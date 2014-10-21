The 55 Unknown Rock Stars In Tech, According To Marc Andreessen

On Sunday, investor Marc Andreessen launched into another one of his famous tweetstorms.
This time, Andreessen was inspired by Sam Lessin’s article in The Information, “Silicon Valley’s Frontman Problem.” In it, Lessin questioned whether Silicon Valley was accurately being represented by its figureheads who are most often cited — including Andreessen, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk.
In response to Lessin’s article, Andreessen tweeted out Twitter handles that belong to 55 people — “only a highly abridged selection,” he mentioned — who “aren’t widely famous (yet) but who routinely say interesting and provocative things,” Andreessen noted.
We’ve compiled a slideshow of the 55 people Andreessen included in his tweetstorm. They’re investors, company CEOs and founders, doctoral candidates, pundits, and writers. There’s even one high school senior on the list.
Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.
What he does: Sunil Rawat is the founder and CEO of big data analytics company Omniscience.
Twitter handle: @_sunilrawat
What he does: Ahsan Rizvi is the cofounder of Kiddom, an education platform that collects student learning data, provides blended learning content for teachers, and keeps parents updated on their kids' progress in the classroom.
Twitter handle: @ahsanhilal
What he does: Mohammed Al Saqqaf is the cofounder of Project Prepay, which aims to make digital payments available to everyone.
Twitter handle: @alsaqqaf
What he does: Andrew Trabulsi is a strategy consultant and advisor, with an expertise in global economic relationships, finance, and tech forecasting.
Twitter handle: @andrewtrabulsi
What he does: Bilal Farooqui is the cofounder of CrystalMD, a mobile platform for healthcare providers.
Twitter handle: @bilalfarooqui
What he does: Chris McCoy is the founder and CEO of sports social network YourSports.
Twitter handle: @chrisamccoy
What she does: Danielle Fong is a Canadian entrepreneur. She's the cofounder, chief strategist, and chief science officer at Lightsail Energy, a Khosla Ventures-backed startup that's developing groundbreaking energy storage technology.
Twitter handle: @DanielleFong
What he does: David Levine is the CIO of Artivest, a curated online investment platform.
Twitter handle: @davealevine
What she does: Helen Greiner is a robotics expert. She's the CEO of CyPhy Works and the cofounder of iRobot, and was one of three people who designed the Roomba.
Twitter handle: @helengreiner
What she does: Jessica Mah's the CEO and cofounder of InDinero, a company that handles accounting and payroll management for businesses.
Twitter handle: @jessicamah
What he does: Jude Gomila is the cofounder of HeyZap, a Y Combinator and Union Square Ventures-backed startup that builds mobile advertisements.
Twitter handle: @judegomila
What she does: Meredith Perry is the founder and CEO of uBeam, a wireless charging technology startup that's received funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Marissa Mayer.
Twitter handle: @meredithperry
What he does: Naithan Jones is the founder and CEO of AgLocal, an online marketplace for meat that comes from animals that are raised ethically and responsibly by independent, family-owned farms, and delivered right to your door.
Twitter handle: @NaithanJones
What he does: Louis Anslow's building a platform called Newtrust, a startup that's seeking new ways of measuring knowledge, which could be incredibly useful to educators and recruiters.
Twitter handle: @omosanzalette
What he does: Paul Baumgart's the founder of WhatWeOrder, a company that helps businesses manage, track, and account for the purchases they make as they grow.
Twitter handle: @paulbaumgart
What she does: Sophia Amoruso is the founder and CEO of ecommerce women's clothing company Nasty Gal.
Twitter handle: @Sophia_Amoruso
What she does: Elizabeth Stark is an entrepreneur-in-residence at StartX, a nonprofit startup accelerator for Stanford entrepreneurs. She's also taught at Stanford and Yale.
Twitter handle: @starkness
What he does: Tristan Walker is the founder and CEO of health and beauty company Walker & Company. Its first brand, Bevel, is a men's shaving and grooming startup that caters to men with coarse, curly hair.
Twitter handle: @tristanwalker
What she does: Alice Lloyd George is an associate at venture capital firm RRE Ventures, where she's focused on early stage investments in robotics, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and virtual reality.
Twitter handle: @AMLG23
What she does: Ann Miura-Ko is a founding partner at venture capital firm Floodgate Fund. She sits on the boards of companies like Modcloth, Refinery29, Chloe and Isabel, and Wanelo. Miura-Ko was also previously a board member and lead seed investor in TaskRabbit and Lyft.
