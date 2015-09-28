The 6 most influential business books of 2015

The Financial Times and McKinsey & Co. collaborated for their eleventh annual Business Book Awards and announced the six finalists this week.

This year’s top business books include a look at how robots are changing the global economy, an argument on what American corporations need to do to finally give women equal opportunities, and an exploration of how behavioural economics revolutionised the field.

The Financial Times and McKinsey will announce the business book of the year on Nov. 17. The winning author will receive £30,000 and the runners-up will each receive £10,000. The panel determining the winner includes LinkedIn chairman Reid Hoffman and economist and Barclays director Dambisa Moyo.

Scroll down to see the six most influential business books of 2015.

