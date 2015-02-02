The 50 most innovative buildings of the last decade

The Council of Tall Buildings, a Chicago-based organisation of architects and designers, has just published its Innovative 50 list, their ranking of the most innovative buildings of the last 15 years.
Watch out: this is not a list of the tallest buildings on Earth, although most of the buildings listed here would feature in such a list too.
The criteria for inclusion are that they be buildings that have “challenged the traditional typology of tall buildings in some way, through innovation in form, design, façade, environmental approach, technologies.”
One thing is sure, these are all amazing buildings to look at.
The Tower at PNC Plaza, Pittsburgh USA. 172 metres tall, construction started in 2011 and hasn't concluded yet.
Riviera TwinStar Towers, Shanghai. Both the towers, 216 metres tall, feature amazing curved facades.
Bahrain World Trade Center, Manama, Bahrain. One of the first of the new generation of skscrapers in the Middle East.
Tour First, Paris, France. The 231 metre-tall tower is a full renovation from a previous tower from the 1970s.
The Bow, Calgary, Canada. 237 metres tall, the name bow is a reference to the curved shape of the building.
Mode Gakuen Spiral Tower, Nagoya, Japan. It's 170 metres tall, and with a distinctive screwed shape.
O-14, Dubai, UAE. The one metre wide space between the facade and the glass windows allows the building to cool down in the desert heat.
[email protected], Singapore. This apartment complex in Singapore is one of the few buildings on this list that is not a skyscraper.
Tianjin World Financial Center, Tianjin, China. The tower is 337 metres tall and has a viewing platform at 305 metres.
Manitoba Hydro Place, Winnipeg, Canada. The office complex, 115 metres tall, has been called 'the most energy-effective building in the world.'
IB Tower, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 298 metre-tall tower was designed by Norman Foster, the British architect, and is on plan to be delivered by 2014.
The Met, Bangkok, Thailand. The 231 metre-tall tower was the most advanced housing building when it opened in 2009.
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea. The Lotte is 555 metres tall. It will be completed next year, but the lowest floors, hosting a shopping mall, are already open.
Capital City Tower, Moscow, Russia. The skyscraper was the tallest in Europe at 302 metres when it opened in 2010.
Signature Tower, Jakarta, Indonesia. Scheduled to be delivered in 2020, the construction of this 638 metres skyscraper has already been put on hold.
International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong, China. The ICC is the tallest building in Hong Kong, at 484 metres.
Freedom Tower, New York, USA. The Freedom Tower is 541 metres tall, or 1776 feet. 1776 is the year the United States became an independent country.
Wuhan Greenland Center, Wuhan, China. The tower will be more than 630 metres tall when completed in 2017.
The Index, Dubai, UAE. The 326 metre-tall building utilizes thousands of sun shades on the south facade to cool down in the heat.
Pearl River Tower, Guangzhou, China. Built with an environmentally friendly concept, the 309 metre-tall skyscraper includes wind turbines and solar panels.
8 Spruce Street, New York, USA. The 265 metre-tall tower was designed by Frank Gehry, and completed in just four years.
Leadenhall Building, London, United Kingdom. 224 metres tall and in the heart of the City, this building has been dubbed 'the cheesegrater' because of its distinctive shape.
CCTV Headquarters, Beijing, China. The L shaped suspended bridge is one of the most distinctive shapes in the world.
Doha Tower, Doha, Qatar. The facade of the 238 metre-tall building is designed to look like Arab engravings.
Bitexco Financial Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. At 263 metres, the skyscrapers embodies the hope of a future of prosperity for Vietnam.
Maha Nakhon, Bangkok, Thailand. Once completed in 2015, this building will be the tallest in Bangkok and a super-luxurious apartment complex.
Aqua Tower, Chicago, USA. The name Aqua is a reference to the wave-like design of the balconies of the tower, and perfectly fits the setting of the Lake Michigan shores.
Bosco Verticale, Milan, Italy. The building is at the core of a wide renovation project in an underdeveloped area in Milan, and is 117 metres tall.
Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resorts, Singapore. The three twin towers host one of the most luxurious hotels in the world.
Guanghzou International Financial Centre, Guanghzou, China. When it opened in 2008, this 439 metre-tall building was the second tallest building in China.
Bank of America Tower, New York, USA. The tower itself is 290 metres tall, but it is topped up by an 80-metre spire that brings the total height at 366 metres.
Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan. The building made headlines when it opened in 2004, and it is one of Taiwan's most famous features.
World One, Mumbai, India. The tower aims at becoming the world's tallest residential building, if completed in 2016.
Al Hamra Tower, Kuwait City, Kuwait. The tallest building in Kuwait, the skyscraper won the Cityscape award in 2010.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China. At 630 metres, this tower is currently China's tallest and also the tallest spiral shaped building in the world.
Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China. China's third tallest building, the Zifeng has an observatory deck at 450 metres above ground.
Ping An Finance Center, Shenzen, China. This skyscraper is far from being completed, but it shall be China's tallest at the end of the construction. It will measure 660 metres.
Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE. At 828 metres, the Burj Khalifa is simply the tallest building in the world.
Shanghai World Financial Center. 492 metres tall and the tallest building in China, is also the world's second tallest.
The Shard, London, United Kingdom. 'Only' 306 metres tall, it tops the list because of its distinctive shape and premium location. It was designed by Renzo Piano.
