The 6 Most Important Slides From Citi's Earnings Presentation

Citi announced earlier today that revenue and net income missed expectations for the first three months of 2012, confounding early financial beats out of Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan.
But in the bank’s 46 page presentation for analysts, Citi documents each of its businesses and how they are performing.
As the nation’s third largest financial institution by assets, the company’s results offer a great view of how the overall U.S. as well as the global economy is doing.
We pulled the six slides that offer some insight into current macro trends.
Credit Losses, as seen here at Citi, have been steadily declining across the industry. That means swings in earnings related to reserve releases should be less pronounced in coming years.
Across all Citicorp international segments, non performing loans declined. Loan volume has increased in Asia and Latin America with early indicators of future delinquency showing healthy results in those areas.
However, the U.S. market is less robust. Loans at the end of the first quarter were down year-on-year.
Declining charge offs were also logged in the bank's card operations division. However, once again, total loans at the end of the period fell from year-ago levels.
There were no major changes in net charge offs in Citi's key lending territories. However the banks largest driver, South Korea, saw loans in the 90 Days Past Due category tick up.
