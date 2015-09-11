The 50 best private colleges in America

Princeton University/Facebook Princeton University took the No. 4 spot on the list.

For our seventh annual ranking of the best colleges in America, we asked over 1,000 Business Insider readers to choose the colleges that best prepare their students for success after graduation.

We then combined those results with each school’s average SAT score from College Board and the median starting salary from PayScale to come up with the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

Here, we’ve narrowed down our results to look at the best private colleges in the country.

