The 610 smartest colleges in America

Spencer Platt/Getty How does your school rank?

Where should you go if you want to be among the smartest college students in the nation?

Exclusively for Business Insider, Jonathan Wai, a Duke University Talent Identification Program research scientist, calculated a ranking of America’s colleges and universities based on brainpower, as reflected by the school’s average standardised test scores.

These tests are often criticised, but research shows that both the SAT and ACT are good measures of general cognitive ability, since just about any mental test measures one’s ability to reason. Therefore, the scores that schools report to U.S. News & World Report give a reasonable snapshot of a school’s overall smarts.

We updated last year’s ranking by including all the schools in the national university, liberal arts college, regional university, and regional college lists that reported SAT or ACT scores in the latest U.S. News ranking.

ACT scores were converted to SAT scores (maths + verbal) using this concordance table so all schools could be compared on one metric. Then, an average of the 25th and 75th percentile was computed (see more detail on methods and limitations here). This resulted in a total of 1,338 schools analysed this year, from which we pulled the top 610.

On the following ranking, a (2) next to the school’s name indicates that some or all students aren’t required to supply scores; a (3) indicates that the school did not supply all students it has scores for, or did not tell U.S. News if it had; a (4) indicates that the data is from a previous year, rather than from the most recent year; and a (9) indicates that the school may not require scores from all applicants and that it may not have submitted data for all students.

Here are the smartest colleges in America:

Smarts Rank School Average SAT 1 California Institute of Technology 1550 2 University of Chicago 1510 3 Harvard University 1505 3 Yale University 1505 5 Princeton University 1500 6 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 1495 7 Harvey Mudd College 1494 8 Columbia University 1480 9 Stanford University 1475 9 Northwestern University 1475 11 Rice University 1470 12 Vanderbilt University 1465 12 Washington University in St. Louis 1465 12 University of Notre Dame 1465 15 Duke University 1460 15 Pomona College 1460 17 University of Pennsylvania 1455 17 Dartmouth College 1455 17 Williams College 1455 20 Amherst College 1450 20 Swarthmore College 1450 22 Johns Hopkins University 1445 22 Bowdoin College (2) 1445 24 Brown University 1440 24 Carnegie Mellon University 1440 24 Tufts University 1440 27 Claremont McKenna College 1435 28 Cornell University 1420 28 Georgetown University 1420 28 Northeastern University 1420 31 Carleton College 1415 32 Haverford College 1410 33 Vassar College 1405 34 Georgia Institute of Technology 1400 34 Grinnell College 1400 36 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 1395 37 University of California — Berkeley 1390 37 Hamilton College 1390 37 Washington and Lee University 1390 40 Wellesley College 1385 40 Wesleyan University (2) 1385 42 University of Southern California 1380 42 University of Michigan — Ann Arbor 1380 44 Colgate University (3) 1375 44 Reed College (4) 1375 44 Cooper Union 1375 47 Emory University 1370 47 College of William and Mary 1370 47 Case Western Reserve University 1370 50 Macalester College 1368 51 Boston College 1365 51 Brandeis University 1365 51 Middlebury College 1365 54 Tulane University 1360 54 Scripps College (3) 1360 56 University of Virginia 1355 56 Smith College (2) 1355 56 Oberlin College 1355 56 Bates College (2) 1355 60 New York University 1345 60 University of Rochester (2) 1345 60 Barnard College 1345 63 Colorado School of Mines 1340 63 Stevens Institute of Technology 1340 63 Colorado College (2) 1340 63 United States Air Force Academy 1340 63 Bard College at Simon’s Rock (9) 1340 68 Davidson College 1335 68 Mount Holyoke College (2) 1335 70 Colby College (2) 1330 70 Pitzer College (2) 1330 70 Connecticut College (2) 1330 70 St. John’s College (NM) (2) 1330 74 University of California — Los Angeles 1325 74 Kenyon College 1325 74 University of Richmond 1325 77 Lehigh University 