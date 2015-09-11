The 50 best private colleges in America

For our seventh annual ranking of the best colleges in America, we asked over 1,000 Business Insider readers to choose the colleges that best prepare their students for success after graduation.
We then combined those results with each school’s average SAT score from College Board and the median starting salary from PayScale to come up with the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.
Here, we’ve narrowed down our results to look at the best private colleges in the country.
Average SAT score: 1880
Median starting salary: $US50,200
'The Jesuit University of New York' has two undergraduate campuses serving 8,633 students at Rose Hill in the Bronx and Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Fordham emphasises giving and community service with over 1.2 million hours served by students in 2013.
Average SAT score: 1890
Median starting salary: $US51,800
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsors Brigham Young University and seeks to cultivate individuals of faith, intellect, and character. Last year, US News ranked Utah's BYU in the top 10 best-value schools. The most popular colleges where students study at BYU are Life Sciences and The School of Management.
Average SAT score: 1950
Median starting salary: $US47,700
Located in the nation's capital, GW established the world's first political communications major. This month, The Princeton Review named GW students the most politically active in the country. The most popular majors are social sciences, business and marketing, and healthcare -- GW reportedly provides the second-highest number of service professionals among national universities.
Average SAT score: 2085
Median starting salary: $US57,600
The small liberal-arts college in Clinton, New York, takes only top talent -- 75% of the class of 2018 were in the top 10% of their graduating high school classes, and 94% were in the top 20%. Hamilton grads have a great track record of earning prestigious awards; 92 were granted Fulbright Scholarships and 18 took Goldwater Scholarships in the last 15 years.
Average SAT score: 2195
Median starting salary: $US46,700
Pomona College is the founding member of the Claremont Colleges, a seven institute consortium, three of which appear on this list. A small enrollment of 1,650 affords Pomona students the ability to work closely with their peers and professors in a nurturing liberal-arts environment in the foothills of California.
Average SAT score: 2030
Median starting salary: $US58,000
Case Western is known for its top-rated engineering and science programs; nearly 30% of students major in an engineering field, and another 13% major in biology. Students are exposed to an endless number of research opportunities at a school that's consistently ranked in the top 20 private research institutes in the country.
Average SAT score: 2155
Median starting salary: $US50,100
One of the Claremont colleges, Claremont McKenna shares athletic, academic, health, and dining resources with the seven other colleges in the consortium. CMC's curriculum leans heavily on humanities, providing students with a well-rounded education and real-world work experience.
Average SAT score: 2075
Median starting salary: $US50,700
The ninth oldest college in the country was endowed and cultivated by George Washington and General Robert E. Lee. Forty-seven per cent of Washington and Lee students major in either business and marketing or social sciences in two undergraduate divisions -- the College and the Williams School of Commerce, Economics, and Politics.
Average SAT score: 1960
Median starting salary: $US53,300
Founded in 1842 just outside Philadelphia by the Order of Saint Augustine, Villanova grants a liberal arts-based education in a large university setting. Among graduates of the class of 2014, 97% were employed or enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduation, and 60% held at least one internship.
Average SAT score: 1945
Median starting salary: $US50,100
The Boston University alumni community is full of Nobel Prize and Pulitzer winners, Fulbright scholars, and poets laureate. The school received over $US350.3 million in grants and contract awards last year, powering it as one of the top research universities in the country.
Average SAT score: 2175
Median starting salary: $US51,000
The small liberal-arts school in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, offers its undergrads more than 600 courses and a challenging honours program, reserved for a select group of top students. Modelled on the tutorial system at Oxford University, Swarthmore's honours program is the only one of its kind in the US.
Average SAT score: 1980
Median starting salary: $US60,400
Lehigh offers more than 2,000 courses, of which the average class size is 28 students.
Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Lehigh is ranked third in the Northeast for salary potential among its graduates -- tied with MIT -- and 96% of students are employed or continuing their education within six months of graduation.
Average SAT score: 1900
Median starting salary: $US61,300
Babson College has a top-notch reputation for fostering entrepreneurship on its Massachusetts campus and in the real world. It also has a partnership with the F.W. Olin College of Engineering and Wellesley College to 'build on existing initiatives and explore new academic, social, and business relationships,' which enables students to get involved in joint research and curricular projects, conferences and programs, and other services with the two other colleges.
Average SAT score: 1975
Median starting salary: $US53,300
Students can get first-hand experience in networking in the fields of banking, politics, and real estate during a summer program hosted by Wake Forest in Washington, D.C. Current students meet and get advice from dozens of Wake Forest alumni who guide them on the path to living and working in the nation's capital.
'Wake Forest University provides true depth of learning that allows their graduates to succeed across industries,' one survey respondent said.
