It’s probably not going to fire 600 to 700 people and go online-only, but at least the New York Times Company (NYT) knows how to create a popular blog.
Bloggasm’s Simon Owens sorted through hundreds of newspaper Web sites to build a list of the 50 most popular newspaper blogs. The New York Times topped the list with 22 blogs.
Simon used blog’s ranking on search engine Technorati to determine its popularity. Here’s how Technorati says it comes up with that number:
A Technorati Ranking relates to the number of sources that point to a particular weblog relative to other weblogs. The more sources referencing a weblog, the higher the Technorati ranking. The Technorati Ranking for a blog is displaying in URL Search results, Blog search results, and is dipslayed in the account profile for all claimed blogs.
Here are the top 50 blogs:
1. The Big Picture
Rank: 5
2. The Caucus
Rank: 36
3. Bits Blog
Rank: 41
4. Paul Krugman
Rank: 55
5. City Room
Rank: 63
6. Freakonomics
Rank: 71
7. Ben Smith’s blog
Rank: 77
8. Washington Wire
Rank: 89
9. Deal Book
Rank: 144
10. Top of the Ticket
Rank: 158
11. LA Now
Rank: 318
12. The Swamp
Rank: 676
13. The Lede
Rank: 700
14. Law Blog
Rank: Rank: 750
15. Technology
Rank: 787
16. Well
Rank: 899
17. Green Inc.
Rank: 1,095
18. Arts Beat
Rank: 1,200
19. Economix
Rank: 1,256
20. On Deadline
Rank: 1,276
21. Security Fix
Rank: 1,281
22. The Dish Rag
Rank: 1,324
23. Abstract City
Rank: 1,422
24. Real Time Economics
Rank: 1,476
25. Room for Debate
Rank: 1,597
26. The Moment
Rank: 1,623
27. Dot Earth
Rank: 1,709
28. Health Blog
Rank: 1,769
29. The Juggle
Rank: 1,911
30. Michael Calderone
Rank: 1,978
31. The Plum Line
Rank: 1,996
32. On Faith
Rank: 2,046
33. Pop & Hiss
Rank: 2,154
34. Show Tracker
Rank: 2,290
35. Hero Complex
Rank: 2,320
36. DC Sports Blog
Rank: 2,338
37. Bitten
Rank: 2,424
38. Jacket Copy
Rank: 2,894
39. Deal Journal
Rank: 2,913
40. Environmental Capital
Rank: 3,409
41. Washington Post Investigations
Rank: 3,062
42. Parenting
Rank: 3,119
43. Post Partisan
Rank: 3,329
44. Paper Cuts
Rank: 3,370
45. Fabulous Forum
Rank: 3,402
46. Pogue’s Posts
Rank: 3,581
47. Think Again
Rank: 3,722
48. Opinionator
Rank: 3,750
49. Domestic Disturbances
Rank: 3,778
50. Pop Candy
Rank: 3,940
