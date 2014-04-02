The Las Vegas Strip Is The Most-Visited Tourist Attraction In The World [INFOGRAPHIC]

Paris’s Eiffel Tower gets 7 million visitors per year, but it’s not the most-visited tourist attraction in the world.

That title goes to the Las Vegas Strip, which sees almost 30 million visitors each year, who come to drink, eat, and party in the debaucherous town.

LoveHomeSwap.com created an infographic which ranks the 50 Most Visited Tourist Attractions In The World, by how many visitors they receive each year.

New York City takes the #2 and #3 spots on this list, with Times Square seeing 39.2 million annual visitors and Central Park seeing 37.5 million visitors.

Surprisingly, some major tourist attractions, like the Eiffel Tower (#38) and the Great Wall of China (#28) rank relatively low on the list.

See the full infographic below for the top 50 destinations.

