These Are The 50 Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive

Twitter Last year’s No. 1, Amy Vale of Spotify. Has she retained her crown?

It’s starting to get cold outside, so we at Business Insider Advertising figured we’d give you something hot to warm you up.

It’s our annual list of the Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive. Like last year, we made our judgments based on looks, age, power, and reputation.

We gave older executives leeway for keeping their charms as they’ve aged, and high-level executives extra hotness points for their lofty positions on the corporate ladder.

This isn’t to say we excluded the young and the beautiful (indeed, we think you’ll find plenty of young and beautiful people on the list), we just wanted an appropriate mix of youthful vigor and the gracefully aged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.