The 610 smartest colleges in America

Where should you go if you want to be among the smartest college students in the nation?
Exclusively for Business Insider, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program research scientist, calculated a ranking of America’s colleges and universities based on brainpower, as reflected by the school’s average standardised test scores.
These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability, since just about any mental test measures one’s ability to reason. Therefore, the scores that schools report to U.S. News & World Report give a reasonable snapshot of a school’s overall smarts.
We updated last year’s ranking by including all the schools in the national university, liberal arts college, regional university, and regional college lists that reported SAT or ACT scores in the latest U.S. News ranking.
ACT scores were converted to SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table so all schools could be compared on one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see more detail on methods and limitations here). This resulted in a total of 1,338 schools analysed this year, from which we pulled the top 610.
On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell U.S. News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.
Here are the smartest colleges in America:
|Smarts Rank
|School
|Average SAT
|1
|California Institute of Technology
|1550
|2
|University of Chicago
|1510
|3
|Harvard University
|1505
|3
|Yale University
|1505
|5
|Princeton University
|1500
|6
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|1495
|7
|Harvey Mudd College
|1494
|8
|Columbia University
|1480
|9
|Stanford University
|1475
|9
|Northwestern University
|1475
|11
|Rice University
|1470
|12
|Vanderbilt University
|1465
|12
|Washington University in St. Louis
|1465
|12
|University of Notre Dame
|1465
|15
|Duke University
|1460
|15
|Pomona College
|1460
|17
|University of Pennsylvania
|1455
|17
|Dartmouth College
|1455
|17
|Williams College
|1455
|20
|Amherst College
|1450
|20
|Swarthmore College
|1450
|22
|Johns Hopkins University
|1445
|22
|Bowdoin College (2)
|1445
|24
|Brown University
|1440
|24
|Carnegie Mellon University
|1440
|24
|Tufts University
|1440
|27
|Claremont McKenna College
|1435
|28
|Cornell University
|1420
|28
|Georgetown University
|1420
|28
|Northeastern University
|1420
|31
|Carleton College
|1415
|32
|Haverford College
|1410
|33
|Vassar College
|1405
|34
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|1400
|34
|Grinnell College
|1400
|36
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|1395
|37
|University of California — Berkeley
|1390
|37
|Hamilton College
|1390
|37
|Washington and Lee University
|1390
|40
|Wellesley College
|1385
|40
|Wesleyan University (2)
|1385
|42
|University of Southern California
|1380
|42
|University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
|1380
|44
|Colgate University (3)
|1375
|44
|Reed College (4)
|1375
|44
|Cooper Union
|1375
|47
|Emory University
|1370
|47
|College of William and Mary
|1370
|47
|Case Western Reserve University
|1370
|50
|Macalester College
|1368
|51
|Boston College
|1365
|51
|Brandeis University
|1365
|51
|Middlebury College
|1365
|54
|Tulane University
|1360
|54
|Scripps College (3)
|1360
|56
|University of Virginia
|1355
|56
|Smith College (2)
|1355
|56
|Oberlin College
|1355
|56
|Bates College (2)
|1355
|60
|New York University
|1345
|60
|University of Rochester (2)
|1345
|60
|Barnard College
|1345
|63
|Colorado School of Mines
|1340
|63
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|1340
|63
|Colorado College (2)
|1340
|63
|United States Air Force Academy
|1340
|63
|Bard College at Simon’s Rock (9)
|1340
|68
|Davidson College
|1335
|68
|Mount Holyoke College (2)
|1335
|70
|Colby College (2)
|1330
|70
|Pitzer College (2)
|1330
|70
|Connecticut College (2)
|1330
|70
|St. John’s College (NM) (2)
