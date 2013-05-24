The 5 Things You Need To Know In Mobile

This is a weekly roundup of select content from BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s research and analysis subscription service focused on the mobile ecosystem. Access all of our content by signing up for a free trial here.





1. The Forecast For Google Glass A Gradual Rise To The Mainstream [REPORT]: Google Glass is an attempt to bring smart eyewear to the masses. Google is aiming for an early to mid-2014 debut of the gadget to the general public. Despite the clunkiness and awkwardness of the early beta version of Glass, we think computerized glasses will become a mainstream product – climbing to 21 annual devices sales and a $11b annual market by 2018.

new report, we explain the model and methodology behind the forecasts in detail, and analyse each of the key strategic components— price, developer interest, and cultural barriers— that have a significant impact on the market for Google Glass. Access The Full Report, Charts, and Data >2. Mobile In East Asia: Why Japan, Korea, And Singapore Lead The World In Mobile Monetization [REPORT]: In what country is smart device adoption highest? Hint: It's not the United States. That distinction belongs to Singapore. Developed East Asia — where we include Singapore, South Korea, and Japan — is home to some of the most adaptable and sophisticated mobile users in the world.

new report, we analyse mobile in East Asia, examine what trends from Asia-Pacific will go global, look at what consumer habits developed in Japan or Korea may serve as leading indicators of new ones in the West, and evaluate what makes these mobile markets both similar and unique. Access The Full Report, Charts, and Data >3. Android Rides Mobile To Extend Its Lead in Computer Platform Share [CHART]: The enormous growth of smartphone and tablet sales has helped Android break Microsoft Windows' decades-long stranglehold on operating systems.

4. Local Smartphone Searches Leading To Most Walk-In Customers [CHART]: People who conduct a successful local search on their smartphone are much more likely to make an in-store visit than PC and tablet users.

5. Square Is Processing Mobile Payments At A $15 Billion Annual Run Rate [CHART]: Square's payment volume is growing exponentially.