1320 77 University of Miami 1320 77 Southern Methodist University 1320 77 Bryn Mawr College (2) 1320 77 St. John’s College (MD) (2) 1320 77 Wheaton College (IL) 1320 83 Wake Forest University (2) 1315 83 University of Maryland — College Park 1315 83 Whitman College 1315 86 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (2) 1310 86 Villanova University 1310 88 University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill 1305 88 University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign 1305 88 University of Tulsa 1305 88 Bucknell University 1305 88 College of the Holy Cross (2) 1305 88 Union College (NY) (2) 1305 88 Franklin and Marshall College (2) 1305 88 St. Olaf College 1305 96 University of California — San Diego 1300 96 Boston University 1300 96 Ohio State University — Columbus 1300 96 Brigham Young University — Provo 1300 96 Lafayette College 1300 96 Occidental College 1300 96 Rhodes College 1300 96 Hillsdale College 1300 96 Santa Clara University 1300 105 George Washington University 1295 106 Binghamton University — SUNY 1290 107 University of Wisconsin — Madison 1285 107 Missouri University of Science & Technology 1285 107 United States Naval Academy 1285 107 Centre College 1285 107 Gettysburg College 1285 107 Denison University (9) 1285 107 Lewis & Clark College (2) 1285 107 Bennington College (9) 1285 115 University of Texas — Austin 1280 115 Dickinson College (2) 1280 115 Bard College (2) 1280 115 New College of Florida 1280 119 United States Military Academy 1275 120 University of Pittsburgh 1270 120 Sarah Lawrence College (2) 1270 122 University of Florida 1265 122 University of Minnesota — Twin Cities 1265 122 Illinois Institute of Technology 1265 122 Sewanee — University of the South (2) 1265 122 Lawrence University (2) 1265 122 Hendrix College 1265 122 Thomas Aquinas College 1265 122 Trinity University 1265 122 United States Merchant Marine Academy 1265 131 Earlham College (2) 1260 132 Clemson University 1255 132 University of Texas — Dallas 1255 132 United States Coast Guard Academy 1255 135 University of California — Santa Barbara 1250 135 University of Connecticut 1250 135 Fordham University 1250 135 Stony Brook University — SUNY 1250 139 American University (2) 1245 139 Miami University — Oxford 1245 139 University of Denver 1245 139 North Carolina State University — Raleigh 1245 139 Florida State University 1245 139 Saint Louis University 1245 139 Michigan Technological University 1245 139 Trinity College (CT) 1245 139 College of Wooster 1245 139 Kalamazoo College 1245 139 Illinois Wesleyan University 1245 139 Transylvania University 1245 139 Butler University (3) 1245 139 Drake University 1245 139 Milwaukee School of Engineering 1245 154 Yeshiva University 1240 154 Skidmore College 1240 154 Bentley University 1240 157 University of Georgia 1235 157 Furman University (2) 1235 157 Wheaton College (MA) (2) 1235 157 Emerson College 1235 161 University of Washington 1230 161 Soka University of America 1230 161 Hobart and William Smith Colleges (2) 1230 164 Pepperdine University 1225 164 Baylor University 1225 164 Texas Christian University 1225 164 Marquette University 1225 164 University of Colorado — Boulder 1225 164 University of San Diego 1225 164 Loyola University Chicago 1225 164 Auburn University 1225 164 University of Alabama — Huntsville 1225 164 DePauw University 1225 164 Beloit College (2) 1225 164 Muhlenberg College (2) 1225 164 Gustavus Adolphus College (2) 1225 164 Wofford College 1225 164 Marlboro College (2) 1225 164 CUNY — Baruch College (3) 1225 164 Elon University 1225 164 Truman State University 1225 164 Kettering University 1225 164 California Polytechnic State University — San Luis Obispo (3) 1225 164 Taylor University 1225 185 Clark University (2) 1221 186 University of Puget Sound 1220 186 College of the Atlantic (2) 1220 186 SUNY — Geneseo 1220 189 University of California — Davis 1215 189 Virginia Tech 1215 189 Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey — New Brunswick (3) 1215 189 University of Massachusetts — Amherst 1215 189 College of New Jersey 1215 189 Rochester Institute of Technology 1215 195 University of Maryland — Baltimore County 1210 196 Purdue University — West Lafayette 1205 196 University