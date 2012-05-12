The 5 Most Popular Credit Card Promotions

I love crunching data. This is not a list of my favourite credit card deals — instead, it’s a list of the most popular offers on Outlaw over the past seven days, as of 8 a.m. on June 10, 2012.



Consider these offers before applying for your next card.

The Top 5, As Ranked By Outbound Traffic/Popularity:

1. Capital One Venture Rewards — This glossy blue card continues to be one of our most popular credit card promotions for those with good to excellent credit. You’ll earn 10,000 Bonus Miles, which can be used toward any travel expense, including flights on any airline. Cardholders also earn 2 miles per $1 spent on the card, significantly higher than many other travel rewards cards.

2. Capital One VentureOne Rewards — The ongoing popularity of this card makes sense, as it was our featured deal two weeks ago. Aside from no annual fee and 0% introductory APR until June 2013 on purchases, new cardholders can “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” Highly recommended — our staff has reviewed this card (and, in fact, my mum signed up for one recently – I wouldn’t steer her astray).

3. Citi Dividend Platinum Select Card for College Students — This is a variation of the Citi Dividend card, except for students who are still fairly new to the world of credit. No cosigner required and no annual fee. New cardholders “earn 5% Cash Back on purchases at supermarkets, drugstores, gas stations, convenience stores & utilities (including cable) for 6 months; 1% thereafter,” making this one of the more generous cash back offers we’ve seen amongst the current line-up of student cards.

4. Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature Card — Quite easy to see why this one crept up into the Top 5; aside from being a Visa Signature card, there’s $0 annual fee and cardholders get “40,000 Hilton HHonors Bonus Points after spending $1000 within 4 months of account opening,” making this a lucrative offer for those who plan to book a Hilton hotel stay over the summer.

5. Discover Student Card — Another student card! Kids, get off my lawn! There’s no annual fee, and you’ll get convenient “text and email alerts” on the status of your account. Additionally, there’s 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months and “5% Cashback Bonus®* in categories that change like gas, groceries, restaurants, department stores and more” (it’s up to 1% back on everything else).

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw‘s Most Popular vertical.

