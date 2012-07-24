The 5 Most Popular Luxury Dessert Red Wines On The Market

Photo: Wikipedia

Dessert is sweet and dessert wine is even better. Dessert red wines covers a pretty broad category.It is possible to find a good dessert wine for around $20 to $30 but the very best fall into what you might consider a “luxury category.” The more expensive wines include Porto from the region in Douro, ice wines and a couple other sweet but high-end selections.



According to the People’s Voice Wine Awards, ending its fourth week of voting, certain luxury dessert red wines are more popular than others.

Let’s take a look at the top 5:

1. Croft Porto Vintage A classic Portuguese dessert wine, the aptly named Porto comes from the city of Porto in the Douro region. This particular example offers flavours of dark fruit and a touch of coffee with age.

2. Penfolds Grandfather Rare Tawny Port In the style of the aforementioned Porto, this port comes from Australia’s Barossa Valley. The flavour combines a bit of nuttiness with vanilla and raisins.

3. Cockburn Vintage Port Another selection from Portugal’s Porto region, this dessert wine expresses flavours of dark fruit intertwined with chocolate, cherry and even a bit of plum.

4. Renwood Amador Ice Zinfandel Most would probably not see Zinfandel and think luxury but this delicious selection from California’s Amador County is unique. The Zinfandel, Muscat and Viognier grapes are frozen when they’re pressed delivering exotic aromas and flavours.

5. Les Clos de Paulilles Banyuls Rimage This Grenache comes from France’s Languedoc-roussillon, specifically from a town called Banyuls. The dark ruby vino offers an array of flavours, such as fig, blackberry and other dark fruits.

Don’t see your favourite dessert red wine? Vote or nominate them now!