Twitter handle: @annimaniac
What he does: Bilal Zuberi is a partner at venture capital firm Lux Capital. He manages Lux's investments in robotics company CyPhy Works, security company Evolv Technology, big data analytics company Orbital Insight, and computational imaging company LensBricks.
Twitter handle: @bznotes
What he does: Jordan Cooper is a partner at seed stage venture capital fund Lerer Hippeau Ventures. Cooper is the cofounder and CEO of mobile card company Wildcard. He was also the cofounder and CEO of Hyperpublic, which was acquired by Groupon in 2012.
Twitter handle: @jordancooper
What he does: Geoff Lewis a partner at venture capital firm Founders Fund, where he handles many of the firm's early stage software investments.
Twitter handle: @justGLew
What she does: Renee DiResta is a principal at seed-stage investment firm O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. She's also a mentor for The Thiel Foundation's 20 Under 20 program, and was previously a trader at Jane Street Capital.
Twitter handle: @noUpside
What she does: Sarah Kunst is an investor and philanthropist. She's a partner at Fortis Partners, a commission member for the New York City Department of Education Business and Finance Industry Commission, and an investor board member for Venture For America.
Twitter handle: @sarahkunst
What he does: Shai Goldman is the managing director at Silicon Valley Bank's SVB Capital firm.
Twitter handle: @shaig
What she does: Steph Palmeri is a principal at seed-stage venture capital firm SoftTech VC, where she's invested in companies like Poshmark, Clever, and Class Dojo.
Twitter handle: @stephpalmeri
What he does: Tomasz Tunguz is a partner at Redpoint Ventures. He oversees investments in software, digital media, consumer internet, and digital marketing.
Twitter handle: @ttunguz
What she does: Andrea Kuszewski writes about science, and is also a research scientist and a behaviour therapist and consultant for children on the autism spectrum.
Twitter handle: @AndreaKuszewski
What she does: Monica Roman Gagnier is a finance and business writer. Currently, she's an assistant managing editor for the Pittsburgh Business Times, but she's also worked for Moody's Analytics, the New York Post, Businessweek, and more.
Twitter handle: @beacongal
What he does: Farooq Butt is the SVP of business development and strategy at Witricity Corporation, a company producing devices that deliver wireless electricity.
Twitter handle: @fmbutt
What they do: JJ tweets about everything from tech startups and politics to scientific studies and data visulization.
Twitter handle: @fnxTX
What she does: Lauren O'Neill tweets about tech, art, defence, politics, markets, and more.
Twitter handle: @lhon
What he does: Formerly a computer scientist at Microsoft, Ramez Naam is now a public speaker and author of several books on the themes of innovation and technology.
Twitter handle: @ramez
What he does: Pierre Rochard is a staff accountant for BitPay, and an expert in cryptocurrency.
Twitter handle: @Pierre_Rochard
What she does: Rosepcountry tweets about tech, science, space, women in STEM fields, and more.
Twitter handle: @Rosepcountry
What he does: Aside from providing insightful commentary about tech on Twitter, Santiago Suarez also works for J.P. Morgan as the vice president of new product development and emerging technologies.
Twitter handle: @SantiaSua
What he does: Sriram Krishnan is a product manager at Facebook, where he works on mobile monetization and publisher products. Previously, he's worked for both Microsoft and Yahoo on their respective cloud platforms.
Twitter handle: @sriramk
What she does: Bushra Farooqui tweets about tech, business, and media.
Twitter handle: @startuployalist
What he does: Subrahmanyam KVJ works at
Capgemini Consulting, and has a background in management, telecom and media consulting. He's based in Mumbai and tweets frequently about tech, markets, and science.
Twitter handle: @SuB8u
What she does: Susan Athey is an economist American economist, and teaches The Economics of Technology at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She's also taught at Harvard.
Twitter handle: @Susan_Athey
What he does: Michael T tweets about tech, politics, and international news from Silicon Valley.
Twitter handle: @thedataroom
What he does: Zhan Li is a doctoral candidate studying Organizational Communication at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Journalism and Communication. Before pursuing his PhD, he was a media investment banking analyst at HSBC. He tweets a lot about media, tech and politics.
Twitter handle: @thezhanly
