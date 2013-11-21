These Are The 50 Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive

It’s starting to get cold outside, so we at Business Insider Advertising figured we’d give you something hot to warm you up.
It’s our annual list of the Sexiest Advertising Executives Alive. Like last year, we made our judgments based on looks, age, power, and reputation.
We gave older executives leeway for keeping their charms as they’ve aged, and high-level executives extra hotness points for their lofty positions on the corporate ladder.
This isn’t to say we excluded the young and the beautiful (indeed, we think you’ll find plenty of young and beautiful people on the list), we just wanted an appropriate mix of youthful vigor and the gracefully aged.
Malm-Hallqvist worked at McCann from 1998-2009 before rejoining in 2011.
Rusen is responsible for T-Mobile's brand re-launch in 2012, as well as those weird Cheetos ads with the puppet cheetah. And we think any man with the confidence to dress up as Arrested Development's Tobias Funke is sexy.
Paradise has won many accolades throughout her career, and was featured on AMC's advertising reality show 'The Pitch.'
Rasmussen is a well-traveled industry veteran, working at Wieden+Kennedy, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, BBH, and others before coming to Story Worldwide this past spring.
Yaccarino is working to keep NBCUniversal competitive with campaigns that run across its various channels in an effort to aggregate important ratings -- such as when the animated movie The Lorax was promoted on the bottom of NBCU's channels, made a character cameo on The Voice, and was plugged on Jimmy Fallon.
Houston is responsible for a new-business streak at Grey, including the acquisition of a global Gillette assignment. Under Houston, Grey expanded from a 400-person staff to a team of over 1,000. He also plays a mean air guitar.
Matthews took the experience she got from brands like Coke and General Mills, and this year helped Amway overcome its rival Avon as the top direct-selling company in the country. She did so by placing more emphasis on the consumer without alienating the distributors.
Before becoming CEO of Ogilvy SA in Jan. 2012, Mokgwatsane led successful campaigns at VWV Group, including the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He is also a founder of Young Business South Africa, an organisation dedicated to developing leadership in the country.
PopSugar hired Dill-Lerner from Proactiv this year unify the marketing strategies across its network of consumer-driven websites for women.
Sokoloff is known for launching campaigns that promote social justice in Colombia, and brought home Latin America's first Titanium Cannes Lion. Sokoloff worked at Leo Burnett before co-founding Lowe SSP3 in 1996.
Senecal previously worked at McCann, and now motivates her team at kbs+ to take risks and create their own opportunities.
Adams just left Saatchi & Saatchi's Los Angeles office after three years as an executive creative director there for nearly three years. Before that, he spent more than 15 years at TBWAChiatDay LA, where he participated in the launch of iTunes, the iPod, and iTunes' acquisition of The Beatles' discography.
Thiagarajah has done research in the 'Consumer Experience Lab' that studies how consumers interact with digital ads, and what they absorb subconsciously.
Picy-Owiny is an award-winning creative director in London who has been fascinated with marketing aesthetics since being one of the last students at Reading University to study typography.
Mossler left her role as head of PR at Groupon earlier this year to join the startup Waze. Waze is a GPS-based app that allows drivers to communicate regarding any traffic issues on the road.
McGinness arrived at Venables Bell & Partners in 2001, coming from a successful run at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, where he worked on campaigns like the 'Got Milk?' promotion. Since then, he's helped expand eBay into an online shopping destination and worked to grow ConAgra's brands.
Comstock is in charge of GE's sales, marketing, and communication. This includes overseeing GE's green technology initiative designed to make businesses reduce costs as well as waste.
Van Dzura has worked on many memorable sports ads while at Wieden+Kennedy, including one for Nike's Jordan brand where Blake Griffin plays alongside the cocky but talentless Dr. Drain in a street game.
Unilever increased digital spending by 40 per cent last year, and Tifford has used social media to focus in on what makes products like Axe toiletries or EA video games essential to their users' lives.
De Villiers started at adMarketplace by building the New York sales team, and now is helping the agency compete with Google.
Before Edelman, James worked at DDB and Leo Burnett, and has traveled the world for consumer research. Some of her favourite projects include founding a dance company and launching McCafe for McDonald's in Italy.
