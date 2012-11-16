The 50 Best Colleges in America

When it comes to assessing the value of a college, only one thing matters: how much that school will help you succeed in life. And with college tuition at record highs and staggering unemployment rates, it’s more important than ever to select a school wisely.

For our fourth annual list of the Best Colleges in America, we asked real professionals in a variety of industries—most of whom have hiring experience—what they consider to be the best colleges in America.

And for the third year in a row, our readers have determined that the number one school in America is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Almost 1,500 of our readers responded, of which 90.7 per cent had bachelor’s degrees and 64.8 per cent had hiring experience. Almost 30 per cent of the respondents work in finance, 22 per cent work in technology, 9.9 per cent work in education, 9.9 are current students, 9.2 per cent work in media and marketing, and 8 per cent work in law.

Despite the high cost of tuition and large amounts of student debt, 52.2 per cent of respondents said that college is still worth it. However, other people said that the value of college depends on factors such as the calibre of the school, major and coursework, the quality of the education, the cost of tuition and financial aid packages, potential return on investment, and social opportunities.

“Certain majors are worth it – finance, engineering, comp sci. Other majors are not worth paying 40k a year in order to still earn only 30k after graduation,” one respondent wrote.

Other respondents stressed the quality of the education and the opportunities to learn as the most important part of a college education. One respondent wrote that “There’s a huge intellectual growth you experience in college.”

Click here to see the 50 best colleges >

Click here to view on one page >

Go to our Best Colleges home page to read about the student loan crisis, college towns, college majors, and more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.