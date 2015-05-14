The 5 most popular holiday houses you can rent on Stayz

Australians have an appetite for sun, sand and surf — which explains why Queensland has taken out the crown as home to Australia’s favourite holiday home.

“Sea La Vie Sunrise Beach”, a contemporary four-bedroom coastal retreat popular amongst families and couples has beaten out 45,000 other rental properties across the nation, according to holiday rental company, Stayz.

“Stayz has revealed some fascinating insights about what Australians are looking for when they travel domestically. The most popular holiday homes have a number of things in common and all point to the fact that families are turning to whole holiday homes with multiple bedrooms and lots of space, to accommodate their unique needs,” said David Dunstan, Stayz Marketing Director.

According to Stayz, the most common features that domestic travellers look for in “inspirational, high value holidays” include: whole homes, outdoor space, unique locations and value.

“While it’s not surprising that the majority of Aussies love the beach, it’s a mix of convenience, space, flexibility and activities that make these Stayz properties so popular.”

Although travellers have turned to New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia for their destination getaway, Queensland has come out as the leading holiday destination clocking up an average of 77 enquiries per listing.

“With its great climate, its family friendly appeal and some of the world’s best beaches and experiences on its doorstep, we’re confident that Queensland will continue to perform as one of Australia’s favourite domestic holiday destinations,” says Dunstan.

“However, I’d also keep an eye on destinations that align with the current foodie trend, where we’re seeing exponential growth in locations that are becoming known as foodie havens. Tasmania is an example of this and similarly the wine regions in Western and South Australia.”

Here are the nation’s top picks.

1. 'Sea La Vie Sunrise Beach' in Noosa, Queensland. Topping the list as Australia's favourite holiday home. 2. 'Number 10 Bannister' in Mollymook, New South Wales. Boasting spectacular ocean views... ...the double-storey home also comes complete with huge outside decks. 3. 'Adelaide Luxury Beach House' in Henley Beach, South Australia. Winner of the 2014 STAYZ Awards for Best Indulgence holiday rental in South Australia. It sits on the water's edge... ...just steps away from sandy, white beaches. 4. 'Pearl River House' in Margaret River, Western Australia. An architectural gem which sits on 5 acres of pasture between picturesque valleys. It's the best place to catch a sunset... ...or if you're lucky, you'll see a kangaroo or emu along the way. 5. 'Shady Brook Cottages' in Harrietville, Victoria. A luxury alpine cottage if you want to kick back and relax in the comforts of a country retreat.