|1330
|74
|University of California — Los Angeles
|1325
|74
|Kenyon College
|1325
|74
|University of Richmond
|1325
|77
|Lehigh University
|1320
|77
|University of Miami
|1320
|77
|Southern Methodist University
|1320
|77
|Bryn Mawr College (2)
|1320
|77
|St. John’s College (MD) (2)
|1320
|77
|Wheaton College (IL)
|1320
|83
|Wake Forest University (2)
|1315
|83
|University of Maryland — College Park
|1315
|83
|Whitman College
|1315
|86
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute (2)
|1310
|86
|Villanova University
|1310
|88
|University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill
|1305
|88
|University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign
|1305
|88
|University of Tulsa
|1305
|88
|Bucknell University
|1305
|88
|College of the Holy Cross (2)
|1305
|88
|Union College (NY) (2)
|1305
|88
|Franklin and Marshall College (2)
|1305
|88
|St. Olaf College
|1305
|96
|University of California — San Diego
|1300
|96
|Boston University
|1300
|96
|Ohio State University — Columbus
|1300
|96
|Brigham Young University — Provo
|1300
|96
|Lafayette College
|1300
|96
|Occidental College
|1300
|96
|Rhodes College
|1300
|96
|Hillsdale College
|1300
|96
|Santa Clara University
|1300
|105
|George Washington University
|1295
|106
|Binghamton University — SUNY
|1290
|107
|University of Wisconsin — Madison
|1285
|107
|Missouri University of Science & Technology
|1285
|107
|United States Naval Academy
|1285
|107
|Centre College
|1285
|107
|Gettysburg College
|1285
|107
|Denison University (9)
|1285
|107
|Lewis & Clark College (2)
|1285
|107
|Bennington College (9)
|1285
|115
|University of Texas — Austin
|1280
|115
|Dickinson College (2)
|1280
|115
|Bard College (2)
|1280
|115
|New College of Florida
|1280
|119
|United States Military Academy
|1275
|120
|University of Pittsburgh
|1270
|120
|Sarah Lawrence College (2)
|1270
|122
|University of Florida
|1265
|122
|University of Minnesota — Twin Cities
|1265
|122
|Illinois Institute of Technology
|1265
|122
|Sewanee — University of the South (2)
|1265
|122
|Lawrence University (2)
|1265
|122
|Hendrix College
|1265
|122
|Thomas Aquinas College
|1265
|122
|Trinity University
|1265
|122
|United States Merchant Marine Academy
|1265
|131
|Earlham College (2)
|1260
|132
|Clemson University
|1255
|132
|University of Texas — Dallas
|1255
|132
|United States Coast Guard Academy
|1255
|135
|University of California — Santa Barbara
|1250
|135
|University of Connecticut
|1250
|135
|Fordham University
|1250
|135
|Stony Brook University — SUNY
|1250
|139
|American University (2)
|1245
|139
|Miami University — Oxford
|1245
|139
|University of Denver
|1245
|139
|North Carolina State University — Raleigh
|1245
|139
|Florida State University
|1245
|139
|Saint Louis University
|1245
|139
|Michigan Technological University
|1245
|139
|Trinity College (CT)
|1245
|139
|College of Wooster
|1245
|139
|Kalamazoo College
|1245
|139
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|1245
|139
|Transylvania University
|1245
|139
|Butler University (3)
|1245
|139
|Drake University
|1245
|139
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|1245
|154
|Yeshiva University
|1240
|154
|Skidmore College
|1240
|154
|Bentley University
|1240
|157
|University of Georgia
|1235
|157
|Furman University (2)
|1235
|157
|Wheaton College (MA) (2)
|1235
|157
|Emerson College
|1235
|161
|University of Washington
|1230
|161
|Soka University of America
|1230
|161
|Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2)
|1230
|164
|Pepperdine University
|1225
|164
|Baylor University
|1225
|164
|Texas Christian University
|1225
|164
|Marquette University
|1225
|164
|University of Colorado — Boulder
|1225
|164
|University of San Diego
|1225
|164
|Loyola University Chicago
|1225
|164
|Auburn University
|1225
|164
|University of Alabama — Huntsville
|1225
|164
|DePauw University
|1225
|164
|Beloit College (2)
