn University 1225
164 University of Alabama — Huntsville 1225
164 DePauw University 1225
164 Beloit College (2) 1225
164 Muhlenberg College (2) 1225
164 Gustavus Adolphus College (2) 1225
164 Wofford College 1225
164 Marlboro College (2) 1225
164 CUNY — Baruch College (3) 1225
164 Elon University 1225
164 Truman State University 1225
164 Kettering University 1225
164 California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo (3) 1225
164 Taylor University 1225
185 Clark University (2) 1221
186 University of Puget Sound 1220
186 College of the Atlantic (2) 1220
186 SUNY — Geneseo 1220
189 University of California — Davis 1215
189 Virginia Tech 1215
189 Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey — New Brunswick (3) 1215
189 University of Massachusetts — Amherst 1215
189 College of New Jersey 1215
189 Rochester Institute of Technology 1215
195 University of Maryland — Baltimore County 1210
196 Purdue University — West Lafayette 1205
196 University of Alabama 1205
196 University of Tennessee 1205
196 University of Dayton 1205
196 University of South Carolina 1205
196 University of St. Thomas 1205
196 Knox College (2) 1205
196 Cornell College 1205
196 Berry College 1205
196 Creighton University 1205
206 Grove City College 1202
207 University of Delaware 1200
207 St. Lawrence University (2) 1200
207 Willamette University 1200
207 Ithaca College (2) 1200
207 Loyola Marymount University 1200
207 Chapman University 1200
207 University of Dallas (3) 1200
214 Drexel University 1195
214 University of North Carolina — Asheville 1195
214 Gonzaga University 1195
214 University of Portland 1195
218 St. Mary’s College of Maryland 1194
219 Pennsylvania State University — University Park 1190
219 Clarkson University 1190
219 New Jersey Institute of Technology 1190
219 Rollins College (2) 1190
219 Mercer University 1190
219 University of North Carolina — Wilmington 1190
225 Texas A&M University — College Station 1185
225 SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry 1185
225 University of Vermont 1185
225 University of Oklahoma 1185
225 University of Central Florida 1185
225 College of St. Benedict 1185
225 Millsaps College 1185
225 Hope College 1185
225 Augustana College (2) 1185
225 Birmingham-Southern College 1185
225 Calvin College (2) 1185
225 Loyola University Maryland (2) 1185
225 Samford University 1185
225 Belmont University 1185
225 Lipscomb University 1185
225 Valparaiso University 1185
225 Drury University 1185
225 Franciscan University of Steubenville 1185
225 New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology 1185
225 Covenant College 1185
225 North Greenville University (3) 1185
225 Ohio Northern University (3) 1185
225 Cedarville University 1185
248 Marist College (9) 1180
248 Cogswell Polytechnical College 1180
250 University of the Pacific 1176
251 University of California — Irvine 1175
251 Syracuse University 1175
251 Indiana University — Bloomington 1175
251 Fairfield University (2) 1175
251 Pratt Institute 1175
256 Stetson University (2) 1173
257 Westmont College 1170
257 Seattle University 1170
257 LeTourneau University (2) 1170
260 Michigan State University 1165
260 University of Iowa 1165
260 University of Missouri 1165
260 DePaul University (2) 1165
260 Louisiana State University — Baton Rouge 1165
260 University of Arkansas 1165
260 University of Cincinnati 1165
260 St. John’s University 1165
260 St. Mary’s College 1165
260 Luther College 1165
260 Lake Forest College (2) 1165
260 Concordia College — Moorhead 1165
260 Simmons College 1165
260 Wagner College (2) 1165
260 CUNY — Hunter College 1165
260 Union University 1165
260 Bradley University 1165
260 Rockhurst University 1165
260 Whitworth University (9) 1165
260 Oklahoma City University (3) 1165
260 John Brown University 1165
260 Augustana University 1165
282 University of South Florida 1160
282 Agnes Scott College (2) 1160
282 Allegheny College 1160
282 Virginia Military Institute (3) 1160
286 Southwestern University 1155
286 Ursinus College (2) 1155
286 Washington College (2) 1155
286 Gordon College (3) 1155
286 New York Institute of Technology 1155
286 Christopher Newport University (2) 1155
292 Bryant University (2) 1153
293 University at Buffalo — SUNY 1150
293 George Mason University (2) 1150
293 St. Michael’s College (2) 1150
293 Goucher College (2) 1150
293 Salisbury University (9) 1150
293 Appalachian State University 1150
299 University of California — Santa Cruz 1145
299 University of Nebraska — Lincoln 1145
