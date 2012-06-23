The 50 Most Powerful People In Enterprise Tech

Photo: Business Insider

Consumer tech gets most of the attention but enterprise tech is really the stuff that’s changing the world.It is changing the way you work, the way you find a job, even the kind of jobs available.



Plus, it’s enriching investors. Where Facebook’s IPO was a mess, enterprise IPOs from Jive, Splunk, and Infoblox were big hits. And there’s more hot enterprise IPOs coming.

So it’s time shine a spotlight on the enterprise tech that is quietly rocking your world and the people who are leading it.

