The Complete 2009 Bank Implosions

50-two U.S. banks have failed in 2009, costing the FDIC $12.3 billion so far this year. Only 25 banks met the same fate in all of 2008.

From sea to shining sea, we walk you through the unfortunate 52.

See failed banks by month:

JANUARY 2009 – Failed Banks: 6



FEBRUARY 2009 – Failed Banks: 10

MARCH 2009 – Failed Banks: 5

APRIL 2009 – Failed Banks: 8



MAY 2009 – Failed Banks: 7

JUNE 2009 – Failed Banks: 9

JULY 2009 – Failed Banks: 7



The Complete List (click on banks for details):

1. Bank of Clark County, WA

2. National Bank of Commerce, IL

3. 1st Centennial Bank, CA

4. Magnet Bank, UT

5. Ocala National Bank, FL

6. Suburban Federal Savings Bank, MD

7. Alliance Bank, CA

8. County Bank, CA

9. FirstBank Financial Services, GA

10. Corn Belt Bank & Trust Co., IL

11. Pinnacle Bank of Oregon, OR

12. Riverside Bank of the Gulf Coast, FL

13. Sherman County Bank, NE

14. Silver Falls Bank, OR

15. Heritage Community Bank, IL

16. Security Savings Bank, NV

17. Freedom Bank of Georgia, GA

18. Colorado National Bank, CO

19. FirstCity Bank, GA

20. TeamBank, KS

21. Omni National Bank, GA

22. Cape Fear Bank, NC

23. New Frontier Bank, CO

24. American Sterling Bank, MO

25. Great Basin Bank of Nevada, NV

26. American Southern Bank, GA

27. First Bank of Beverly Hills, CA

28. First Bank of Idaho, ID

29. Michigan Heritage Bank, MI

30. America West Bank, UT

31. Citizens Community Bank, NJ

32. Silverton Bank, GA

33. Westsound Bound, WA

34. BankUnited, FSB, FL

35. Citizens National Bank, IL

36. Strategic Capital Bank, IL

37. Bank of Lincolnwood, IL

38. Cooperative Bank, NC

39. First National Bank of Anthony, KS

40. Southern Community Bank, GA

41. Community Bank of West Georgia, GA

42. Horizon Bank, MN

43. MetroPacific Bank, CA

44. Mirae Bank, CA

45. neighbourhood Community Bank, GA

46. Elizabeth State Bank, IL

47. First National Bank of Danville, IL

48. First State Bank of Winchester, IL

49. Founders Bank, IL

50. John Warner Bank, IL

51. Millennium State Bank of Texas, TX

52. Rock River Bank, IL

#1 Bank of Clark County Location: Vancouver, WA Closing Date: January 16 Total Assets: $446.5 million Total Deposits: $366.5 million #2 - National Bank of Commerce Location: Berkeley, IL Closing Date: January 16 Total Assets: $430.9 million Total Deposits: $402.1 million #3 - 1st Centennial Bank Location: Redlands, CA Closing Date: January 23 Total Assets: $803.3 million Total Deposits: $676.9 million #4 - Magnet Bank Location: Salt Lake City, UT Closing Date: January 30 Total Assets: $292.9 million Total Deposits: $282.8 million #5 - Ocala National Bank Location: Ocala, FL Closing Date: January 30 Total Assets: $223.5 million Total Deposits: $205.2 million $6 - Suburban Federal Savings Bank Location: Crofton, MD Closing Date: January 30 Total Assets: $360 million Total Deposits: $302 million #7 - Alliance Bank Location: Culver City, CA Closing Date: February 6 Total Assets: $1.14 billion Total Deposits: $951 million #8 - County Bank Location: Merced, CA Closing Date: February 6 Total Assets: $1.7 billion Total Deposits: $1.3 billion #9 - FirstBank Financial Services Location: McDonough, GA Closing Date: February 6 Total Assets: $337 million Total Deposits: $279 million #10 Corn Belt Bank & Trust Co. Location: Pittsfield, IL Closing Date: February 13 Total Assets: $271.8 million Total Deposits: $234.4 million #11 - Pinnacle Bank of Oregon Location: Beaverton, OR Closing Date: February 13 Total Assets: $73 million Total Deposits: $64 million #12 - Riverside Bank of the Gulf Coast Location: Cape Coral, FL Closing Date: February 13 Total Assets: $539 million Total Deposits: $424 million #13 - Sherman County Bank Location: Loup City, NE Closing Date: February 13 Total Assets: $129.8 million Total Deposits: $85.1 million #14 - Silver Falls Bank Location: Silverton, OR Closing Date: February 20 Total Assets: $131.4 million Total Deposits: $116.3 million #15 - Heritage Community Bank Location: Glenwood, IL Closing Date: February 27 Total Assets: $232.9 million Total Deposits: $218.6 million #16 - Security Savings Bank Location: Henderson, NV Closing Date: February 27 Total Assets: $238.3 million Total Deposits: $175.2 million #17 - Freedom Bank of Georgia Location: Commerce, GA Closing Date: March 6 Total Assets: $173 million Total Deposits: $161 million $18 - Colorado National Bank Location: Colorado Springs, CO Closing Date: March 20 Total Assets: $123.5 million Total