The 6 Remaining TechCrunch Disrupt Startups Battling It Out For $50,000

Soluto won TechCrunch Disrupt last year

After three days of startup demos and presentations, six finalists were chosen to compete for the TechCrunch Disrupt trophy and $50,000 in front of 2,100 attendees.Ron Conway, Fred Wilson, and Google’s Marissa Mayer were some of the judges.



After some tough competition, the group chose peer-to-peer car rental company GetAround as this year’s NYC TechCrunch Disrupt winner.

Here are the six companies they had to choose between.

[email protected] makes mobile search more app-like Founders: Rami Kasterstein, Ami Ben-David, and Joey Simhon Funding: Closed $1.6 million and just announced $7 million round from Draper Fisher Jurvetson Based in: Israel What it is: Improves mobile search by making results more app-like and social. Publishers like Wikipedia or Business Insider come up as results that users can finger through (left to right) on touchphones. Publishers that are favorited by other users show up higher in the result rankings too. Watch the founders explain it. BillGuard alerts you to fraudulent charges on your credit card by crowdsourcing fraud complaints from others. Founder: Raphael Ouzman and Yaron Samid Funding: $3 million Based in: New York, NY and Israel What it is: Nine out of 10 people don't check every line item on their credit card bills. BillGuard sends users alerts on their bills whenever someone else flags the same credit card charge on their statement. Watch the founders explain it. InvoiceASAP is easy mobile invoicing Founder: Paul Hoeper Funding: Self-funded $100,000 Based in: New Orleans, LA What it is: A cloud-based app that allows for easy mobile invoicing and receipts. Watch the founder explain it.

Sonar helps people make connections with second degree friends at events Founder: Brett Martin Funding: N/A but they've put $250,000 into making the app Based in: New York, NY

What it is: Sonar is a mobile app that lists people nearby with mutual friends. It shows users brief bios of 2nd degree strangers and encourages them to meet or message them. Watch the founder explain it. ccLoop lets you easily create email groups from the carbon copy line and keep track of the groups in the cloud. Founder: Michael Wolfe Funding: $3.5 million from SV Angel and Benchmark Capital Based in: San Francisco, CA

What it is: ccLoop is a cloud-based mailing list that allows people to create email groups easily. Just put everyone's name in the 'To' field and add ccloop to the carbon copy field and instantly get added to email groups. It's a lot like New York startup, Fiesta.cc. Watch the users explain it. AND THE WINNER IS: GetAround, a peer-to-peer car rental app and service Founders: Sam Zaid, Jessica Scorpio Funding: $1.5+ seed round from General Catalyst Partners and others Based in: San Francisco, CA

What it is: Instead of buying a car or going to Hertz, rent a car from someone nearby who isn't using theirs. It's a quick way to make some extra cash too. GetAround provides insurance (they have a deal with Berkshire Hathaway) and car owners set the rental price. Users can see ratings, reviews and pictures of the car on the mobile app. The app also allows you to share your car keys with people who rent the car without physically exchanging keys. Watch the users explain it. Now check out some other awesome NYC startup finalists: The 8 Startup 2011 Finalists You Need To Meet >>

