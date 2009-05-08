It’s probably not going to fire 600 to 700 people and go online-only, but at least the New York Times Company (NYT) knows how to create a popular blog.



Bloggasm’s Simon Owens sorted through hundreds of newspaper Web sites to build a list of the 50 most popular newspaper blogs. The New York Times topped the list with 22 blogs.

Simon used blog’s ranking on search engine Technorati to determine its popularity. Here’s how Technorati says it comes up with that number:

A Technorati Ranking relates to the number of sources that point to a particular weblog relative to other weblogs. The more sources referencing a weblog, the higher the Technorati ranking. The Technorati Ranking for a blog is displaying in URL Search results, Blog search results, and is dipslayed in the account profile for all claimed blogs.

Here are the top 50 blogs:

1. The Big Picture

Rank: 5

2. The Caucus

Rank: 36

3. Bits Blog

Rank: 41

4. Paul Krugman

Rank: 55

5. City Room

Rank: 63

6. Freakonomics

Rank: 71

7. Ben Smith’s blog

Rank: 77

8. Washington Wire

Rank: 89

9. Deal Book

Rank: 144

10. Top of the Ticket

Rank: 158

11. LA Now

Rank: 318

12. The Swamp

Rank: 676

13. The Lede

Rank: 700

14. Law Blog

Rank: Rank: 750

15. Technology

Rank: 787

16. Well

Rank: 899

17. Green Inc.

Rank: 1,095

18. Arts Beat

Rank: 1,200

19. Economix

Rank: 1,256

20. On Deadline

Rank: 1,276

21. Security Fix

Rank: 1,281

22. The Dish Rag

Rank: 1,324

23. Abstract City

Rank: 1,422

24. Real Time Economics

Rank: 1,476

25. Room for Debate

Rank: 1,597

26. The Moment

Rank: 1,623

27. Dot Earth

Rank: 1,709

28. Health Blog

Rank: 1,769

29. The Juggle

Rank: 1,911

30. Michael Calderone

Rank: 1,978

31. The Plum Line

Rank: 1,996

32. On Faith

Rank: 2,046

33. Pop & Hiss

Rank: 2,154

34. Show Tracker

Rank: 2,290

35. Hero Complex

Rank: 2,320

36. DC Sports Blog

Rank: 2,338

37. Bitten

Rank: 2,424

38. Jacket Copy

Rank: 2,894

39. Deal Journal

Rank: 2,913

40. Environmental Capital

Rank: 3,409

41. Washington Post Investigations

Rank: 3,062

42. Parenting

Rank: 3,119

43. Post Partisan

Rank: 3,329

44. Paper Cuts

Rank: 3,370

45. Fabulous Forum

Rank: 3,402

46. Pogue’s Posts

Rank: 3,581

47. Think Again

Rank: 3,722

48. Opinionator

Rank: 3,750

49. Domestic Disturbances

Rank: 3,778

50. Pop Candy

Rank: 3,940

