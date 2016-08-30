The 5 rudest Australian place names, according to the guy who collated this hilarious NSFW map

Image courtesy of oz.marvellous.maps.com

At first glance, you think the ST&G Marvellous Map of Actual Australian Place Names is a work of fiction.

Nobody in school taught you about what went on at Bullshit Hill, Peculiar Knob or Lovely Bottom.

Warning: The rest of this post contains regular vulgarities which some people may find offensive

How hard was it really to find Hard To Find Dam? Locals would tell it’s right next to Sodden Jerk and you’d think they were having a laugh.

They probably were, but Sodden Jerk is a real place in the south-west corner of WA and – until this year – was a lot easier to find than Well It Wasn’t There Last Year Cave.

It certainly would have been if you’d had the Marvellous Map to guide you, but it was only released earlier this month.

And you would probably have been tempted to head straight for Adelaide and surrounds anyway, with place names such as these:

Clearly, Aussies love a good knob, but the history of hilarious and rude place names stretches well back before Europeans first landed Down Under.

Humphrey Butler and his team are based in London. They had an early hit on their hands with the Britain and US versions of their maps, but Butler said Australia was worthy of the third gong.

“US and Britain are also world class but what makes Aussie place names so good is that some of them are just very Australian: Dinkum, Mate, Well It Wasn’t There Last Year Cave, Humpty Doo,” he said.

And yes, they are genuine place names – hence the map is called “Actual Australian Place Names”.

If you doubt it, head to Geoscience Australia’s Place Names Search here.

“If you are bored at work, typing something mildly rude in there is a great way to pass the time,” Butler said.

The map was almost instantly shared across the globe the day it was released, and media outlets had a field day, given the green light to publish phrases such as “Guys Dirty Hole” and “Boobs Flat” in the name of geography.

Both of those can be found on the map of Tasmania, which Butler rates as his favourite for sheer concentration of ridiculous place names.

“More funny place names per sq km than anywhere else,” he said. “South east corner NSW/VIC is also pretty good.”

Here’s a few for our Northern NSW readers:

Sadly, this type of thing doesn’t happen in these enlightened, easily offended times.

Even Eggs and Bacon Bay in Tasmania is under threat from animal rights activists PETA, who’d like it renamed along the lines of something a little more vegan.

But Butler said ridiculous and rude place names were worth fighting for.

“In the UK there’s a bridge called Tickle Cock Bridge where the oldest profession in the world was carried out,” Butler said.

“Local council changed its name and local residents campaigned to change it back. So it’s now back to its original name.”

You can get your own copy of the map at ST&G’s website here.

And here are Butler’s top 5 Australian place names:

Titwobble Lane

Pisspot Creek

Windy Saddle

Mount Meharry

Prominent Nob