299 Iowa State University 1145
299 University of San Francisco 1145
299 University of Kansas 1145
299 Arizona State University — Tempe (2) 1145
299 University of Kentucky 1145
299 Kansas State University (2) 1145
299 Oklahoma State University 1145
299 University of Massachusetts — Lowell 1145
299 Maryville University of St. Louis 1145
299 University of Louisville (3) 1145
299 University of Houston 1145
299 Juniata College (9) 1145
299 Ohio Wesleyan University (2) 1145
299 Coe College 1145
299 University of Minnesota — Morris 1145
299 Wittenberg University (2) 1145
299 William Jewell College (2) 1145
299 Judson College (4) 1145
299 Providence College (2) 1145
299 Loyola University New Orleans 1145
299 Harding University 1145
299 Bethel University 1145
299 University of Wisconsin — La Crosse 1145
299 Oklahoma Christian University (3) 1145
299 Asbury University 1145
299 Carroll College 1145
327 Hofstra University (2) 1140
327 Florida Institute of Technology 1140
327 St. Anselm College (2) 1140
327 James Madison University 1140
327 University of South Florida — St. Petersburg 1140
327 Seattle Pacific University (3) 1140
327 Champlain College (3) 1140
334 Duquesne University (2) 1135
334 Washington and Jefferson College (2) 1135
334 Oglethorpe University 1135
334 Mills College 1135
338 University of California — Riverside 1130
338 Seton Hall University 1130
338 Wabash College 1130
338 College of Charleston 1130
338 Georgia College & State University 1130
338 Elizabethtown College 1130
338 Florida Southern College 1130
345 University of Utah 1125
345 The Catholic University of America 1125
345 Colorado State University 1125
345 University of Illinois — Chicago (3) 1125
345 Mississippi State University 1125
345 University of Wyoming 1125
345 Montana State University 1125
345 Nova Southeastern University 1125
345 Berea College 1125
345 Austin College 1125
345 Albion College 1125
345 Eckerd College (3) 1125
345 St. Norbert College 1125
345 Nebraska Wesleyan University 1125
345 Simpson College 1125
345 Centenary College of Louisiana 1125
345 Westminster College 1125
345 Ouachita Baptist University 1125
345 Lyon College 1125
345 University of Scranton 1125
345 St. Joseph’s University (2) 1125
345 Bellarmine University 1125
345 Spring Hill College 1125
345 Mississippi College (3) 1125
345 Freed-Hardeman University 1125
345 Xavier University (3) 1125
345 John Carroll University 1125
345 University of Evansville 1125
345 North Central College 1125
345 Lawrence Technological University 1125
345 Westminster College 1125
345 Regis University (3) 1125
345 Messiah College 1125
345 Aquinas College 1125
345 Benedictine College 1125
345 Martin Luther College (4) 1125
345 Montana Tech of the University of Montana 1125
382 Temple University (2) 1120
382 Siena College (2) 1120
384 New School (2) 1115
384 Adelphi University (9) 1115
384 Florida International University 1115
384 Stonehill College (2) 1115
384 Susquehanna University (2) 1115
384 Goshen College 1115
384 Warren Wilson College (2) 1115
384 Rowan University 1115
384 SUNY — New Paltz 1115
384 Roger Williams University (2) 1115
384 Point Loma Nazarene University 1115
384 Wentworth Institute of Technology 1115
396 University of Oregon 1110
396 Ohio University 1110
396 Illinois State University 1110
396 San Diego State University 1110
396 Biola University 1110
396 Drew University (2) 1110
396 The King’s College 1110
396 Quinnipiac University 1110
396 Assumption College (2) 1110
396 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (2) 1110
396 University of Mary Washington 1110
396 University of North Florida 1110
396 University of Detroit Mercy 1110
396 University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire 1110
396 University of Minnesota — Duluth 1110
396 St. Edward’s University 1110
396 Massachusetts Maritime Academy 1110
396 Milligan College 1110
414 Howard University 1105
414 Oregon State University 1105
414 University of Mississippi (2) 1105
414 University of Alabama — Birmingham 1105
414 Virginia Commonwealth University (2) 1105
414 University of Rhode Island (3) 1105
414 University of Missouri — Kansas City 1105
414 Louisiana Tech University 1105
414 Georgia Southern University (3) 1105
414 University of Missouri — St. Louis 1105
414 Ripon College 1105
414 Central College 1105
414 Houghton College 1105
414 Salem College 1105
414 Alma College 1105
414 Wartburg College 1105
414 Carthage College 1105
414 Georgetown College 1105