Average SAT score: 2090
Median starting salary: $US62,300
Troy, New York's RPI recently ranked 12th on our list of the best computer science and engineering schools in America. Accordingly, 53% of students opt for an engineering-related major, while another 10% major in computer and information sciences.
Alumni have gone on from RPI to make incredible contributions to their fields, inventing the floppy disk and making breakthroughs in MRI technologies.
Average SAT score: 2065
Median starting salary: $US51,900
Middlebury may be in the middle of rural Vermont, but it's not shut off from the world; in fact, the school is a leader in language instruction and international studies, and it offers 10 foreign-language tracks.
An emphasis on writing in all classes broadens students' ability for critical thinking and expression.
Average SAT score: 1950
Median starting salary: $US51,900
A Jesuit school, Boston College is committed to its liberal-arts core and to 'the continual process of intellectual inquiry and student formation.' The most popular undergraduate majors include economics, finance, and communication, but all students complete a certain number of liberal-arts courses.
'Jesuit institutions provide the most well-rounded education and prepare you for the real world,' one survey participant said.
Average SAT score: 2060
Median starting salary: $US51,000
Located in Atlanta's historic Druid Hills neighbourhood, Emory University is known for its top nursing and business programs. Alumni have gone on to become high-ranking leaders and executives, including former speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, Indigo Girls band member Amy Ray, and former New York Stock Exchange CEO Duncan Niederauer.
Average SAT score: 2105
Median starting salary: $US54,100
Located in Boston, Northeastern has steadily climbed the ranks on US News' list: It was No. 42 in this year's ranking, up 56 spots from the publication's 2007 list.
Experiential learning opportunities ensure that students are exposed to real-world work, research, and study opportunities that will further them in their chosen fields far beyond life at Northeastern.
Average SAT score: 2170
Median starting salary: Unavailable
Bowdoin College directs its liberal-arts education 'toward the common good.' More than half of students at the Brunswick, Maine-based school choose to study abroad in one of 46 countries, and many others participate in international volunteer or research opportunities through Bowdoin.
Average SAT score: 2015
Median starting salary: $US50,000
The largest private university in the US, New York University is known for its renowned drama and theatre programs in the Tisch School of the Arts. The school is also recognised for the Stern School of Business, ranked the No. 5 undergraduate business program by US News.
'Networking, research, mentoring expertise, along with a location that allows for great internships as well as life experiences. New York City can't be beat for these, so NYU rank(s) very high,' a survey taker said.
Average SAT score: 2190
Median starting salary: $US50,200
Often considered one of the best liberal-arts colleges in the country (and, this year, the second-best overall college in America by Forbes), Williams considers its education more than a four-year program. The Williamstown, Massachusetts, school takes 'an approach to living and learning that prepares students for the 'real world' and instills lifelong connections with each other and with Williams,' the website says.
Average SAT score: 2165
Median starting salary: $US51,900
Just outside Boston, Tufts blends liberal arts and research, giving students access to the best of both worlds. The student-centered school offers research opportunities to students both while in school and after they finish their degrees.
Students can also spend a semester, a year, or a summer abroad, including at Tufts' own European Center in Talloires, France.
Average SAT score: 2140
Median starting salary: $US55,200
Within six months of graduation, 86% of Notre Dame's class of 2013 were employed full-time or enrolled in graduate school. Graduates from the South Bend, Indiana-based school end up at top companies including NBC Universal, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte.
Average SAT score: 2130
Median starting salary: $US51,000
Upon graduation day, 87% of Georgetown's class of 2014 were employed or had plans to start graduate school. And not only did students find jobs, but graduates of the Washington, D.C.-based school landed positions at some of the top companies in the country, including Oracle, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Goldman Sachs.
Average SAT score: 2170
Median starting salary: Unavailable
Amherst is part of the Five College Consortium, a community of colleges made up of Amherst, Smith, UMass at Amherst, Mount Holyoke, and Hampshire that allows students to take classes at any of the schools. This gives students a broader access to different kinds of classes and learning styles and the ability to meet and network with different kinds of students.
Average SAT score: 2255
Median starting salary: $US48,800
The University of Chicago offers 51 majors and 33 minors to undergraduates, including everything from comparative literature to statistics. For students who want to continue their education, UChicago's business and law schools both earned the No. 4 spots for their respective categories from US News.
'University of Chicago offers an exhilarating mix of world-class instruction from Nobel prize winners in a radically changing social environment,' one survey participant said.
Average SAT score: 2165
Median starting salary: $US55,100
The seventh-oldest college in the US, Brown is a leading research university with more than 40 specific centres of study, creating a plethora of opportunities for students to get involved with research projects. That is, if you can get in. The selective school in Providence, Rhode Island, accepts only 8.7% of applicants.