of Alabama 1205 196 University of Tennessee 1205 196 University of Dayton 1205 196 University of South Carolina 1205 196 University of St. Thomas 1205 196 Knox College (2) 1205 196 Cornell College 1205 196 Berry College 1205 196 Creighton University 1205 206 Grove City College 1202 207 University of Delaware 1200 207 St. Lawrence University (2) 1200 207 Willamette University 1200 207 Ithaca College (2) 1200 207 Loyola Marymount University 1200 207 Chapman University 1200 207 University of Dallas (3) 1200 214 Drexel University 1195 214 University of North Carolina — Asheville 1195 214 Gonzaga University 1195 214 University of Portland 1195 218 St. Mary’s College of Maryland 1194 219 Pennsylvania State University — University Park 1190 219 Clarkson University 1190 219 New Jersey Institute of Technology 1190 219 Rollins College (2) 1190 219 Mercer University 1190 219 University of North Carolina — Wilmington 1190 225 Texas A&M University — College Station 1185 225 SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry 1185 225 University of Vermont 1185 225 University of Oklahoma 1185 225 University of Central Florida 1185 225 College of St. Benedict 1185 225 Millsaps College 1185 225 Hope College 1185 225 Augustana College (2) 1185 225 Birmingham-Southern College 1185 225 Calvin College (2) 1185 225 Loyola University Maryland (2) 1185 225 Samford University 1185 225 Belmont University 1185 225 Lipscomb University 1185 225 Valparaiso University 1185 225 Drury University 1185 225 Franciscan University of Steubenville 1185 225 New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology 1185 225 Covenant College 1185 225 North Greenville University (3) 1185 225 Ohio Northern University (3) 1185 225 Cedarville University 1185 248 Marist College (9) 1180 248 Cogswell Polytechnical College 1180 250 University of the Pacific 1176 251 University of California — Irvine 1175 251 Syracuse University 1175 251 Indiana University — Bloomington 1175 251 Fairfield University (2) 1175 251 Pratt Institute 1175 256 Stetson University (2) 1173 257 Westmont College 1170 257 Seattle University 1170 257 LeTourneau University (2) 1170 260 Michigan State University 1165 260 University of Iowa 1165 260 University of Missouri 1165 260 DePaul University (2) 1165 260 Louisiana State University — Baton Rouge 1165 260 University of Arkansas 1165 260 University of Cincinnati 1165 260 St. John’s University 1165 260 St. Mary’s College 1165 260 Luther College 1165 260 Lake Forest College (2) 1165 260 Concordia College — Moorhead 1165 260 Simmons College 1165 260 Wagner College (2) 1165 260 CUNY — Hunter College 1165 260 Union University 1165 260 Bradley University 1165 260 Rockhurst University 1165 260 Whitworth University (9) 1165 260 Oklahoma City University (3) 1165 260 John Brown University 1165 260 Augustana University 1165 282 University of South Florida 1160 282 Agnes Scott College (2) 1160 282 Allegheny College 1160 282 Virginia Military Institute (3) 1160 286 Southwestern University 1155 286 Ursinus College (2) 1155 286 Washington College (2) 1155 286 Gordon College (3) 1155 286 New York Institute of Technology 1155 286 Christopher Newport University (2) 1155 292 Bryant University (2) 1153 293 University at Buffalo — SUNY 1150 293 George Mason University (2) 1150 293 St. Michael’s College (2) 1150 293 Goucher College (2) 1150 293 Salisbury University (9) 1150 293 Appalachian State University 1150 299 University of California — Santa Cruz 1145 299 University of Nebraska — Lincoln 1145 299 Iowa State University 1145 299 University of San Francisco 1145 299 University of Kansas 1145 299 Arizona State University — Tempe (2) 1145 299 University of Kentucky 1145 299 Kansas State University (2) 1145 299 Oklahoma State University 1145 299 University of Massachusetts — Lowell 1145 299 Maryville University of St. Louis 1145 299 University of Louisville (3) 1145 299 University of Houston 1145 299 Juniata College (9) 1145 299 Ohio Wesleyan University (2) 1145 299 Coe College 1145 299 University of Minnesota — Morris 1145 299 Wittenberg University (2) 1145 299 William Jewell College (2) 1145 299 Judson College (4) 1145 299 Providence College (2) 1145 299 Loyola University New Orleans 1145 299 Harding University 