The 6 best aftershaves to keep your face smooth and moisturized [up to 37% off]

There are zillions of aftershave products out there, so it can be hard to figure out which ones you actually need.

After all, guys with oily skin will want something different from guys with sensitive skin.

So we’ve put together a list of aftershave products based skin types, extreme dryness, and ingrown hairs.

Dove Men+Care’s light aftershave contains Vitamin B5. That’s ideal for men with oily skin because it helps tighten your pores, and will make your face skin smooth and comfortable.

“It leaves skin feeling soft and smooth,” one reviewer wrote.

Dove Men+Care post shave balm: $US6.59 $US5.27 [20% off]

Nivea Men’s sensitive post shave balm’s extra gentle formula is designed specifically for men with sensitive skin. It contains Vitamin E and natural smoothing Chamomile and Witch Hazel extras to help protect skin from irritation.

“I can truly recommend this product for anyone who has issues with razor burns and skin irritation after shaving,” one reviewer wrote.

Nivea men sensitive post shave balm (pack of 4): $US35.19 $US22.16 [37% off]

Baxter of California’s alcohol-free formula is loaded with glycerin, aloe vera, and allantoin to combat extreme dryness after shaving.

It also contains natural healing ingredients such as tea tree oil and cooling menthol to help reduce shaving irritation further.

“The Balm leaves your face feeling moist, cool and refreshing,” one reviewer wrote.

Baxter of California aftershave balm: $US18.00

Dermalogica aftershave clears dead skin cells in order to help prevent and correct ingrown hairs. It will restore the moisture you lose when you shave, and will help accelerate your skin’s recovery.

“This is the best aftershave I have ever tried,” one reviewer wrote.

Dermalogica post-shave balm: $US26.00 $US22.95 [12% off]

The Art of Shaving aftershave comes with all the regular skin-smoothing and moisturizing benefits. But it also smells amazing.

The aftershave comes in four varieties: lavender, lemon, and sandalwood (the fan favourite), as well as an unscented option.

“This stuff smells great and feels wonderful on the skin,” one reviewer wrote.

The Art of Shaving aftershave balm: $US40.00

If you want something a bit more artisinal than a drug-store aftershave, this is your go-to. The alcohol-free formula will give your face a fresh, healthy glow.

Plus, the sandalwood scent gives it an old school feel.

“This product does an amazing job calming irritation and soothing the skin. One of the best parts is the size and how long it lasts!” one reviewer wrote.

Lather & Wood Shaving Co.: $US29.99 $US18.97 [37% off]

