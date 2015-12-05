Apple is already planning the next version of its TV

Apple The new Apple TV features a new design and remote.

Apple will begin production of the fifth generation Apple TV in early 2016, according to DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources.

Apple launched the fourth generation TV, which has a larger focus on iPhone-like apps, in October this year.

The new model will be faster, likely in an effort to make the experience — which includes gaming — smoother.

To achieve this extra speed, Apple is reportedly planning on including an updated CPU. The fourth generation TV has an Apple-made A8 CPU, which comes from the iPhone 5. The iPhone 6S has an A9 CPU and this is the most likely candidate for the updated TV.

The new Apple TV will have a better heat diffuser to help deal with the excess heat created by the more powerful CPU, according to the report.

The time-frame for the release of the fifth generation Apple TV would be mid- to late-2016, according to MacRumors.

NOW WATCH: The biggest security mistakes people make with online banking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.