414 Hartwick College (2) 1105
414 SUNY — Oswego (3) 1105
414 Albertus Magnus College (3) 1105
414 Christian Brothers University 1105
414 Tennessee Technological University 1105
414 Lee University (3) 1105
414 University of North Georgia 1105
414 Hamline University 1105
414 Webster University 1105
414 Indiana Wesleyan University 1105
414 College of St. Scholastica 1105
414 Capital University (3) 1105
414 University of Michigan — Dearborn 1105
414 Olivet Nazarene University 1105
414 Abilene Christian University 1105
414 Western Washington University 1105
414 University of St. Thomas 1105
414 SUNY Maritime College 1105
414 Marietta College (4) 1105
414 Northwestern College 1105
414 Dordt College (3) 1105
414 University of Northwestern — St. Paul 1105
414 Oklahoma Baptist University 1105
455 Hampden-Sydney College 1103
456 High Point University 1101
457 University of New Hampshire 1100
457 St. John’s University 1100
457 Texas Tech University 1100
457 University of North Texas (3) 1100
457 Purchase College — SUNY 1100
457 Arcadia University 1100
457 CUNY — Queens College 1100
457 CUNY — City College (3) 1100
457 University of Redlands 1100
457 California Lutheran University 1100
467 University of Arizona (2) 1095
467 University at Albany — SUNY 1095
467 Ball State University (2) 1095
467 Roanoke College 1095
467 Salve Regina University (2) 1095
467 Pacific Lutheran University 1095
467 California Maritime Academy (4) 1095
474 Sacred Heart University (2) 1092
475 West Virginia University 1090
475 University of North Dakota (3) 1090
475 North Dakota State University (3) 1090
475 University of West Florida (3) 1090
475 Wichita State University (2) 1090
475 Presbyterian College (2) 1090
475 McDaniel College 1090
475 Wisconsin Lutheran College 1090
475 Northland College 1090
475 Manhattan College (3) 1090
475 Ramapo College of New Jersey 1090
475 Stockton University 1090
475 Emmanuel College (2) 1090
475 SUNY Polytechnic Institute (3) 1090
475 The Citadel 1090
475 Arkansas State University 1090
475 University of Tennessee — Chattanooga 1090
475 Elmhurst College 1090
475 Otterbein University 1090
475 St. Catherine University 1090
475 Grand Valley State University 1090
475 Carroll University 1090
475 Aquinas College (3) 1090
475 Concordia University Wisconsin (3) 1090
475 Missouri State University 1090
475 Viterbo University (4) 1090
475 St. Mary’s College of California 1090
475 Pacific University (3) 1090
475 University of Colorado — Colorado Springs 1090
475 Lebanon Valley College (2) 1090
475 Carson-Newman University 1090
475 Loras College 1090
507 University of Hawaii — Manoa (3) 1085
507 Andrews University 1085
507 University of North Carolina — Charlotte 1085
507 Randolph-Macon College 1085
507 Nazareth College (2) 1085
507 SUNY College — Oneonta (3) 1085
507 Towson University 1085
507 Lesley University 1085
507 Columbia International University 1085
507 William Carey University (3) 1085
507 University of Illinois — Springfield 1085
507 Concordia University 1085
507 Newman University (9) 1085
507 George Fox University 1085
507 Hastings College 1085
507 Trinity Christian College 1085
523 Hollins University 1080
523 Linfield College 1080
523 Kennesaw State University 1080
523 Walla Walla University 1080
523 Master’s College and Seminary 1080
528 University of Maine 1075
528 University of Nevada — Reno 1075
528 Principia College 1075
528 Randolph College 1075
528 Canisius College 1075
528 Philadelphia University 1075
528 Endicott College (2) 1075
528 West Chester University of Pennsylvania 1075
528 University of Tampa 1075
537 St. Mary’s University of Minnesota 1070
537 South Dakota State University 1070
537 Oakland University 1070
537 Trevecca Nazarene University (3) 1070
537 Trinity International University 1070
537 University of Louisiana — Lafayette 1070
537 University of Memphis 1070
537 University of Montana (3) 1070
537 University of New Orleans 1070
537 Utah State University 1070
537 Wayne State University 1070
537 Doane College (3) 1070
537 Ave Maria University (4) 1070
537 Bethany Lutheran College 1070
537 Maryville College 1070
537 Misericordia University (3) 1070
537 Western New England University 1070
537 University of New England 1070
537 Murray State University 1070
537 University of Montevallo 1070
537 University of Central Arkansas 1070
537 King University (3) 1070
537 Augsburg College (3) 1070
537 Lewis University 1070
537 Baker University 1070
537 University of St. Francis 1070
