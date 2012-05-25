The 50 Highest Paid CEOs In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Associated Press surveyed CEOs of the S&P 500, including their gross pay for 2011. They released the list of the highest paid CEOs this morning.This factors in salary, perks, bonuses and all stock options and awards. The biggest gainer in the top 50 percentage-wise is Leucadia National CEO Ian M. Cumming, who saw his pay increase by 531 per cent, according to the AP. Only 30 per cent of the top grossing CEOs had their salaries go down over the last year.
The highest paid CEO in 2011? David Simon of Simon Property Group, who owns most of the nation’s top malls, including Mall Of America in Minnesota. Here is the entire top 50 list.
1. David Simon, Simon Property Group, $137.2 million, up 458 per cent
2. Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million, up 20 per cent
3. David M. Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $52.4 million, up 23 per cent
4. Sanjay K. Jha, Motorola Mobility, $47.2 million, up 262 per cent
5. Philippe P. Dauman, Viacom, $43.1 million, down 49 per cent
6. David M. Cote, Honeywell International, $35.7 million, up 135 per cent
7. Robert A. Iger, Walt Disney, $31.4 million, up 12 per cent
8. Clarence P. Cazalot Jr., Marathon Oil, $29.9 million, up 239 per cent
9. John P. Daane, Altera, $29.6, million, up 278 per cent
10. Alan Mulally, Ford Motor, $29.5 million, up 11 per cent
11. Gregory Q. Brown, Motorola Solutions, $29.3 million, up 113 per cent
12. Richard C. Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $28.4 million, down 19 per cent
13. Ian M. Cumming, Leucadia National, $28.2 million, up 531 per cent
14. Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $26.9 million, down 13 per cent
15. Jeffrey L. Bewkes, Time Warner, $25.7 million, down 2 per cent
16. Rex W. Tillerson, Exxon Mobil, $25.2 million, up 17 per cent
17. Samuel J. Palmisano, IBM, $24.2 million, down 4 per cent
18. William C. Weldon, Johnson & Johnson, $23.4 million, up 1 per cent
19. James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $23.1 million, up 11 per cent
20. Louis R. Chenevert, United Technologies, $22.9 million, up 17 per cent
21. Kenneth I. Chenault, American Express, $22.5 million, up 38 per cent
22. Laurence D. Fink, BlackRock, $21.9 million, down 8 per cent
23. Paul E. Jacobs, Qualcomm, $21.7 million, up 23 per cent
24. H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Danaher, $21.7 million, up 27 per cent
25. Muhtar Kent, Coca-Cola, $21.2 million, up 10 per cent
26. Kirk S. Hachigian, Cooper Industries, $21.1 million, down 16 per cent
27. Wesley G. Bush, Northrop Grumman, $21 million, down 5 per cent
28. Robert J. Stevens, Lockheed Martin, $20.5 million, up 7 per cent
29. Louis C. Camilleri, Philip Morris International, $20.2 million, down 2 per cent
30. Gregg W. Steinhafel, Target, $19.5 million, down 18 per cent
31. James T. Hackett, Anadarko Petroleum, $19.5 million, up 4 per cent
32. Steve Ells, Chipotle Mexican Grill, $19.4 million, up 38 per cent
33. Leslie H. Wexner, Limited Brands, $19.2 million, down 6 per cent
34. James J. Mulva, ConocoPhillips, $19.2 million, up 7 per cent
35. Miles D. White, Abbott Laboratories, $19 million, down 6 per cent
36. David M. Cordani, Cigna, $18.9 million, up 25 per cent
37. Kevin W. Sharer, Amgen, $18.9 million, down 11 per cent
38. Montgomery F. Moran, Chipotle Mexican Grill, $18.8 million, up 39 per cent
39. Randall L. Stephenson, AT&T, $18.7 million, down 8 per cent
40. Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $18.7 million, up 26 per cent
41. Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, $18.5 million, up 117 per cent
42. W. James McNerney Jr., Boeing, $18.4 million, up 34 per cent
43. John S. Watson, Chevron, $18.1 million, up 30 per cent
44. Michael T. Duke, Wal-Mart Stores, $18.1 million, down 3 per cent
45. John G. Stumpf, Wells Fargo, $17.9 million, up 2 per cent
46. Kent J. Thiry, DaVita, $17.5 million, up 24 per cent
47. James M. Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $17.3 million, up 3 per cent
48. Paul S. Otellini, Intel, $17.2 million, up 11 per cent
49. Robert J. Coury, Mylan, $16.8 million, up 12 per cent
50. Evan G. Greenberg, ACE, $16.6 million, up 6 per cent
