The 60-Second Guide To What Big Hedge Funds Are Investing In Right Now

Hedge funds reported their first quarter 2010 long holdings yesterday.



Trend-wise, many hedge funds, like John Paulson’s, are continuing to buy up financial companies.

But some are trading one bank for another and ditching one healthcare company for another was also a hot trend last quarter.

We’ve rounded up the latest 13-F moves to give you a quick glimpse of what hedge funds are doing right now.

