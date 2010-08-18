The 60-Second Guide To What Big Hedge Funds Are Invested In Right Now

The latest filings show that hedge fund managers are still big into financials.At the end of every quarter hedge funds, hedge fund managers disclose their current US-based long positions to the SEC.
We’ve compiled the big managers’ biggest holdings here so you can check out the big ticket items everyone’s betting on (as of June 30th, the most recent data out there).
Overall, financials remain a big trend and this quarter, managers also like oil and healthcare a lot, notably Alcon, which both Dan Loeb and Tom Steyer picked recently.
Biggest holdings:
Exxon Mobil - 9.2 million shares
Goldman Sachs - 1 million shares
Beazer Homes USA - 5.8 million shares
Source: Reuters and Business Insider
Biggest holdings:
Palm Inc - 16 million shares
Spectrum Brands - 25.8 million shares
LightSquared (wireless telecom company) - more than $2 billion
Sprint - 35 million shares
Citi - 35 million shares (down from 70 million last quarter)
SPDR - 1 million shares
Source: Reuters
Biggest holdings:
Automatic Data Processing - 8.3 million shares
Citi - 146 million shares
Target Corp - 20 million shares
Kraft - 33 million shares
Source: Reuters
Biggest holdings:
Alcon - 1.1 million shares ($157 million)
Charles Schwab - 7 million shares ($100.5 million)
Oracle - 4.3 million shares ($91.4 million)
Source: 13F filing
Biggest holdings:
cognisant Tech - 11.9 million shares ($600 million)
JPMorgan - 16.4 million shares ($600 million)
YUM Brands - 15 million shares ($590 million)
Source: 13F filing
Biggest holdings:
CIT Group - 10 million shares ($330 million)
Ensco PLC - 7.5 million shares ($280 million)
Carefusion - 8.5 million shares ($200 million)
Source: 13F filing
Biggest holdings:
Motorola - 178 million shares ($1.12 billion)
Genzyme - 10.5 million shares ($532 million)
Biogen - 12.9 million shares ($610 million)
Source: 13F filing
Biggest holdings:
Alcon - 700,000 shares ($90 million)
Transdigm - 1.8 million shares ($92 million)
CIT Group - 2.4 million shares ($83 million)
Source: 13F filing
Biggest holdings:
Coca Cola - 200 million shares ($10 billion)
Wells Fargo - 320 million shares ($8 billion)
American Express - 151.6 million shares ($6 billion)
Proctor and Gamble - 78 million shares ($4.7 billion)
Source: Reuters