Bjarnarson came to Toronto's Stone Canoe after working for several Canadian agencies. He's been preparing for his fight in this year's Agency Wars, a charitable boxing tournament for Canadian ad execs (seriously).
Peykar oversaw the industry's first direct response team dedicated entirely to Hispanic media last year for Univision, and said she took advantage of a bullish market to create momentum in ad sales that continues into 2013.
Guida has been responsible for a number of cleverly interactive campaigns, including Red Tomato Pizza's VIP fridge magnet that ordered a preset favourite pizza with one touch.
Everson has said that Facebook's nightly audience is bigger than all of the major networks combined, and she has been using that argument to increase ad targeting for specific consumer groups.
Gaboriau co-founded Amalgamated Advertising (now Silver + Partners) in 2003 before joining CP+B a couple years ago. He told the LA Egotist that last year, he not only (re-)learned that advertising can be fun, but that he looks great in women's jeans.
Since joining W+K in 2008, Koch has worked on campaigns for Nike, Facebook, Coke, and Oreo, and developed Levi's 'Go Forth' campaign.
Cooke formerly served as TopShop's chief marketing officer and as a marketer at Burberry, but he left the fashion world earlier this year to start Innovate7, which will produce advertising in addition to developing its own proposed social network -- he even told AdAge he'd like to be Britain's Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg.
Duffey joined Gannett to lead last year's massive redesign of USA Today's website, which now places an emphasis on video and multimedia storytelling.
Juriga, right, came to Google after working with them on the agency side at BBH.
Steele is in charge of one of the most influential mobile advertising agencies, which does work for Microsoft, Intel, and Johnson & Johnson.
Corbelli founded BrightLine as a way to make television ads interactive and engaging in a DVR world for clients like American Express and Kellogg's. She's also a clothes and shoes fanatic.
Cannes ranked Colson one of the top five creative directors in the world last year, and GPY&R is the reigning Cannes International Australian agency of the year.
Long is one of the five former members of Yahoo's buzz marketing team who founded Manifold in San Francisco. She's worked for clients like AOL, General Electric, and Live Nation.
Alex Bogusky supposedly left the advertising game two years ago when he resigned from Crispin Porter + Bogusky but recently became partner and creative adviser at Made Movement, an agency created by fellow CP+B defectors dedicated to supporting companies that make their products in America.
Knigge works as a social media manager for a non-profit health system in Tacoma, Washington, and her writings have been published in CNN.com and The Huffington Post.
Webster co-founded Walrus New York with her husband, Deacon. Their clients include Staples, Bloomberg, and Amazon.
Naylor became part of the tabloid world when he dated and then split with Scarlett Johansson last year, but the tenured ad man has also been responsible for campaigns for Comedy Central, Cadillac, and Nike.
Spotify hired Vale from Mojiva for this year's redesign, which included getting advertisers to work with Spotify's new emphasis on social media. Vale took the top spot in last year's sexiest ad execs list.
The former Nike and Kraft executive was a fan of Dr. Dre's Beats headphones before joining the team in 2010. Since then, Johnson has helped make the brand a cultural icon.
As the daughter of GlobalHue's founder, Coleman is continuing the family business but has more than made a name for herself. She has appeared in many publication's 'best of' lists, including AdAge's 'Women to Watch.'
Bauer's career has taken him all over the world. Before moving to Singapore to become the CEO of JWT's branch there, he worked in Germany, France, the U.S., and Russia for several agencies.
Hobba has 18 years of experience developing digital marketing strategies for companies like AOL, Vonage, and Doritos. She's a native of Malaysia and an avid traveller.
Andrew Robertson became president of BBDO in 2002 and its CEO in 2004. He said that his tenure has shown him that with the rise of new technology, immersive storytelling is more important than ever to hook to consumers.
Last year, Kongkham helped JWT develop Degree as a standlone design center for clients such as Nokia and Heineken in Southeast Asia.
Sullivan worked on the massive rebranding of AOL several years ago, and is now overseeing AOL.com's homepage to bring in more traffic.
Zag was inspired to go into the advertising industry by a Nike ad he saw when he was 14. Since then, he's done award-winning work in India and the United Arab Emirates, and charmed the internet with his Tumblr of inspirational writings framed by sleek design.
