The 6 Most Important Slides From Citi's Earnings Presentation

Citi announced earlier today that revenue and net income missed expectations for the first three months of 2012, confounding early financial beats out of Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan.



But in the bank’s 46 page presentation for analysts, Citi documents each of its businesses and how they are performing.

As the nation’s third largest financial institution by assets, the company’s results offer a great view of how the overall U.S. as well as the global economy is doing.

We pulled the six slides that offer some insight into current macro trends.

