The 50 Highest Paid CEOs In America

The Associated Press surveyed CEOs of the S&P 500, including their gross pay for 2011. They released the list of the highest paid CEOs this morning.This factors in salary, perks, bonuses and all stock options and awards. The biggest gainer in the top 50 percentage-wise is Leucadia National CEO Ian M. Cumming, who saw his pay increase by 531 per cent, according to the AP. Only 30 per cent of the top grossing CEOs had their salaries go down over the last year.



The highest paid CEO in 2011? David Simon of Simon Property Group, who owns most of the nation’s top malls, including Mall Of America in Minnesota. Here is the entire top 50 list.

1. David Simon, Simon Property Group, $137.2 million, up 458 per cent

2. Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million, up 20 per cent

3. David M. Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $52.4 million, up 23 per cent

4. Sanjay K. Jha, Motorola Mobility, $47.2 million, up 262 per cent

5. Philippe P. Dauman, Viacom, $43.1 million, down 49 per cent

6. David M. Cote, Honeywell International, $35.7 million, up 135 per cent

7. Robert A. Iger, Walt Disney, $31.4 million, up 12 per cent

8. Clarence P. Cazalot Jr., Marathon Oil, $29.9 million, up 239 per cent

9. John P. Daane, Altera, $29.6, million, up 278 per cent

10. Alan Mulally, Ford Motor, $29.5 million, up 11 per cent

11. Gregory Q. Brown, Motorola Solutions, $29.3 million, up 113 per cent

12. Richard C. Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $28.4 million, down 19 per cent

13. Ian M. Cumming, Leucadia National, $28.2 million, up 531 per cent

14. Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $26.9 million, down 13 per cent

15. Jeffrey L. Bewkes, Time Warner, $25.7 million, down 2 per cent

16. Rex W. Tillerson, Exxon Mobil, $25.2 million, up 17 per cent

17. Samuel J. Palmisano, IBM, $24.2 million, down 4 per cent

18. William C. Weldon, Johnson & Johnson, $23.4 million, up 1 per cent

19. James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $23.1 million, up 11 per cent

20. Louis R. Chenevert, United Technologies, $22.9 million, up 17 per cent

21. Kenneth I. Chenault, American Express, $22.5 million, up 38 per cent

22. Laurence D. Fink, BlackRock, $21.9 million, down 8 per cent

23. Paul E. Jacobs, Qualcomm, $21.7 million, up 23 per cent

24. H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Danaher, $21.7 million, up 27 per cent

25. Muhtar Kent, Coca-Cola, $21.2 million, up 10 per cent

26. Kirk S. Hachigian, Cooper Industries, $21.1 million, down 16 per cent

27. Wesley G. Bush, Northrop Grumman, $21 million, down 5 per cent

28. Robert J. Stevens, Lockheed Martin, $20.5 million, up 7 per cent

29. Louis C. Camilleri, Philip Morris International, $20.2 million, down 2 per cent

30. Gregg W. Steinhafel, Target, $19.5 million, down 18 per cent

31. James T. Hackett, Anadarko Petroleum, $19.5 million, up 4 per cent

32. Steve Ells, Chipotle Mexican Grill, $19.4 million, up 38 per cent

33. Leslie H. Wexner, Limited Brands, $19.2 million, down 6 per cent

34. James J. Mulva, ConocoPhillips, $19.2 million, up 7 per cent

35. Miles D. White, Abbott Laboratories, $19 million, down 6 per cent

36. David M. Cordani, Cigna, $18.9 million, up 25 per cent

37. Kevin W. Sharer, Amgen, $18.9 million, down 11 per cent

38. Montgomery F. Moran, Chipotle Mexican Grill, $18.8 million, up 39 per cent

39. Randall L. Stephenson, AT&T, $18.7 million, down 8 per cent

40. Richard D. Fairbank, Capital One Financial, $18.7 million, up 26 per cent

41. Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, $18.5 million, up 117 per cent

42. W. James McNerney Jr., Boeing, $18.4 million, up 34 per cent

43. John S. Watson, Chevron, $18.1 million, up 30 per cent

44. Michael T. Duke, Wal-Mart Stores, $18.1 million, down 3 per cent

45. John G. Stumpf, Wells Fargo, $17.9 million, up 2 per cent

46. Kent J. Thiry, DaVita, $17.5 million, up 24 per cent

47. James M. Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $17.3 million, up 3 per cent

48. Paul S. Otellini, Intel, $17.2 million, up 11 per cent

49. Robert J. Coury, Mylan, $16.8 million, up 12 per cent

50. Evan G. Greenberg, ACE, $16.6 million, up 6 per cent

