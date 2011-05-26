The 6 Remaining TechCrunch Disrupt Startups Battling It Out For $50,000

After three days of startup demos and presentations, six finalists were chosen to compete for the TechCrunch Disrupt trophy and $50,000 in front of 2,100 attendees.Ron Conway, Fred Wilson, and Google’s Marissa Mayer were some of the judges.
After some tough competition, the group chose peer-to-peer car rental company GetAround as this year’s NYC TechCrunch Disrupt winner.
Here are the six companies they had to choose between.
Founders: Rami Kasterstein, Ami Ben-David, and Joey Simhon
Funding: Closed $1.6 million and just announced $7 million round from Draper Fisher Jurvetson
Based in: Israel
What it is: Improves mobile search by making results more app-like and social. Publishers like Wikipedia or Business Insider come up as results that users can finger through (left to right) on touchphones. Publishers that are favorited by other users show up higher in the result rankings too.
Watch the founders explain it.
BillGuard alerts you to fraudulent charges on your credit card by crowdsourcing fraud complaints from others.
Founder: Raphael Ouzman and Yaron Samid
Funding: $3 million
Based in: New York, NY and Israel
What it is: Nine out of 10 people don't check every line item on their credit card bills. BillGuard sends users alerts on their bills whenever someone else flags the same credit card charge on their statement.
Watch the founders explain it.
Founder: Paul Hoeper
Funding: Self-funded $100,000
Based in: New Orleans, LA
What it is: A cloud-based app that allows for easy mobile invoicing and receipts.
Watch the founder explain it.
Founder: Brett Martin
Funding: N/A but they've put $250,000 into making the app
Based in: New York, NY
What it is: Sonar is a mobile app that lists people nearby with mutual friends. It shows users brief bios of 2nd degree strangers and encourages them to meet or message them.
Watch the founder explain it.
ccLoop lets you easily create email groups from the carbon copy line and keep track of the groups in the cloud.
Founder: Michael Wolfe
Funding: $3.5 million from SV Angel and Benchmark Capital
Based in: San Francisco, CA
What it is: ccLoop is a cloud-based mailing list that allows people to create email groups easily. Just put everyone's name in the 'To' field and add ccloop to the carbon copy field and instantly get added to email groups. It's a lot like New York startup, Fiesta.cc.
Watch the users explain it.
Founders: Sam Zaid, Jessica Scorpio
Funding: $1.5+ seed round from General Catalyst Partners and others
Based in: San Francisco, CA
What it is: Instead of buying a car or going to Hertz, rent a car from someone nearby who isn't using theirs. It's a quick way to make some extra cash too. GetAround provides insurance (they have a deal with Berkshire Hathaway) and car owners set the rental price. Users can see ratings, reviews and pictures of the car on the mobile app. The app also allows you to share your car keys with people who rent the car without physically exchanging keys.
Watch the users explain it.
