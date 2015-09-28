The 6 most influential business books of 2015

The Financial Times and McKinsey & Co. collaborated for their eleventh annual Business Book Awards and announced the six finalists this week.
This year’s top business books include a look at how robots are changing the global economy, an argument on what American corporations need to do to finally give women equal opportunities, and an exploration of how behavioural economics revolutionised the field.
The Financial Times and McKinsey will announce the business book of the year on Nov. 17. The winning author will receive £30,000 and the runners-up will each receive £10,000. The panel determining the winner includes LinkedIn chairman Reid Hoffman and economist and Barclays director Dambisa Moyo.
Scroll down to see the six most influential business books of 2015.
Robots are increasingly intelligent and they're coming to take your job, says Ford, a software developer and entrepreneur.
But rather than being a warning from a tech-fearing Luddite, Ford guides readers through the surprising evolution of artificial intelligence from simple task-based machines into quick-thinking programs that can replace service workers, journalists, and programmers.
In 2009, Slaughter became the first female director of policy planning for the State department under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She left her position two years later after deciding that she was unhappy with how her job prevented her from being the mother and wife she wanted to be. Slaughter explained her story in the 2012 article 'Why Women Still Can't Have It All,' and it became one of The Atlantic's most-read stories ever.
Slaughter is now the president and CEO of the New America think tank, and her new book is a hopeful argument on what corporations and individuals can do to truly make professional men and women equals.
Thaler is an economist at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business best known as 'the father of behavioural economics.'
In traditional economics, people are presumed to be purely rational actors; in reality, people's decisions are also influenced by biases and impulses that often have nothing to do with logic.
'Misbehaving' serves as an introduction into Thaler's way of understanding markets, and it's filled with his colourful wit.
Last year, Newsweek caused a stir when it ran a cover story claiming it had identified the creator of the online currency Bitcoin. Soon after the report, members of the Bitcoin community were convinced Newsweek found the wrong guy.
Popper, a New York Times reporter, seems to have discovered the actual man behind Bitcoin, and 'Digital Gold' is the most complete look at the currency's history, concluding that it has passed the point of being a mere fad.
The story of how the digital music industry crushed the CD industry has been old news for years now, but Witt takes a look at the personalities who accelerated the spread of piracy to profit off the death of the physical album.
Witt uncovers the largely untold stories of people like the German entrepreneurs who invented the mp3 file and Dell Glover, the compact disc factory worker who leaked some of the biggest albums of the aughts, leaving record label execs frustrated and scared.
In 2008, BlackBerry phones were synonymous with Wall Street. If you were in the business world, you needed one. But when the 2010s came around and smartphones operating on iOS and Android grew in popularity, BlackBerry was all but wiped out. By the end of last year, the company had just 0.4% of the smartphone market.
Globe and Mail reporters Jacquie McNish and Sean Silicoff chronicle the remarkable story of how BlackBerry creator Research in Motion built an empire and then suddenly lost it all.
