The 6 Airports With The Most Amazing Perks

Travel—particularly through airports–changed drastically after 9/11. Tighter security translated to no shoes and more wasted time.



Passengers are held in limbo for seemingly endless hours. Most airports give you three options for your wait: eat, read or nap.

But some airports now compete to tempt us with anything from extreme shopping to luxury spas, museums, theatres, tropical gardens or bicycle paths. As well as gambling, golfing, soaking or swimming.

