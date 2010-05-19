The 60-Second Guide To What Big Hedge Funds Are Investing In Right Now

Courtney Comstock

Hedge funds reported their first quarter 2010 long holdings yesterday.

Trend-wise, many hedge funds, like John Paulson’s, are continuing to buy up financial companies.

But some are trading one bank for another and ditching one healthcare company for another was also a hot trend last quarter.

We’ve rounded up the latest 13-F moves to give you a quick glimpse of what hedge funds are doing right now.

Steve Mandel's Lone Pine loads up on Tech

Lone Pine took a sizable stake in cognisant Technology Solutions, a provider of information technology, consulting, and business process. It's now their third largest holding.

(Total long portfolio: $11 billion) See the 13F filing.

Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway sold out of healthcare and Kraft to buy Burlington Northern

Buffet sold Wellpoint (WLP) and UnitedHealth (UNH).

He also decreased his Kraft investment from around $3.6 billion to $3.2 billion.

Selling both helped him raise money to buy Burlington Northern railroad, which he did last quarter.

(Total long portfolio: $51 billion)

John Paulson bought more banks and more gold

Paulson bought more Bank of America: ~170 million shares, up from ~150 million for a total investment of $3 billion, CIT Group: ~4.5 million shares for ~$170 million total, Wells Fargo 17.5 million shares for ~$550 million (he bought into Wells Fargo in Q4 and upped his stake about ~$100 million).

Paulson also added to his gold positions, adding 4 new gold exposures in addition to its massive $3.4 billion stake in GLD: Anglogold ($1.7 billion), Kinross ($567 million), and Gold Fields ($297 million) and Novagold ($144 million).

Paulson sold out completely of Kraft. And Paulson bought a new position in MGM: 40 million shares for ~$500 million.

(Total long portfolio: $21 billion) See the 13F filing.

Ackman made a contrarian bet and invested in Kraft and ditched Hyatt

Ackman's Pershing Square fund sold out completely of a ~$80 million stake in Hyatt.

He picked up a huge new investment in Kraft, around $1 billion.

(We also found out he picked up YUM Brands, owner of KFC in Q4 recently)

(Total long portfolio: $1.4 billion) See the 13F filing.

David Einhorn's Greenlight sold Cardinal Health and scooped up more Pfizer and CIT

Greenlight sold out of ~$230 million worth (~6 million shares) of Cardinal Health.

Einhorn bought up more Pfizer instead: As of last quarter, his $50 million stake was up to $300 million (14 million shares).

And the fund bought up 4 million more shares of CIT Group in Q1, bringing his total investment to around 10 million shares worth ~$420 million.

(Total long portfolio: $3.1 billion) See the 13F filing.

Icahn sold CIT Group

Icahn's fund went contrarian and sold out of his entire near $300 million investment in CIT Group.

He was also actively managing his healthcare stocks: Exelixis decreased from $17 million to $14 million, Genzyme almost doubled up to $550 million, Regerneron upped about $4 million to $65 million, and Enzon Pharma dropped about $1 million to $29 million.

(Icahn's entire long portfolio is ~3.1 billion). See the latest 13F.

Chris Shumway's Shumway Capital bought Apple

Shumway opened up a new $400 million stake in Kraft, scooped up over $300 million more worth of Apple shares (now he owns $750 million worth), $200 million Goldman Sachs shares (he now owns ~$300 million).

He also bought about $50 million more each of Pfizer and Teva stocks, and now has $350 million and $400 million invested in the pharma companies, respectively.

(Total long portfolio is $8 billion) See the 13F.

Phil Falcone's Harbinger went big into Citigroup

Falcone opened a $46 million new stake in Barclays, and an almost $300 million new stake in Citigroup (it was his biggest holding in Q1).

Harbinger also sold over $200 million worth of Calpine, a natural energy company and added about $100 million of SPDR Gold.

(Harbingers total long portfolio is $2 billion). See the 13F.

Soros' Fund practically sold out of Citi

Soros chopped his Citigroup investment from $313 million to $43 thousand.

Soros also whittled his Pfizer holdings down about $200 million to a $90 million investment.

(Soros' long portfolio was $9 billion). See the 13F.

Dan Loeb's Third Point liquidated a huge Citi position

Third Point eliminated an over ~$80 million investment in Citi (which he had just bought in Q4) and picked up about $40 million more in CIT Group.

Loeb opened up a ~$60 million investment in Airgas, a company that distributes industrial, medical, and specialty gases, welding supplies, safety products, and tools online. And a small, $8 million investment in Kraft.

Also interesting: He got rid of an $8 million investment in fellow hedge funder Einhorn's fund, Greenlight.

(Loeb's total long portfolio is $1.4 billion) See the 13f filing.

Some of the moves (like banks) are big changes from last quarter

Now see how the moves compare to what hedge funds did last quarter -->

