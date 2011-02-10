The 6 Keys To Nicki Minaj's Huge Pop Star Success

A month ago, you probably didn’t know who Nicki Minaj was — but as of today, her album has grabbed the number-one spot on the Billboard chart.



And that’s not all. Minaj’s album, “Pink Friday,” didn’t start there — it climbed, which is something records rarely do anymore.

That ascent points to something bigger going on here: America is discovering the singer for reasons other than her solid musical talent.

Underneath her array of wild wigs, Minaj clearly has a good head on her shoulders — she’s hitting all the keys to quick, ubiquitous fame, and she’s hitting them hard.