1145 299 Bethel University 1145 299 University of Wisconsin — La Crosse 1145 299 Oklahoma Christian University (3) 1145 299 Asbury University 1145 299 Carroll College 1145 327 Hofstra University (2) 1140 327 Florida Institute of Technology 1140 327 St. Anselm College (2) 1140 327 James Madison University 1140 327 University of South Florida — St. Petersburg 1140 327 Seattle Pacific University (3) 1140 327 Champlain College (3) 1140 334 Duquesne University (2) 1135 334 Washington and Jefferson College (2) 1135 334 Oglethorpe University 1135 334 Mills College 1135 338 University of California — Riverside 1130 338 Seton Hall University 1130 338 Wabash College 1130 338 College of Charleston 1130 338 Georgia College & State University 1130 338 Elizabethtown College 1130 338 Florida Southern College 1130 345 University of Utah 1125 345 The Catholic University of America 1125 345 Colorado State University 1125 345 University of Illinois — Chicago (3) 1125 345 Mississippi State University 1125 345 University of Wyoming 1125 345 Montana State University 1125 345 Nova Southeastern University 1125 345 Berea College 1125 345 Austin College 1125 345 Albion College 1125 345 Eckerd College (3) 1125 345 St. Norbert College 1125 345 Nebraska Wesleyan University 1125 345 Simpson College 1125 345 Centenary College of Louisiana 1125 345 Westminster College 1125 345 Ouachita Baptist University 1125 345 Lyon College 1125 345 University of Scranton 1125 345 St. Joseph’s University (2) 1125 345 Bellarmine University 1125 345 Spring Hill College 1125 345 Mississippi College (3) 1125 345 Freed-Hardeman University 1125 345 Xavier University (3) 1125 345 John Carroll University 1125 345 University of Evansville 1125 345 North Central College 1125 345 Lawrence Technological University 1125 345 Westminster College 1125 345 Regis University (3) 1125 345 Messiah College 1125 345 Aquinas College 1125 345 Benedictine College 1125 345 Martin Luther College (4) 1125 345 Montana Tech of the University of Montana 1125 382 Temple University (2) 1120 382 Siena College (2) 1120 384 New School (2) 1115 384 Adelphi University (9) 1115 384 Florida International University 1115 384 Stonehill College (2) 1115 384 Susquehanna University (2) 1115 384 Goshen College 1115 384 Warren Wilson College (2) 1115 384 Rowan University 1115 384 SUNY — New Paltz 1115 384 Roger Williams University (2) 1115 384 Point Loma Nazarene University 1115 384 Wentworth Institute of Technology 1115 396 University of Oregon 1110 396 Ohio University 1110 396 Illinois State University 1110 396 San Diego State University 1110 396 Biola University 1110 396 Drew University (2) 1110 396 The King’s College 1110 396 Quinnipiac University 1110 396 Assumption College (2) 1110 396 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (2) 1110 396 University of Mary Washington 1110 396 University of North Florida 1110 396 University of Detroit Mercy 1110 396 University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire 1110 396 University of Minnesota — Duluth 1110 396 St. Edward’s University 1110 396 Massachusetts Maritime Academy 1110 396 Milligan College 1110 414 Howard University 1105 414 Oregon State University 1105 414 University of Mississippi (2) 1105 414 University of Alabama — Birmingham 1105 414 Virginia Commonwealth University (2) 1105 414 University of Rhode Island (3) 1105 414 University of Missouri — Kansas City 1105 414 Louisiana Tech University 1105 414 Georgia Southern University (3) 1105 414 University of Missouri — St. Louis 1105 414 Ripon College 1105 414 Central College 1105 414 Houghton College 1105 414 Salem College 1105 414 Alma College 1105 414 Wartburg College 1105 414 Carthage College 1105 414 Georgetown College 1105 414 Hartwick College (2) 1105 414 SUNY — Oswego (3) 1105 414 Albertus Magnus College (3) 1105 414 Christian Brothers University 1105 414 Tennessee Technological University 1105 414 Lee University (3) 1105 414 University of North Georgia 1105 414 Hamline University 1105 414 Webster University 1105 414 Indiana Wesleyan University 1105 414 College of St. Scholastica 1105 414 Capital University (3) 1105 414 University of Michigan — Dearborn 1105 414 Olivet Nazarene University 1105 414 Abilene Christian University 