|1225
|164
|Muhlenberg College (2)
|1225
|164
|Gustavus Adolphus College (2)
|1225
|164
|Wofford College
|1225
|164
|Marlboro College (2)
|1225
|164
|CUNY — Baruch College (3)
|1225
|164
|Elon University
|1225
|164
|Truman State University
|1225
|164
|Kettering University
|1225
|164
|California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo (3)
|1225
|164
|Taylor University
|1225
|185
|Clark University (2)
|1221
|186
|University of Puget Sound
|1220
|186
|College of the Atlantic (2)
|1220
|186
|SUNY — Geneseo
|1220
|189
|University of California — Davis
|1215
|189
|Virginia Tech
|1215
|189
|Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey — New Brunswick (3)
|1215
|189
|University of Massachusetts — Amherst
|1215
|189
|College of New Jersey
|1215
|189
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|1215
|195
|University of Maryland — Baltimore County
|1210
|196
|Purdue University — West Lafayette
|1205
|196
|University of Alabama
|1205
|196
|University of Tennessee
|1205
|196
|University of Dayton
|1205
|196
|University of South Carolina
|1205
|196
|University of St. Thomas
|1205
|196
|Knox College (2)
|1205
|196
|Cornell College
|1205
|196
|Berry College
|1205
|196
|Creighton University
|1205
|206
|Grove City College
|1202
|207
|University of Delaware
|1200
|207
|St. Lawrence University (2)
|1200
|207
|Willamette University
|1200
|207
|Ithaca College (2)
|1200
|207
|Loyola Marymount University
|1200
|207
|Chapman University
|1200
|207
|University of Dallas (3)
|1200
|214
|Drexel University
|1195
|214
|University of North Carolina — Asheville
|1195
|214
|Gonzaga University
|1195
|214
|University of Portland
|1195
|218
|St. Mary’s College of Maryland
|1194
|219
|Pennsylvania State University — University Park
|1190
|219
|Clarkson University
|1190
|219
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|1190
|219
|Rollins College (2)
|1190
|219
|Mercer University
|1190
|219
|University of North Carolina — Wilmington
|1190
|225
|Texas A&M University — College Station
|1185
|225
|SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
|1185
|225
|University of Vermont
|1185
|225
|University of Oklahoma
|1185
|225
|University of Central Florida
|1185
|225
|College of St. Benedict
|1185
|225
|Millsaps College
|1185
|225
|Hope College
|1185
|225
|Augustana College (2)
|1185
|225
|Birmingham-Southern College
|1185
|225
|Calvin College (2)
|1185
|225
|Loyola University Maryland (2)
|1185
|225
|Samford University
|1185
|225
|Belmont University
|1185
|225
|Lipscomb University
|1185
|225
|Valparaiso University
|1185
|225
|Drury University
|1185
|225
|Franciscan University of Steubenville
|1185
|225
|New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
|1185
|225
|Covenant College
|1185
|225
|North Greenville University (3)
|1185
|225
|Ohio Northern University (3)
|1185
|225
|Cedarville University
|1185
|248
|Marist College (9)
|1180
|248
|Cogswell Polytechnical College
|1180
|250
|University of the Pacific
|1176
|251
|University of California — Irvine
|1175
|251
|Syracuse University
|1175
|251
|Indiana University — Bloomington
|1175
|251
|Fairfield University (2)
|1175
|251
|Pratt Institute
|1175
|256
|Stetson University (2)
|1173
|257
|Westmont College
|1170
|257
|Seattle University
|1170
|257
|LeTourneau University (2)
|1170
|260
|Michigan State University
|1165
|260
|University of Iowa
|1165
|260
|University of Missouri
|1165
|260
|DePaul University (2)
|1165
|260
|Louisiana State University — Baton Rouge
|1165
|260
|University of Arkansas
|1165
|260
|University of Cincinnati
|1165
|260
|St. John’s University
|1165
|260
|St. Mary’s College
|1165
|260
|Luther College
|1165
|260
|Lake Forest College (2)
|1165
|260
|Concordia College — Moorhead
|1165
|260
|Simmons College
|1165
|260
|Wagner College (2)
|1165
|260
|CUNY — Hunter College
|1165
|260
|Union University
|1165
|260
|Bradley University
|1165
|260
|Rockhurst University
