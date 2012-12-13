The 50 Best Companies To Work For In 2013

Photo: Glassdoor

With their hip cultures, innovative projects, and young talent pool, giant tech companies get a lot of hype as dream places to work. But smaller companies also understand how to attract talent and are stepping up their games with sweet perks, endless room for growth, and appealing mentorship opportunities.



Glassdoor.com recently put out its annual Employees’ Choice Award, which measures employee satisfaction and overall experience at the companies. The list, which is solely based on employee reviews and feedback, measures the top companies to work for in 2013.

For the second year in a row, Facebook held the number one spot on the list.

“I am constantly inspired by the people that I work with everyday,” Melody Quintana, Facebook’s content strategist, told Glassdoor in a YouTube video. “And the calibre of talent all concentrated in one place brings this infectious energy.”

Out of the 50 companies that made this year’s list, 10 companies have made the cut every year since Glassdoor first compiled the list in 2009. The companies that consistently rank as great places to work include Apple, Bain & Company, CareerBuilder, Chevron, General Mills, Google, McKinsey & Company, MITRE, National Instruments, and QUALCOMM.

There are 21 companies that are newcomers to Glassdoor’s list, including In-N-Out Burger, Workday, JetBlue, MasterCard and IKEA.