537 Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville 1070
537 University of Wisconsin — Platteville (3) 1070
537 California State Polytechnic University — Pomona (3) 1070
537 Southern Utah University 1070
537 University of the Ozarks 1070
537 Southern Adventist University 1070
537 Bryan College 1070
537 Florida College (3) 1070
537 College of the Ozarks (3) 1070
537 University of Mount Union 1070
537 Marian University (3) 1070
537 Stephens College (3) 1070
537 Judson University 1070
537 Greenville College 1070
537 Evangel University (3) 1070
537 Kansas Wesleyan University 1070
537 Lake Superior State University (2) 1070
537 Rocky Mountain College 1070
581 St. John Fisher College 1065
581 Georgia State University (3) 1065
581 Whittier College 1065
581 SUNY — Plattsburgh (3) 1065
581 CUNY — Brooklyn College 1065
581 Manhattanville College (2) 1065
581 Lincoln Memorial University 1065
588 Green Mountain College (4) 1060
588 Molloy College 1060
588 Alfred University 1060
588 Houston Baptist University 1060
588 Seton Hill University (2) 1060
588 Elmira College 1060
588 Brigham Young University — Hawaii (4) 1060
595 Alaska Pacific University (3) 1058
596 Hanover College 1055
596 College of Idaho 1055
596 Albright College (2) 1055
596 Marymount Manhattan College 1055
596 Le Moyne College 1055
596 Robert Morris University 1055
596 Roberts Wesleyan College 1055
596 University of New Haven 1055
596 Winthrop University 1055
596 California State University — Long Beach 1055
596 University of Houston — Clear Lake 1055
596 Geneva College 1055
608 Trine University 1053
609 University of Texas — Tyler 1052
610 Southern Illinois University — Carbondale 1050
610 Edgewood College 1050
610 Kent State University 1050
610 Pace University (2) 1050
610 University of New Mexico 1050
610 University of South Dakota 1050
610 Bowling Green State University 1050
610 Central Michigan University 1050
610 Ashland University 1050
610 University of Colorado — Denver 1050
610 Florida Atlantic University 1050
610 University of Akron 1050
610 University of Alaska — Fairbanks 1050
610 University of Massachusetts — Boston 1050
610 University of Nebraska — Omaha 1050
610 University of South Alabama (2) 1050
610 Westminster College 1050
610 University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 1050
610 Xavier University of Louisiana 1050
610 Mount St. Mary’s University 1050
610 St. Bonaventure University 1050
610 Monmouth University 1050
610 College at Brockport — SUNY 1050
610 SUNY College — Cortland (2) 1050
610 York College of Pennsylvania 1050
610 Western Kentucky University 1050
610 University of Tennessee — Martin 1050
610 Troy University (3) 1050
610 Northern Kentucky University 1050
610 University of the Cumberlands 1050
610 Cumberland University 1050
610 Jacksonville State University (3) 1050
610 Louisiana State University — Shreveport (3) 1050
610 Baldwin Wallace University (2) 1050
610 University of Northern Iowa 1050
610 St. Ambrose University 1050
610 University of Nebraska — Kearney 1050
610 University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point (9) 1050
610 University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (2) 1050
610 University of Findlay 1050
610 Walsh University 1050
610 Malone University 1050
610 Mount Vernon Nazarene University 1050
610 McKendree University 1050
610 University of Wisconsin — River Falls 1050
610 Winona State University 1050
610 Northwest Missouri State University 1050
610 College of St. Mary 1050
610 Concordia University Chicago 1050
610 University of Wisconsin — Green Bay 1050
610 Fontbonne University 1050
610 William Woods University 1050
610 Southeast Missouri State University (3) 1050
610 Madonna University 1050
610 Cornerstone University 1050
610 Lindenwood University 1050
610 Minnesota State University — Moorhead 1050
610 Minot State University 1050
610 Roosevelt University 1050
610 University of Mary (3) 1050
610 Hardin-Simmons University (3) 1050
610 San Jose State University 1050
610 Flagler College 1050
610 Wheeling Jesuit University 1050
610 Brescia University 1050
610 Williams Baptist College (4) 1050
610 Midway College (4) 1050
610 Millikin University 1050
610 Buena Vista University 1050
610 Clarke University (4) 1050
610 Morningside College 1050
610 Eureka College 1050
610 Central Methodist University 1050
610 University of Jamestown (3) 1050
610 Grace College and Seminary (3) 1050
610 Tabor College 1050
610 Maranatha Baptist University 1050
610 Oregon Institute of Technology 1050

