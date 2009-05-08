The 50 Most Popular Newspaper Blogs

It’s probably not going to fire 600 to 700 people and go online-only, but at least the New York Times Company (NYT) knows how to create a popular blog.

Bloggasm’s Simon Owens sorted through hundreds of newspaper Web sites to build a list of the 50 most popular newspaper blogs. The New York Times topped the list with 22 blogs.

Simon used blog’s ranking on search engine Technorati to determine its popularity. Here’s how Technorati says it comes up with that number:

A Technorati Ranking relates to the number of sources that point to a particular weblog relative to other weblogs. The more sources referencing a weblog, the higher the Technorati ranking. The Technorati Ranking for a blog is displaying in URL Search results, Blog search results, and is dipslayed in the account profile for all claimed blogs.

Here are the top 50 blogs:

1. The Big Picture
Rank: 5

2. The Caucus
Rank: 36

3. Bits Blog
Rank: 41

4. Paul Krugman
Rank: 55

5. City Room
Rank: 63

6. Freakonomics
Rank: 71

7. Ben Smith’s blog
Rank: 77

8. Washington Wire
Rank: 89

9. Deal Book
Rank: 144

10. Top of the Ticket
Rank: 158

11. LA Now
Rank: 318

12. The Swamp
Rank: 676

13. The Lede
Rank: 700

14. Law Blog
Rank: Rank: 750

15. Technology
Rank: 787

16. Well
Rank: 899

17. Green Inc.
Rank: 1,095

18. Arts Beat
Rank: 1,200

19. Economix
Rank: 1,256

20. On Deadline
Rank: 1,276

21. Security Fix
Rank: 1,281

22. The Dish Rag
Rank: 1,324

23. Abstract City
Rank: 1,422

24. Real Time Economics
Rank: 1,476

25. Room for Debate
Rank: 1,597

26. The Moment
Rank: 1,623

27. Dot Earth
Rank: 1,709

28. Health Blog
Rank: 1,769

29. The Juggle
Rank: 1,911

30. Michael Calderone
Rank: 1,978

31. The Plum Line
Rank: 1,996

32. On Faith
Rank: 2,046

33. Pop & Hiss
Rank: 2,154

34. Show Tracker
Rank: 2,290

35. Hero Complex
Rank: 2,320

36. DC Sports Blog
Rank: 2,338

37. Bitten
Rank: 2,424

38. Jacket Copy
Rank: 2,894

39. Deal Journal
Rank: 2,913

40. Environmental Capital
Rank: 3,409

41. Washington Post Investigations
Rank: 3,062

42. Parenting
Rank: 3,119

43. Post Partisan
Rank: 3,329

44. Paper Cuts
Rank: 3,370

45. Fabulous Forum
Rank: 3,402

46. Pogue’s Posts
Rank: 3,581

47. Think Again
Rank: 3,722

48. Opinionator
Rank: 3,750

49. Domestic Disturbances
Rank: 3,778

50. Pop Candy
Rank: 3,940