|1165
|260
|Whitworth University (9)
|1165
|260
|Oklahoma City University (3)
|1165
|260
|John Brown University
|1165
|260
|Augustana University
|1165
|282
|University of South Florida
|1160
|282
|Agnes Scott College (2)
|1160
|282
|Allegheny College
|1160
|282
|Virginia Military Institute (3)
|1160
|286
|Southwestern University
|1155
|286
|Ursinus College (2)
|1155
|286
|Washington College (2)
|1155
|286
|Gordon College (3)
|1155
|286
|New York Institute of Technology
|1155
|286
|Christopher Newport University (2)
|1155
|292
|Bryant University (2)
|1153
|293
|University at Buffalo — SUNY
|1150
|293
|George Mason University (2)
|1150
|293
|St. Michael’s College (2)
|1150
|293
|Goucher College (2)
|1150
|293
|Salisbury University (9)
|1150
|293
|Appalachian State University
|1150
|299
|University of California — Santa Cruz
|1145
|299
|University of Nebraska — Lincoln
|1145
|299
|Iowa State University
|1145
|299
|University of San Francisco
|1145
|299
|University of Kansas
|1145
|299
|Arizona State University — Tempe (2)
|1145
|299
|University of Kentucky
|1145
|299
|Kansas State University (2)
|1145
|299
|Oklahoma State University
|1145
|299
|University of Massachusetts — Lowell
|1145
|299
|Maryville University of St. Louis
|1145
|299
|University of Louisville (3)
|1145
|299
|University of Houston
|1145
|299
|Juniata College (9)
|1145
|299
|Ohio Wesleyan University (2)
|1145
|299
|Coe College
|1145
|299
|University of Minnesota — Morris
|1145
|299
|Wittenberg University (2)
|1145
|299
|William Jewell College (2)
|1145
|299
|Judson College (4)
|1145
|299
|Providence College (2)
|1145
|299
|Loyola University New Orleans
|1145
|299
|Harding University
|1145
|299
|Bethel University
|1145
|299
|University of Wisconsin — La Crosse
|1145
|299
|Oklahoma Christian University (3)
|1145
|299
|Asbury University
|1145
|299
|Carroll College
|1145
|327
|Hofstra University (2)
|1140
|327
|Florida Institute of Technology
|1140
|327
|St. Anselm College (2)
|1140
|327
|James Madison University
|1140
|327
|University of South Florida — St. Petersburg
|1140
|327
|Seattle Pacific University (3)
|1140
|327
|Champlain College (3)
|1140
|334
|Duquesne University (2)
|1135
|334
|Washington and Jefferson College (2)
|1135
|334
|Oglethorpe University
|1135
|334
|Mills College
|1135
|338
|University of California — Riverside
|1130
|338
|Seton Hall University
|1130
|338
|Wabash College
|1130
|338
|College of Charleston
|1130
|338
|Georgia College & State University
|1130
|338
|Elizabethtown College
|1130
|338
|Florida Southern College
|1130
|345
|University of Utah
|1125
|345
|The Catholic University of America
|1125
|345
|Colorado State University
|1125
|345
|University of Illinois — Chicago (3)
|1125
|345
|Mississippi State University
|1125
|345
|University of Wyoming
|1125
|345
|Montana State University
|1125
|345
|Nova Southeastern University
|1125
|345
|Berea College
|1125
|345
|Austin College
|1125
|345
|Albion College
|1125
|345
|Eckerd College (3)
|1125
|345
|St. Norbert College
|1125
|345
|Nebraska Wesleyan University
|1125
|345
|Simpson College
|1125
|345
|Centenary College of Louisiana
|1125
|345
|Westminster College
|1125
|345
|Ouachita Baptist University
|1125
|345
|Lyon College
|1125
|345
|University of Scranton
|1125
|345
|St. Joseph’s University (2)
|1125
|345
|Bellarmine University
|1125
|345
|Spring Hill College
|1125
|345
|Mississippi College (3)
|1125
|345
|Freed-Hardeman University
|1125
|345
|Xavier University (3)
|1125
|345
|John Carroll University
|1125
|345
|University of Evansville
|1125
|345
|North Central College
|1125
|345
|Lawrence Technological University
|1125
|345
|Westminster College
|1125
|345
|Regis University (3)
|1125
|345
|Messiah College
|1125
|345
|Aquinas College
|1125
|345
|Benedictine College
|1125
|345
|Martin Luther College (4)
|1125
|345
|Montana Tech of the University of Montana
|1125
|382
|Temple University (2)
|1120
|382