1105 414 Western Washington University 1105 414 University of St. Thomas 1105 414 SUNY Maritime College 1105 414 Marietta College (4) 1105 414 Northwestern College 1105 414 Dordt College (3) 1105 414 University of Northwestern — St. Paul 1105 414 Oklahoma Baptist University 1105 455 Hampden-Sydney College 1103 456 High Point University 1101 457 University of New Hampshire 1100 457 St. John’s University 1100 457 Texas Tech University 1100 457 University of North Texas (3) 1100 457 Purchase College — SUNY 1100 457 Arcadia University 1100 457 CUNY — Queens College 1100 457 CUNY — City College (3) 1100 457 University of Redlands 1100 457 California Lutheran University 1100 467 University of Arizona (2) 1095 467 University at Albany — SUNY 1095 467 Ball State University (2) 1095 467 Roanoke College 1095 467 Salve Regina University (2) 1095 467 Pacific Lutheran University 1095 467 California Maritime Academy (4) 1095 474 Sacred Heart University (2) 1092 475 West Virginia University 1090 475 University of North Dakota (3) 1090 475 North Dakota State University (3) 1090 475 University of West Florida (3) 1090 475 Wichita State University (2) 1090 475 Presbyterian College (2) 1090 475 McDaniel College 1090 475 Wisconsin Lutheran College 1090 475 Northland College 1090 475 Manhattan College (3) 1090 475 Ramapo College of New Jersey 1090 475 Stockton University 1090 475 Emmanuel College (2) 1090 475 SUNY Polytechnic Institute (3) 1090 475 The Citadel 1090 475 Arkansas State University 1090 475 University of Tennessee — Chattanooga 1090 475 Elmhurst College 1090 475 Otterbein University 1090 475 St. Catherine University 1090 475 Grand Valley State University 1090 475 Carroll University 1090 475 Aquinas College (3) 1090 475 Concordia University Wisconsin (3) 1090 475 Missouri State University 1090 475 Viterbo University (4) 1090 475 St. Mary’s College of California 1090 475 Pacific University (3) 1090 475 University of Colorado — Colorado Springs 1090 475 Lebanon Valley College (2) 1090 475 Carson-Newman University 1090 475 Loras College 1090 507 University of Hawaii — Manoa (3) 1085 507 Andrews University 1085 507 University of North Carolina — Charlotte 1085 507 Randolph-Macon College 1085 507 Nazareth College (2) 1085 507 SUNY College — Oneonta (3) 1085 507 Towson University 1085 507 Lesley University 1085 507 Columbia International University 1085 507 William Carey University (3) 1085 507 University of Illinois — Springfield 1085 507 Concordia University 1085 507 Newman University (9) 1085 507 George Fox University 1085 507 Hastings College 1085 507 Trinity Christian College 1085 523 Hollins University 1080 523 Linfield College 1080 523 Kennesaw State University 1080 523 Walla Walla University 1080 523 Master’s College and Seminary 1080 528 University of Maine 1075 528 University of Nevada — Reno 1075 528 Principia College 1075 528 Randolph College 1075 528 Canisius College 1075 528 Philadelphia University 1075 528 Endicott College (2) 1075 528 West Chester University of Pennsylvania 1075 528 University of Tampa 1075 537 St. Mary’s University of Minnesota 1070 537 South Dakota State University 1070 537 Oakland University 1070 537 Trevecca Nazarene University (3) 1070 537 Trinity International University 1070 537 University of Louisiana — Lafayette 1070 537 University of Memphis 1070 537 University of Montana (3) 1070 537 University of New Orleans 1070 537 Utah State University 1070 537 Wayne State University 1070 537 Doane College (3) 1070 537 Ave Maria University (4) 1070 537 Bethany Lutheran College 1070 537 Maryville College 1070 537 Misericordia University (3) 1070 537 Western New England University 1070 537 University of New England 1070 537 Murray State University 1070 537 University of Montevallo 1070 537 University of Central Arkansas 1070 537 King University (3) 1070 537 Augsburg College (3) 1070 537 Lewis University 1070 537 Baker University 1070 537 University of St. Francis 1070 537 Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville 1070 537 University of Wisconsin — Platteville (3) 1070 537 California State Polytechnic University — Pomona (3) 1070 537 Southern Utah University 1070 537 University of the Ozarks 1070 537 Southern Adventist University 1070 537 Bryan