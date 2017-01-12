The 6 most in demand sales jobs in Australia in 2017

William West/AFP/Getty Images

Australian companies just can’t enough qualified sales staff, according to the latest quarterly update by recruiters Hays.

Employers want local market knowledge, previous industry or product experience plus a track record.

“Cultural fit has become a greater priority over the past year,” says Hays.

“Many employers will now upskill someone that is the right fit but lacks technical expertise.

“We’ve also seen increased demand for candidates who hold a bachelor level degree or above. This trend is evident across all experience levels.”

Here are the roles where demand is greatest, according to Hays.

1. Business Development Managers. There is a shortage of candidates with both industry and local experience.



2. Account Managers. “Candidates need a strategic approach with the ability to consider the wider picture, including analysing margins, costs, writing tenders and service agreements and creating long-term relationship plans,” says Hays.



3. Hybrid managers. “We’re also seeing some demand for candidates who can perform both business development and account manager duties,” says Hays. What’s needed is professionals with the ability to win new clients and also manage and grow existing clients.



4. Telesales. “These roles traditionally suffer from high turnover, with candidates looking to progress into other areas of the business,” says Hays.



5. Sales Managers. “These candidates are in short supply, especially those with a high level of experience,” says Hays.



6. Graduates. Hays says there’s a shortage of people at this level who want a long-term career in sales.

Hays says candidates are increasingly looking for stable opportunities and a higher base salary than they are currently on.

“Commission is not as crucial within a role as it used to be, with candidates focusing more on the base for stability reasons,” says Hays.

“Consequently there is far less interest in roles with a lower base and firm commission capability.”

At the entry to mid-level candidates are not as keen as they once were to travel.

