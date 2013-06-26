The Smartest Cities In America

Have you ever wondered if you live in the smartest city in America?



Unless you live in Stanford, Calif., the answer is no — the California university town was recently crowned the brainiest city in the U.S. by Lumosity, a cognitive training site run by Lumos Labs.

Stanford beat 478 other cities for the title. Each city was ranked by the residents’ average brain performance score across Lumosity’s five cognitive training exercises: Speed, Attention, Flexibility, Memory, and Problem Solving.

Over 3 million people participated in this year’s study, conducted by Dr. Daniel A. Sternberg, each between the ages of 15 and 85 years old. (You can read the full methodology here.)

Not surprisingly, college towns dominated the Lumosity rankings just like they did last year. Stanford was followed closely by Princeton, NJ, both home to two of the best universities in the country.

Here’s the complete list:

Stanford, CA Princeton, NJ Storrs Mansfield, CT Evanston, IL Cambridge, MA La Jolla, CA Amherst, MA West Lafayette, IN Ithaca, NY Davis, CA Urbana, IL College Park, MD Somerville, MA State College, PA Ann Arbor, MI Oxford, OH Blacksburg, VA Chapel Hill, NC Stony Brook, NY Provo, UT East Lansing, MI Lexington, MA Allendale, MI Madison, WI Iowa City, IA Brighton, MA Watertown, MA Ames, IA Bloomington, IN Berkeley, CA Lenexa, KS Lawrence, KS Charlottesville, VA College Station, TX Pullman, WA Burlington, VT Williamsburg, VA Ambler, PA Redmond, WA Hillsborough, NJ Webster, NY Waltham, MA Boulder, CO Flemington, NJ Vienna, VA Natick, MA Westminster, MD Bethpage, NY Menlo Park, CA Harrisonburg, VA

