The 5 Most Popular Luxury Burgundy Wines On The Market

Burgundy, one of the most well-respected regions in France, produces some of the most sought-after Pinot Noir wines in the world known internationally by the name of the region.A select few of these wines are even considered investments as they’re often produced to be aged for at least 5 to 7 years.



Of course, it’s not just about reputation. These wines also taste amazing. The beauty and luxury of these wines has drawn quite a bit of buzz around them. That’s likely why this is one of the more popular categories in the Snooth People’s Voice Wine Awards.

These awards are meant to decide the best wines of 2012 based on the opinions of wine lovers themselves rather than the critics. You still have the opportunity to vote for your favourite wines but after two weeks of voting a few leaders are starting to pull ahead, especially in the luxury Burgundy category.

Here’s a sneak peak at the top five in luxury Burgundy:

1. Domaine Michel Lafarge Volnay Vendanges Selectionnees

This Pinot Noir wine was produced through biodynamic farming in Volnay. The flavour carries a bit of spice along with hints of red fruit and a bit of oak.

Pairing Suggestion: Barley Risotto with Asparagus and Parmesan

2. Joseph Drouhin Chambolle Musigny

As the name suggests, this red wine hails from Musigny. flavours of truffle and game follow aromas of violet and black cherry as well as a bit of earthiness.

Pairing Suggestion: Sweet-and-Sour Brisket with Shallots and New Potatoes

3. Domaine de Courcel Pommard Premier Cru le Grand Clos des Epenots

Coming from the village of Pommard, this Pinot Noir calls up flavours of spice, dark fruit with notes of chocolate as well. This is a big-bodied wine with a bit of an earthy feel to it.

Pairing Suggestion: Chicken Marsala with Pancetta & Cream

4. Ponsot Morey Saint Denis 1er Cru Cuvée des Alouettes

A Morey St. Denis Pinot Noir, this red wine combines spices with full and intense flavours of ripe fruit, including cherry and other dark fruits.

Pairing Suggestion: Olive Tapenade Tart with Carmelized Red Onions

5. La Pousse d’Or Les Jarollieres Premier Cru

Of course, another Pinot Noir, this one grows in a Pommard Premier Cru vineyard and features a strawberry aroma followed by intense strawberry flavours.

Pairing Suggestion: Meatloaf with Fresh Scallions & Herbs

And there you have the current top 5 in the luxury Burgundy category. Do you agree? If not, get your votes in and be heard!