Average SAT score: 2215
Median starting salary: $US75,600
Harvey Mudd graduates earn the second-highest median starting salary on our list, after the Naval Academy. While Harvey Mudd is best known for its engineering and computer-science programs, the Claremont, California-based school is also a member of the Claremont Colleges consortium and a liberal-arts college.
The school makes sure its students learn in all areas with a solid core curriculum that incorporates humanities and social sciences in with maths and science.
Average SAT score: 2230
Median starting salary: $US56,300
Vanderbilt was ranked the 16th-best college in the country and the 11th-best-value college in the country by US News. The Nashville, Tennessee-based school abides by an honour code that it says makes its graduates citizens with integrity.
'Students from Vanderbilt ... have always impressed me with their high level of intelligence, but low level of entitlement,' one survey taker wrote. 'They are not ostentatious about how much they know, but they are very personable -- at least in my experiences -- and have always been interesting people to be around.'
Average SAT score: 2150
Median starting salary: $US62,300
Within three months of graduation, 77% of Carnegie Mellon's 2014 graduates were employed or enrolled in graduate school. On top of that, 2014 grads from the Pittsburgh-based university landed jobs at elite companies including Google, Deloitte, and ExxonMobil.
Average SAT score: 2215
Median starting salary: $US54,200
Northwestern doesn't just focus on students' time during college; it helps them look to the future as well. The most popular majors among 2013 graduates at the Evanston, Illinois-based school were economics, journalism, and psychology, and within six months of graduation 81% of the class were employed or in graduate school full-time.
Average SAT score: 2170
Median starting salary: $US58,700
With nine schools and more than 240 programs, Johns Hopkins, located in Baltimore, offers students unbeatable variety when it comes to choosing a field of study. Undergraduates can major in anything from biophysics to music composition, though JHU's biomedical and environmental engineering programs are exceptionally notable.
Average SAT score: 2130
Median starting salary: $US58,200
Cornell strives to contribute to the world's knowledge in a way that 'prioritises public engagement to help improve the quality of life in our state, the nation, the world.' The Ithaca, New York-based school offers 80 fields of study and an active career-services office, which connects students with alumni for mentoring, networking, jobs, and internships. Note that Cornell is both a public and private university -- depending on which school you attend within the university.
Average SAT score: 2195
Median starting salary: $US55,500
At Dartmouth, students learn from the best -- the school is ranked No. 4 on US News' list of colleges with the best undergraduate teaching. Dartmouth, located in Hanover, New Hampshire, also offers a flexible academic calendar that allows students to easily fit in time for internships, work experience, and studying abroad.
Average SAT score: 2190
Median starting salary: $US59,300
The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, located in Philadelphia, is routinely considered the best in the country at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. US News ranked it the No. 1 undergraduate business program overall, as well as naming it the best school for marketing, finance, management, and real estate. For students who aren't strictly interested in one subject, dual-degree programs make it possible to take advantage of any of Penn's 90 majors.
Average SAT score: 2220
Median starting salary: $US59,200
Columbia counts 82 Nobel Laureates among its esteemed alumni and faculty, including two US presidents. The New York City-based Ivy League school also features several prestigious graduate programs for students planning to continue their education, including top-ranked law, business, engineering, and medical schools.
Average SAT score: 2240
Median starting salary: $US59,500
Moving up an impressive 10 spots on our list this year, Durham, North Carolina-based Duke is the fifth-largest research university in the nation, and half of all undergraduates participate in a faculty research project. Students also receive ample opportunities to study abroad, including through the DukeEngage program, which sponsors students on an eight-week (at least) service trip.
Average SAT score: 2255
Median starting salary: $US58,500
Yale's undergraduate curriculum aims to provide a comprehensive liberal-arts education, and it allows students to choose from more than 65 different areas of study, including everything from anthropology to chemistry to modern Middle East studies. Not only that, but the New Haven, Connecticut-based school is a great deal for the money -- it's ranked the third-best-value undergraduate program in the country by US News.
Average SAT score: 2310
Median starting salary: $US74,800
The Pasadena-based CalTech earned the No. 4 spot on US News' list of the best undergraduate engineering programs, as well as No. 8 on its list of the best value schools. The university follows through on its reputation, too: CalTech has produced 32 Nobel laureates, 57 National Medal of Science recipients, and 13 National Medal of Technology winners.
Average SAT score: 2250
Median starting salary: $US60,000
For the 2014-2015 academic year, Princeton admitted only 7.4% of its 26,642 applicants. Students who attend the selective New Jersey school can choose between 34 majors and more than 30 interdepartmental programs. Research is important across all departments, and the school provides students with ample opportunities for both mentorships with professors and independent research projects.
Average SAT score: 2260
Median starting salary: $US57,700
This Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university has produced 47 Nobel Laureates, 32 heads of state, and 48 Pulitzer Prize winners, and it offers outstanding graduate programs for students planning to continue their education, including top-ranked business and law schools.