|Siena College (2)
|1120
|384
|New School (2)
|1115
|384
|Adelphi University (9)
|1115
|384
|Florida International University
|1115
|384
|Stonehill College (2)
|1115
|384
|Susquehanna University (2)
|1115
|384
|Goshen College
|1115
|384
|Warren Wilson College (2)
|1115
|384
|Rowan University
|1115
|384
|SUNY — New Paltz
|1115
|384
|Roger Williams University (2)
|1115
|384
|Point Loma Nazarene University
|1115
|384
|Wentworth Institute of Technology
|1115
|396
|University of Oregon
|1110
|396
|Ohio University
|1110
|396
|Illinois State University
|1110
|396
|San Diego State University
|1110
|396
|Biola University
|1110
|396
|Drew University (2)
|1110
|396
|The King’s College
|1110
|396
|Quinnipiac University
|1110
|396
|Assumption College (2)
|1110
|396
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (2)
|1110
|396
|University of Mary Washington
|1110
|396
|University of North Florida
|1110
|396
|University of Detroit Mercy
|1110
|396
|University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire
|1110
|396
|University of Minnesota — Duluth
|1110
|396
|St. Edward’s University
|1110
|396
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|1110
|396
|Milligan College
|1110
|414
|Howard University
|1105
|414
|Oregon State University
|1105
|414
|University of Mississippi (2)
|1105
|414
|University of Alabama — Birmingham
|1105
|414
|Virginia Commonwealth University (2)
|1105
|414
|University of Rhode Island (3)
|1105
|414
|University of Missouri — Kansas City
|1105
|414
|Louisiana Tech University
|1105
|414
|Georgia Southern University (3)
|1105
|414
|University of Missouri — St. Louis
|1105
|414
|Ripon College
|1105
|414
|Central College
|1105
|414
|Houghton College
|1105
|414
|Salem College
|1105
|414
|Alma College
|1105
|414
|Wartburg College
|1105
|414
|Carthage College
|1105
|414
|Georgetown College
|1105
|414
|Hartwick College (2)
|1105
|414
|SUNY — Oswego (3)
|1105
|414
|Albertus Magnus College (3)
|1105
|414
|Christian Brothers University
|1105
|414
|Tennessee Technological University
|1105
|414
|Lee University (3)
|1105
|414
|University of North Georgia
|1105
|414
|Hamline University
|1105
|414
|Webster University
|1105
|414
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|1105
|414
|College of St. Scholastica
|1105
|414
|Capital University (3)
|1105
|414
|University of Michigan — Dearborn
|1105
|414
|Olivet Nazarene University
|1105
|414
|Abilene Christian University
|1105
|414
|Western Washington University
|1105
|414
|University of St. Thomas
|1105
|414
|SUNY Maritime College
|1105
|414
|Marietta College (4)
|1105
|414
|Northwestern College
|1105
|414
|Dordt College (3)
|1105
|414
|University of Northwestern — St. Paul
|1105
|414
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|1105
|455
|Hampden-Sydney College
|1103
|456
|High Point University
|1101
|457
|University of New Hampshire
|1100
|457
|St. John’s University
|1100
|457
|Texas Tech University
|1100
|457
|University of North Texas (3)
|1100
|457
|Purchase College — SUNY
|1100
|457
|Arcadia University
|1100
|457
|CUNY — Queens College
|1100
|457
|CUNY — City College (3)
|1100
|457
|University of Redlands
|1100
|457
|California Lutheran University
|1100
|467
|University of Arizona (2)
|1095
|467
|University at Albany — SUNY
|1095
|467
|Ball State University (2)
|1095
|467
|Roanoke College
|1095
|467
|Salve Regina University (2)
|1095
|467
|Pacific Lutheran University
|1095
|467
|California Maritime Academy (4)
|1095
|474
|Sacred Heart University (2)
|1092
|475
|West Virginia University
|1090
|475
|University of North Dakota (3)
|1090
|475
|North Dakota State University (3)
|1090
|475
|University of West Florida (3)
|1090
|475
|Wichita State University (2)
|1090
|475
|Presbyterian College (2)
|1090
|475
|McDaniel College
|1090
|475
|Wisconsin Lutheran College
|1090
|475
|Northland College
|1090
|475
|Manhattan College (3)
|1090
|475
|Ramapo College of New Jersey
