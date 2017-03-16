The 6 Australian tech startups selected for a major entrepreneur growth program in America

Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Six Australian tech startups have been selected to take part in the 2017 elevate61 program in the US.

This is the third year for elevate61, an alliance between KPMG and Advance Australia, a global network of high achieving Australians and alumni of Australian universities.

It is targeted at later stage B2B startups, already with seed funding, with turnover of at least $500,000.

The six follow in the footsteps of startups including SimPro (2015) and Cover Genius (2016) which have successfully launched in the US since graduating from the program.

The six startups joining the 2017 program:

Adepto (goadepto.com.au) is a SaaS platform for organisations to create, manage and engage their own network of contingent workers.

Bookmarc (bookmarc.com.au) a platform for the design and construction industry, enabling products to be sourced from project imagery.

CancerAid (canceraid.com.au) empowers the cancer community through digital innovation on a global scale.

Mash in Music Pty Ltd (mashmusic.com.au) the only real time music sharing platform for consumers, simplifying how you share your love of music with your friends.

PAM (pamwayfinding.com) Pam makes wayfinding simple. It is a cloud-based platform for managing signs to create smarter spaces for people. Education, healthcare and transport facilities globally use Pam to create spaces that are easy to navigate and fun to explore.

Scrmhub (scrmhub.com) connects the social, digital and mobile ecosystem to measure performance, and using machine learning, maps historical and real-time trends to optimise your digital marketing.

James Mabbott, head of KPMG Innovate, says Australian enterprise tech is well recognised internationally and the US international expansion path has been well worn by companies such as Atlassian and Big Commerce.”

“These six companies have been selected following a three-day workshop on how Australian startups can break into the US market,” he says.

“They have the potential to do great things, and we hope elevate61 will help propel these companies and entrepreneurs even further, with new skills, mentorship and connections.”

The elevate61 companies will go on a 10-day mission to San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York from April 2 to 12, including networking and targeted sessions with top VCs and industry experts.

