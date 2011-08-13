Check Out The $500 iPad Covers Made From Bernie Madoff’s Clothing

In what can only be described as a stroke of genius, FrederickJames.com is selling limited edition iPad covers made from the disgraced fraudster’s designer clothing.



So while Mr. Madoff can only reminisce about his clothes for the 150 years sentence that he has been thrown in jail for, your iPad can get the best that money can buy.

Each cover is unique since it has been hand crafted. Only a few pieces are available for sale. Check out the collection on FrederickJames.com Prices range from $350- $500 and authenticity certificates are also available upon request. You can buy the covers and rest in the peace of knowing that a part of your money was used in paying back those who lost their life savings.