|1090
|475
|Stockton University
|1090
|475
|Emmanuel College (2)
|1090
|475
|SUNY Polytechnic Institute (3)
|1090
|475
|The Citadel
|1090
|475
|Arkansas State University
|1090
|475
|University of Tennessee — Chattanooga
|1090
|475
|Elmhurst College
|1090
|475
|Otterbein University
|1090
|475
|St. Catherine University
|1090
|475
|Grand Valley State University
|1090
|475
|Carroll University
|1090
|475
|Aquinas College (3)
|1090
|475
|Concordia University Wisconsin (3)
|1090
|475
|Missouri State University
|1090
|475
|Viterbo University (4)
|1090
|475
|St. Mary’s College of California
|1090
|475
|Pacific University (3)
|1090
|475
|University of Colorado — Colorado Springs
|1090
|475
|Lebanon Valley College (2)
|1090
|475
|Carson-Newman University
|1090
|475
|Loras College
|1090
|507
|University of Hawaii — Manoa (3)
|1085
|507
|Andrews University
|1085
|507
|University of North Carolina — Charlotte
|1085
|507
|Randolph-Macon College
|1085
|507
|Nazareth College (2)
|1085
|507
|SUNY College — Oneonta (3)
|1085
|507
|Towson University
|1085
|507
|Lesley University
|1085
|507
|Columbia International University
|1085
|507
|William Carey University (3)
|1085
|507
|University of Illinois — Springfield
|1085
|507
|Concordia University
|1085
|507
|Newman University (9)
|1085
|507
|George Fox University
|1085
|507
|Hastings College
|1085
|507
|Trinity Christian College
|1085
|523
|Hollins University
|1080
|523
|Linfield College
|1080
|523
|Kennesaw State University
|1080
|523
|Walla Walla University
|1080
|523
|Master’s College and Seminary
|1080
|528
|University of Maine
|1075
|528
|University of Nevada — Reno
|1075
|528
|Principia College
|1075
|528
|Randolph College
|1075
|528
|Canisius College
|1075
|528
|Philadelphia University
|1075
|528
|Endicott College (2)
|1075
|528
|West Chester University of Pennsylvania
|1075
|528
|University of Tampa
|1075
|537
|St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
|1070
|537
|South Dakota State University
|1070
|537
|Oakland University
|1070
|537
|Trevecca Nazarene University (3)
|1070
|537
|Trinity International University
|1070
|537
|University of Louisiana — Lafayette
|1070
|537
|University of Memphis
|1070
|537
|University of Montana (3)
|1070
|537
|University of New Orleans
|1070
|537
|Utah State University
|1070
|537
|Wayne State University
|1070
|537
|Doane College (3)
|1070
|537
|Ave Maria University (4)
|1070
|537
|Bethany Lutheran College
|1070
|537
|Maryville College
|1070
|537
|Misericordia University (3)
|1070
|537
|Western New England University
|1070
|537
|University of New England
|1070
|537
|Murray State University
|1070
|537
|University of Montevallo
|1070
|537
|University of Central Arkansas
|1070
|537
|King University (3)
|1070
|537
|Augsburg College (3)
|1070
|537
|Lewis University
|1070
|537
|Baker University
|1070
|537
|University of St. Francis
|1070
|537
|Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville
|1070
|537
|University of Wisconsin — Platteville (3)
|1070
|537
|California State Polytechnic University — Pomona (3)
|1070
|537
|Southern Utah University
|1070
|537
|University of the Ozarks
|1070
|537
|Southern Adventist University
|1070
|537
|Bryan College
|1070
|537
|Florida College (3)
|1070
|537
|College of the Ozarks (3)
|1070
|537
|University of Mount Union
|1070
|537
|Marian University (3)
|1070
|537
|Stephens College (3)
|1070
|537
|Judson University
|1070
|537
|Greenville College
|1070
|537
|Evangel University (3)
|1070
|537
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|1070
|537
|Lake Superior State University (2)
|1070
|537
|Rocky Mountain College
|1070
|581
|St. John Fisher College
|1065
|581
|Georgia State University (3)
|1065
|581
|Whittier College
|1065
|581
|SUNY — Plattsburgh (3)
|1065
|581
|CUNY — Brooklyn College
|1065
|581
|Manhattanville College (2)
|1065
|581
|Lincoln Memorial University
|1065
|588
|Green Mountain College (4)