College 1070 537 Florida College (3) 1070 537 College of the Ozarks (3) 1070 537 University of Mount Union 1070 537 Marian University (3) 1070 537 Stephens College (3) 1070 537 Judson University 1070 537 Greenville College 1070 537 Evangel University (3) 1070 537 Kansas Wesleyan University 1070 537 Lake Superior State University (2) 1070 537 Rocky Mountain College 1070 581 St. John Fisher College 1065 581 Georgia State University (3) 1065 581 Whittier College 1065 581 SUNY — Plattsburgh (3) 1065 581 CUNY — Brooklyn College 1065 581 Manhattanville College (2) 1065 581 Lincoln Memorial University 1065 588 Green Mountain College (4) 1060 588 Molloy College 1060 588 Alfred University 1060 588 Houston Baptist University 1060 588 Seton Hill University (2) 1060 588 Elmira College 1060 588 Brigham Young University — Hawaii (4) 1060 595 Alaska Pacific University (3) 1058 596 Hanover College 1055 596 College of Idaho 1055 596 Albright College (2) 1055 596 Marymount Manhattan College 1055 596 Le Moyne College 1055 596 Robert Morris University 1055 596 Roberts Wesleyan College 1055 596 University of New Haven 1055 596 Winthrop University 1055 596 California State University — Long Beach 1055 596 University of Houston — Clear Lake 1055 596 Geneva College 1055 608 Trine University 1053 609 University of Texas — Tyler 1052 610 Southern Illinois University — Carbondale 1050 610 Edgewood College 1050 610 Kent State University 1050 610 Pace University (2) 1050 610 University of New Mexico 1050 610 University of South Dakota 1050 610 Bowling Green State University 1050 610 Central Michigan University 1050 610 Ashland University 1050 610 University of Colorado — Denver 1050 610 Florida Atlantic University 1050 610 University of Akron 1050 610 University of Alaska — Fairbanks 1050 610 University of Massachusetts — Boston 1050 610 University of Nebraska — Omaha 1050 610 University of South Alabama (2) 1050 610 Westminster College 1050 610 University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 1050 610 Xavier University of Louisiana 1050 610 Mount St. Mary’s University 1050 610 St. Bonaventure University 1050 610 Monmouth University 1050 610 College at Brockport — SUNY 1050 610 SUNY College — Cortland (2) 1050 610 York College of Pennsylvania 1050 610 Western Kentucky University 1050 610 University of Tennessee — Martin 1050 610 Troy University (3) 1050 610 Northern Kentucky University 1050 610 University of the Cumberlands 1050 610 Cumberland University 1050 610 Jacksonville State University (3) 1050 610 Louisiana State University — Shreveport (3) 1050 610 Baldwin Wallace University (2) 1050 610 University of Northern Iowa 1050 610 St. Ambrose University 1050 610 University of Nebraska — Kearney 1050 610 University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point (9) 1050 610 University of Wisconsin — Whitewater (2) 1050 610 University of Findlay 1050 610 Walsh University 1050 610 Malone University 1050 610 Mount Vernon Nazarene University 1050 610 McKendree University 1050 610 University of Wisconsin — River Falls 1050 610 Winona State University 1050 610 Northwest Missouri State University 1050 610 College of St. Mary 1050 610 Concordia University Chicago 1050 610 University of Wisconsin — Green Bay 1050 610 Fontbonne University 1050 610 William Woods University 1050 610 Southeast Missouri State University (3) 1050 610 Madonna University 1050 610 Cornerstone University 1050 610 Lindenwood University 1050 610 Minnesota State University — Moorhead 1050 610 Minot State University 1050 610 Roosevelt University 1050 610 University of Mary (3) 1050 610 Hardin-Simmons University (3) 1050 610 San Jose State University 1050 610 Flagler College 1050 610 Wheeling Jesuit University 1050 610 Brescia University 1050 610 Williams Baptist College (4) 1050 610 Midway College (4) 1050 610 Millikin University 1050 610 Buena Vista University 1050 610 Clarke University (4) 1050 610 Morningside College 1050 610 Eureka College 1050 610 Central Methodist University 1050 610 University of Jamestown (3) 1050 610 Grace College and Seminary (3) 1050 610 Tabor College 1050 610 Maranatha Baptist University 1050 610 Oregon Institute of Technology 1050

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.