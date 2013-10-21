These 6 Horrifying Parasites Will Make Your Skin Crawl

From the creative minds over at AsapScience comes their newest video instalment , “The Most Horrifying Parasites!” And horrifying they are.

From pinworms that lay eggs in your anus to parasites that turn ants into zombies, we get the full range of mother nature’s horror here.

And only as AsapScience can do it, these little critters are presented in cartoon fashion. They’re almost cute, but not quite.

Remember folks, wash your hands.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Hat tip: ViralViralVideos)

