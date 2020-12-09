The 5 types of stock market volatility and how they affect investments

Image: iStock

2020 has proved to be a tumultuous year for global markets, with no signs of smooth sailing on the horizon just yet. While market turbulence might be a deterrent to some investors, others will find a way to use it to their advantage.

Part of finding these advantages comes from understanding the market and how the five different types of volatility affect it.

Here’s a brief rundown on each type of stock market volatility by eToro’s market analyst, Josh Gilbert.

Market volatility

“This refers to the level of volatility that flows through assets, including stocks, indices, commodities,” Gilbert told Business Insider Australia. “Market Volatility occurs when there is uncertainty in the market, for example, US Elections where the outcome is unknown. High market volatility can mean assets prices change dramatically in the short term.”

Investopedia’s Hans Wagner explains that investors will sometimes take advantage of market volatility — or use it to hedge their current portfolio against losses — through options.

“For example, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $91.15 on January 29, 2016, a 20% decline year-to-date, after more than doubling in 2015, when it was the best performing stock in the S&P 500,” Wagner wrote.

“Traders who are bearish on the stock can buy a $90 put (i.e. strike price of $90) on the stock expiring in June 2016. The implied volatility of this put was 53% on January 29, 2016, and it was offered at $11.40. This means that Netflix would have to decline by $12.55 or 14% from current levels before the put position becomes profitable.”

Price volatility

“Price volatility is related to the supply and demand for an asset,” Gilbert said. “This type of volatility is usually tied to commodities, such as oil. There are three factors that affect price volatility — seasonality, the weather, and emotions.”

An example of seasonality could be shares in the tourism industry — the prices of hotel rooms often change due to seasonal-based demand. Weather affects industries like agriculture, which can yield good (a bountiful harvest) or bad (a harvest destroyed by hurricanes) results.

Emotions come down to how the feelings of traders can create turbulence in the market. Kimberly Amadeo presents a good example of this in a piece published on The Balance.

“For example, in February 2012, the United States and Europe threatened sanctions against Iran for developing weapons-grade uranium,” she wrote. “In retaliation, Iran threatened to close the Straits of Hormuz, potentially restricting oil supply. Even though the supply of oil did not change, traders bid up the price of oil to almost $110 in March. Gas prices rose to $3.87 a gallon.”

Historical volatility

“This type of volatility gauges changes in an asset’s price over predetermined periods of time, for example, a 12 month period,” Gilbert said. “It can show the price fluctuations of a particular asset, which investors can use to determine risk and length of their investment.”

Basically, historical volatility is just an asset’s change in price relative to itself. The Street’s Scott Rothbort uses a pendulum to illustrate the concept. “The pendulum starts at the resting state when our ball is at point 2 (the mean),” he said.

“If you raise the ball to point 1 and let it go, the ball would then swing from point 1 to point 3. Over time that ball will swing back and forth always passing through point 2. If this were a stock, the difference in distance from point 1 to point 2 or from point 2 to point 3 represents the volatility in the movement of the stock price.”

He goes on to explain how other factors can influence this kind of volatility.

“Now imagine a wind hitting the metal ball. The force of that wind will increase a stock’s volatility. Market corrections, increases in uncertainty or other causal factors of risk will be the wind that shifts volatility higher,” he said.

“Say that there is no wind, but rather calm over the markets. Since there is no outside force to apply motion to the pendulum, the arc of the movement from point 1 to point 3 will decrease. This is when volatility declines. Some call this complacency, but it is generally viewed as a market with low or declining volatility.”

Implied volatility

“It is a key parameter used by options traders to measure the future movements of a stock,” Gilbert said.

“Implied volatility shows where the volatility will likely to be in the future. Rising options prices will show volatility within the market. A great example of this is the CBOE Volatility Index or the VIX, which gauges the future equity market in the next 30 days.”

In other words, certain tools can be used to forecast a movement in price. According to Investopedia, “Supply/demand and time value are major determining factors for calculating implied volatility,” and it “usually increases in bearish markets and decreases when the market is bullish.”

Stock volatility

“Put simply, this is the volatility given to individual stocks and their price fluctuations,” Gilbert said. “The more volatility in a particular stock represents a higher risk to investors. This high volatility can usually come from smaller capped stocks.”

Those investing in highly volatile stocks will likely be looking for a high reward, but must also be comfortable with the same measure of risk.

