The 6 jobs Australian recruiters say will be in demand in 2017

Recruiters Hays has just released its quarterly report showing the skills and jobs employees are looking for in Australia for 2017.

The six jobs in high demand are financial analyst, payroller, site manager, data analyst, development and operations engineer and sales administrator.

The report covering the January to March 2017 quarter also says there’s strong demand for those with in renewable energy, disability case load management or human resources (HR) business partnering.

But relevant experience is not enough to secure a job in 2017. This year, you need to go above and beyond a job description and offer something more.

“In compiling our list of skills in demand, one common trend was employers’ requests for candidates who can add extra value,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia and New Zealand.

“That could be through previous experience in a related discipline, prior process improvements or efficiency gains, additional tickets or qualifications or advanced digital or systems skills, all of which allow a candidate to perform supplementary duties. Any candidate who offers additional value stands out.”

According to the Hays Quarterly Report, other jobs in demand include:

Professional practice accountants: Hays says employers want exceptional verbal and written communication skills, business acumen and the ability to engage with clients.

Hays says employers want exceptional verbal and written communication skills, business acumen and the ability to engage with clients. Architects: Eastern states and South Australia for development projects that require planning and design. Revit software skills are valued.

Eastern states and South Australia for development projects that require planning and design. Revit software skills are valued. Paraplanners and Financial Planners: Candidates with a degree and ADFP (advanced diploma of financial planning) or CFP (Certified Financial Planner) are in short supply.

Candidates with a degree and ADFP (advanced diploma of financial planning) or CFP (Certified Financial Planner) are in short supply. Quantitative Risk Analysts/Modellers, particularly in credit risk: An increase in the amount of lending and the move to online applications fuel demand.

An increase in the amount of lending and the move to online applications fuel demand. Early Childhood Teachers: Qualified candidates are in high demand and short supply.

Qualified candidates are in high demand and short supply. IT Integrators/Coordinators: Skills in both teaching and learning, as well as technical IT expertise, are needed in schools.

Skills in both teaching and learning, as well as technical IT expertise, are needed in schools. Renewable experience: As renewable energy becomes increasingly popular, these candidates are needed in the energy sector.

As renewable energy becomes increasingly popular, these candidates are needed in the energy sector. Civil and Structural Engineers: Sought across the country in response to various infrastructure, residential and commercial projects.

Sought across the country in response to various infrastructure, residential and commercial projects. Residential Building Managers: In high demand in eastern states as more high-rise residential projects are completed.

In high demand in eastern states as more high-rise residential projects are completed. Case Managers: Needed in healthcare, mainly the disabilities sector, in response to the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme). Employers want candidates with high volume case load experience.

Needed in healthcare, mainly the disabilities sector, in response to the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme). Employers want candidates with high volume case load experience. Senior HR Advisors and HR Business Partners: Professionals who add value to the bottom line rather than solely offering traditional services are sought.

Professionals who add value to the bottom line rather than solely offering traditional services are sought. Senior Claims Consultants and Claims Assessors: Required in the life insurance industry as insurers restructure teams and decrease portfolio sizes for claims staff.

Required in the life insurance industry as insurers restructure teams and decrease portfolio sizes for claims staff. Mid to senior level construction and property lawyers: Construction and infrastructure projects and active property markets in some areas are creating demand the in-house, private practice and government sectors.

Construction and infrastructure projects and active property markets in some areas are creating demand the in-house, private practice and government sectors. Supply Chain/Inventory Managers: Those with tertiary qualifications and FMCG experience are sought.

Those with tertiary qualifications and FMCG experience are sought. Clinical Research Associates: This demand is created by pharma, biotech and medical device companies outsourcing trials to contract research organisations.

This demand is created by pharma, biotech and medical device companies outsourcing trials to contract research organisations. Production Managers: To deliver on time and within budget.

To deliver on time and within budget. Change Managers: Adaptable managers who can work across technology, process and cultural change are needed in the government and financial services.

Adaptable managers who can work across technology, process and cultural change are needed in the government and financial services. Residential Property Managers: Needed in many states and territories to grow a rental property business.

Needed in many states and territories to grow a rental property business. Store Managers: Needed in response to the growth of retailers.

Needed in response to the growth of retailers. Policy Officers: Experienced with strong written and analytical capabilities for government initiatives.

Experienced with strong written and analytical capabilities for government initiatives. Contract Managers: Across many locations.

Across many locations. Carpenters: Sought by multiple companies. There is a skill shortage.

Deligiannis says there are a few active industry sectors to watch.

“Infrastructure projects are driving the construction, engineering and property markets, professional services is active, the focus on cyber security and big data keeps the IT industry busy, and the continued emphasis on risk, compliance and financial planning fuels the banking industry,” he says.

“The rapid rise in robotics and automation will start to increase job opportunities in the industrial robotics and service robotics sectors.

“The NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) is creating a huge need for front line case managers, and qualified childcare staff are still in short supply in education.”

