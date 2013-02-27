See The 5 Most Viral Cell Phone Ads Of All Time

This week, the Mobile World Congress is taking place in Barcelona. The annual four-day event brings together more than 70,000 people from the cell phone industry to showcase new products and talk about the future.



In light of this event, we’ve consulted Unruly Media to find out which five cell phone ads are the most shared — ever.

It should come as no surprise which tech companies dominate the list, but you may be surprised as to which ads themselves were the most popular. A couple of them have never been aired in the U.S.

1. Samsung Galaxy SII launch: “Unleash Your Fingers” — 773,105 all-time shares

This spot features Internet sensation JayFunk, who performs an incredibly impressive “finger tutting” routine. The ad was posted in June 2011. Heaven is the agency.



2. Deadmau5 for the Nokia Lumia 800 launch— 669,531 all-time shares

With the help of 3D mapping, deadmau5 put on a fantastic live show in London that showcased the Nokia Lumia 800. The video was posted in November 2011. Mission Media did the creative work.



3. Apple’s Siri launch on the iPhone 4s — 537,577 all-time shares

TBWA created this ad to show exactly what Siri is capable of. Unlike later Siri ads, this one doesn’t feature a celebrity. The focus in on regular people using the product. This ad was posted in October 2011.



4. Samsung Galaxy SIII: “The Next Big Thing Is Already Here” — 478,139 all-time shares

In this ad, created by 72andSunny, Samsung bashes Apple for how they launch new products. It’s quite the zinger.



5. Nokia’s sponsored “The Dark Knight Rises” trailer — 419,651 all-time shares

Nokia sponsored this Warner Brothers “TDKR” trailer. It was posted in June 2012.



Click here to check out more of the most shared cell phone ads of all time.

