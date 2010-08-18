The 60-Second Guide To What Big Hedge Funds Are Invested In Right Now

The usual suspects.

The latest filings show that hedge fund managers are still big into financials.At the end of every quarter hedge funds, hedge fund managers disclose their current US-based long positions to the SEC.



We’ve compiled the big managers’ biggest holdings here so you can check out the big ticket items everyone’s betting on (as of June 30th, the most recent data out there).

Overall, financials remain a big trend and this quarter, managers also like oil and healthcare a lot, notably Alcon, which both Dan Loeb and Tom Steyer picked recently.

