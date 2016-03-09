The 5 shirts every man should own

Shirts are a staple in every man’s wardrobe, but there are a few styles that elevate the ordinary to make dressing each morning a breeze. From occasion-appropriate to casual and comfy, these are the five must-have essentials that will forever withstand fickle trends.

1. Tailored and White

Shirt, approx $240, Paul Smith

A white shirt never goes out of style, but it’s surprising how many men get this wardrobe staple so wrong. Look for a cotton-poplin fabric that won’t lose shape and that’s simple enough to wear with a suit or on its own (read: no crazy buttons or pockets!). Fit and fabric are key here, so be sure to launder properly and replace as soon as there’s any yellowing under the arms or fabric wear and tear.

2. Classic Checks

Shirt, approx $340, Michael Bastian from Mr Porter

As far as prints go, you can’t get more classic or failsafe than checks. Leave the wacky spots and florals for another time (or never, really) and team checks with unstructured weekend basics or more formal work-wear.

3. Pale Blue Oxford

Shirt, approx $118, J. Crew from Mr Porter

Favoured by the well-dressed men of Europe with good reason, a light blue shirt will be the hardest working item in your wardrobe. Roll up the sleeves and team with jeans for the weekend, or wear tucked-in to pants with a neutral belt and navy blazer for dressier moments.

4. Something Seasonal

Shirt, $47, Asos

Classics are forever, but it’s nice to indulge in a seasonal colour or fabric every now and again to keep things interesting. Linen is having a resurgence in all forms, and we love how Asos have kept the fit streamlined and used the perfect shade of khaki to update this classic style.

5. Failsafe Denim

Shirt, approx $310, Acne Studios from The Corner.com

It’s time to stop thinking of a denim shirt as a trend based item and embrace it as a wardrobe essential. Acne’s fit and deep chambray colour are hard to beat, and this beauty will only get better with time and love. Undoubtedly worth the investment.

This article originally appeared on Shopstyle Australia. See the original article here.