|1060
|588
|Molloy College
|1060
|588
|Alfred University
|1060
|588
|Houston Baptist University
|1060
|588
|Seton Hill University (2)
|1060
|588
|Elmira College
|1060
|588
|Brigham Young University — Hawaii (4)
|1060
|595
|Alaska Pacific University (3)
|1058
|596
|Hanover College
|1055
|596
|College of Idaho
|1055
|596
|Albright College (2)
|1055
|596
|Marymount Manhattan College
|1055
|596
|Le Moyne College
|1055
|596
|Robert Morris University
|1055
|596
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|1055
|596
|University of New Haven
|1055
|596
|Winthrop University
|1055
|596
|California State University — Long Beach
|1055
|596
|University of Houston — Clear Lake
|1055
|596
|Geneva College
|1055
|608
|Trine University
|1053
|609
|University of Texas — Tyler
|1052
|610
|Southern Illinois University — Carbondale
|1050
|610
|Edgewood College
|1050
|610
|Kent State University
|1050
|610
|Pace University (2)
|1050
|610
|University of New Mexico
|1050
|610
|University of South Dakota
|1050
|610
|Bowling Green State University
|1050
|610
|Central Michigan University
|1050
|610
|Ashland University
|1050
|610
|University of Colorado — Denver
|1050
|610
|Florida Atlantic University
|1050
|610
|University of Akron
|1050
|610
|University of Alaska — Fairbanks
|1050
|610
|University of Massachusetts — Boston
|1050
|610
|University of Nebraska — Omaha
|1050
|610
|University of South Alabama (2)
|1050
|610
|Westminster College
|1050
|610
|University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
|1050
|610
|Xavier University of Louisiana
|1050
|610
|Mount St. Mary’s University
|1050
|610
|St. Bonaventure University
|1050
|610
|Monmouth University
|1050
|610
|College at Brockport — SUNY
|1050
|610
|SUNY College — Cortland (2)
|1050
|610
|York College of Pennsylvania
|1050
|610
|Western Kentucky University
|1050
|610
|University of Tennessee — Martin
|1050
|610
|Troy University (3)
|1050
|610
|Northern Kentucky University
|1050
|610
|University of the Cumberlands
|1050
|610
|Cumberland University
|1050
|610
|Jacksonville State University (3)
|1050
|610
|Louisiana State University — Shreveport (3)
|1050
|610
|Baldwin Wallace University (2)
|1050
|610
|University of Northern Iowa
|1050
|610
|St. Ambrose University
|1050
|610
|University of Nebraska — Kearney
|1050
|610
|University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point (9)
|1050
|610
|University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (2)
|1050
|610
|University of Findlay
|1050
|610
|Walsh University
|1050
|610
|Malone University
|1050
|610
|Mount Vernon Nazarene University
|1050
|610
|McKendree University
|1050
|610
|University of Wisconsin — River Falls
|1050
|610
|Winona State University
|1050
|610
|Northwest Missouri State University
|1050
|610
|College of St. Mary
|1050
|610
|Concordia University Chicago
|1050
|610
|University of Wisconsin — Green Bay
|1050
|610
|Fontbonne University
|1050
|610
|William Woods University
|1050
|610
|Southeast Missouri State University (3)
|1050
|610
|Madonna University
|1050
|610
|Cornerstone University
|1050
|610
|Lindenwood University
|1050
|610
|Minnesota State University — Moorhead
|1050
|610
|Minot State University
|1050
|610
|Roosevelt University
|1050
|610
|University of Mary (3)
|1050
|610
|Hardin-Simmons University (3)
|1050
|610
|San Jose State University
|1050
|610
|Flagler College
|1050
|610
|Wheeling Jesuit University
|1050
|610
|Brescia University
|1050
|610
|Williams Baptist College (4)
|1050
|610
|Midway College (4)
|1050
|610
|Millikin University
|1050
|610
|Buena Vista University
|1050
|610
|Clarke University (4)
|1050
|610
|Morningside College
|1050
|610
|Eureka College
|1050
|610
|Central Methodist University
|1050
|610
|University of Jamestown (3)
|1050
|610
|Grace College and Seminary (3)
|1050
|610
|Tabor College
|1050
|610
|Maranatha Baptist University
|1050
|610
|Oregon Institute of Technology
|1050
