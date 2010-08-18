The 60-Second Guide To What Big Hedge Funds Are Invested In Right Now

Courtney Comstock
The usual suspects.

The latest filings show that hedge fund managers are still big into financials.At the end of every quarter hedge funds, hedge fund managers disclose their current US-based long positions to the SEC.

We’ve compiled the big managers’ biggest holdings here so you can check out the big ticket items everyone’s betting on (as of June 30th, the most recent data out there).

Overall, financials remain a big trend and this quarter, managers also like oil and healthcare a lot, notably Alcon, which both Dan Loeb and Tom Steyer picked recently.

John Paulson - Paulson & Co

Biggest holdings:

Exxon Mobil - 9.2 million shares

Goldman Sachs - 1 million shares

Beazer Homes USA - 5.8 million shares

Phil Falcone - Harbinger Capital

Biggest holdings:

Palm Inc - 16 million shares

Spectrum Brands - 25.8 million shares

LightSquared (wireless telecom company) - more than $2 billion

Sprint - 35 million shares

Citi - 35 million shares (down from 70 million last quarter)

SPDR - 1 million shares

Bill Ackman - Pershing Square

Biggest holdings:

Automatic Data Processing - 8.3 million shares

Citi - 146 million shares

Target Corp - 20 million shares

Kraft - 33 million shares

Tom Steyer and Andrew Spokes - Farallon Capital

Biggest holdings:

Alcon - 1.1 million shares ($157 million)

Charles Schwab - 7 million shares ($100.5 million)

Oracle - 4.3 million shares ($91.4 million)

Steve Mandel - Lone Pine Capital

Biggest holdings:

cognisant Tech - 11.9 million shares ($600 million)

JPMorgan - 16.4 million shares ($600 million)

YUM Brands - 15 million shares ($590 million)

David Einhorn - Greenlight Capital

Biggest holdings:

CIT Group - 10 million shares ($330 million)

Ensco PLC - 7.5 million shares ($280 million)

Carefusion - 8.5 million shares ($200 million)

Carl Icahn - Icahn Capital

Biggest holdings:

Motorola - 178 million shares ($1.12 billion)

Genzyme - 10.5 million shares ($532 million)

Biogen - 12.9 million shares ($610 million)

Dan Loeb - Third Point

Biggest holdings:

Alcon - 700,000 shares ($90 million)

Transdigm - 1.8 million shares ($92 million)

CIT Group - 2.4 million shares ($83 million)

Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway

Biggest holdings:

Coca Cola - 200 million shares ($10 billion)

Wells Fargo - 320 million shares ($8 billion)

American Express - 151.6 million shares ($6 billion)

Proctor and Gamble - 78 million shares ($4.7 billion)