Deposits: $82.7 million #19 - FirstCity Bank Location: Stockbridge, GA Closing Date: March 20 Total Assets: $297 million Total Deposits: $278 million #20 - TeamBank, NA Location: Paola, KS Closing Date: March 20 Total Assets: $669.8 million Total Deposits: $492.8 million #21 - Omni National Bank Location: Atlanta, GA Closing Date: March 27 Total Assets: $956 million Total Deposits: $796.8 million #22 - Cape Fear Bank Location: Wilmington, NC Closing Date: April 10 Total Assets: $492 million Total Deposits: $403 million #23 - New Frontier Bank Location: Greely, CO Closing Date: April 10 Total Assets: $2 billion Total Deposits: $1.5 billion #24 - American Sterling Bank Location: Sugar Creek, MO Closing Date: April 17 Total Assets: $181 million Total Deposits: $171.9 million #25 - Great Basin Bank of Nevada Location: Elko, NV Closing Date: April 17 Total Assets: $270.9 million Total Deposits: $221.4 million #26 - American Southern Bank Location: Kennesaw, GA Closing Date: April 24 Total Assets: $112.3 million Total Deposits: $104.3 million #27 - First Bank of Beverly Hills Location: Calabasas, CA Closing Date: April 24 Total Assets: $1.5 billion Total Deposits: $1 billion #28 - First Bank of Idaho Location: Ketchum, ID Closing Date: April 24 Total Assets: $488.9 million Total Deposits: $374 million #29 - Michigan Heritage Bank Location: Farmington Hills, MI Closing Date: April 24 Total Assets: $184.6 million Total Deposits: $151.7 million #30 - America West Bank Location: Layton, UT Closing Date: May 1 Total Assets: $299.4 million Total Deposits: $284.1 million #31 - Citizens Community Bank Location: Ridgewood, NJ Closing Date: May 1 Total Assets: $45.1 million Total Deposits: $43.7 million #32 - Silverton Bank, NA Location: Atlanta, GA Closing Date: May 1 Total Assets: $4.1 billion Total Deposits: $3.3 billion #33 - Westsound Bound Location: Bremerton, WA Closing Date: May 8 Total Assets: $334.6 million Total Deposits: $304.5 million #34 - BankUnited, FSB Location: Coral Gables, FL Closing Date: May 21 Total Assets: $12.8 billion Total Deposits: $8.6 billion #35 - Citizens National Bank Location: Macomb, IL Closing Date: May 22 Total Assets: $437 million Total Deposits: $400 million #36 - Strategic Capital Bank Location: Champaign, IL Closing Date: May 22 Total Assets: $537 million Total Deposits: $471 million #37 - Bank of Lincolnwood Location: Lincolnwood, IL Closing Date: June 5 Total Assets: $214 million Total Deposits: $202 million #38 - Cooperative Bank Location: Wilmington, NC Closing Date: June 19 Total Assets: $970 million Total Deposits: $774 million #39 - First National Bank of Anthony Location: Anthony, KS Closing Date: June 19 Total Assets: $156.9 million Total Deposits: $142.5 million #40 - Southern Community Bank Location: Fayetteville, GA Closing Date: June 19 Total Assets: $377 million Total Deposits: $307 million #41 - Community Bank of West Georgia Location: Villa Rica, GA Closing Date: June 26 Total Assets: $199.4 million Total Deposits: $182.5 million #42 - Horizon Bank Location: Pine City, MN Closing Date: June 26 Total Assets: $87.6 million Total Deposits: $69.4 million #43 - MetroPacific Bank Location: Irvine, CA Closing Date: June 26 Total Assets: $80 million Total Deposits: $73 million #44 - Mirae Bank Location: Los Angeles, CA Closing Date: June 26 Total Assets: $456 million Total Deposits: $362 million #45 - neighbourhood Community Bank Location: Newnan, GA Closing Date: June 26 Total Assets: $221.6 million Total Deposits: $191.3 million #46 - Elizabeth State Bank Location: Elizabeth, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $55.5 million Total Deposits: $50.4 million #47 - First National Bank of Danville Location: Danville, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $166 million Total Deposits: $147 million #48 - First State Bank of Winchester Location: Winchester, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $36 million Total Deposits: $34 million #49 - Founders Bank Location: Worth, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $962.5 million Total Deposits: $888.4 million #50 - John Warner Bank Location: Clinton, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $70 million Total Deposits: $64 million #51 - Millennium State Bank of Texas Location: Dallas, TX Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $118 million Total Deposits: $115 million #52 - Rock River Bank Location: Oregon, IL Closing Date: July 2 Total Assets: $77 million Total Deposits: $75.8 million

