When we think of the quintessential American, we think of people who are competitive, innovative, brave, resilient, and talented — and sometimes crude, selfish, and prone to scandal.



To celebrate Independence Day 2013, we ranked the 50 most American Americans alive today.

For better or worse, these people embody what it means to be American.

Julie Zeveloff, Gus Lubin, and Jennifer Polland contributed to this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.