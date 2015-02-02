The 50 most innovative buildings of the last decade

The Council of Tall Buildings, a Chicago-based organisation of architects and designers, has just published its Innovative 50 list, their ranking of the most innovative buildings of the last 15 years.

Watch out: this is not a list of the tallest buildings on Earth, although most of the buildings listed here would feature in such a list too.

The criteria for inclusion are that they be buildings that have “challenged the traditional typology of tall buildings in some way, through innovation in form, design, façade, environmental approach, technologies.”

One thing is sure, these are all amazing buildings to look at.

