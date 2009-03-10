The 50 Publishers That Blogs Link To Most

Nicholas Carlson

Who do bloggers link to most?

Technorati, a favourite blog search engine for PR people, says that most of the time, it’s other bloggers.

But when it isn’t, bloggers usually point to a site on this list, the 50 non-blog publishers bloggers link to most.

  1. YouTube
  2. New York Times
  3. BBC News
  4. CNN.com
  5. MSN
  6. guardian.co.uk
  7. Washington Post
  8. Yahoo! News
  9. Reuters
  10. Los Angeles Times
  11. Telegraph.co.uk
  12. MSNBC
  13. The Wall Street Journal
  14. Time
  15. Wired
  16. USA Today
  17. boston.com
  18. FOX News
  19. Daily Mail
  20. ESPN
  21. CBS News
  22. Financial Times
  23. Forbes
  24. San Francisco Chronicle
  25. Chicago Tribune
  26. The White House
  27. New York Post
  28. New York Daily News
  29. International Herald Tribune
  30. PBS
  31. Salon.com
  32. BusinessWeek
  33. Slate
  34. Newsweek
  35. New York Magazine
  36. Economist.com
  37. CBC.ca
  38. San Francisco Examiner
  39. MarketWatch
  40. Chicago Sun-Times
  41. US News & World Report
  42. Houston Chronicle
  43. Yahoo! Sports
  44. Entertainment Weekly
  45. Seattle Times
  46. E! Online
  47. People
  48. Science Daily
  49. Style.com
  50. The Christian Science Monitor

 

