The 5 Most Popular Bordeaux Wines On The Market

It’s not always easy to get your hands on a really good Bordeaux but that’s why they are considered such a luxury.And as the People’s Voice Wine Awards enters the sixth week of voting, wine lovers have shown that they do love their luxury Bordeauxs. Currently, there are five amazing wines leading the pack of 15 nominees in the luxury Bordeaux category.



Let’s take a closer look at them:

1. Chateau Leoville Poyferre, $60 Hailing from Bordeaux’s St-Jullen commune, this Bordeaux is a mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot. The aromas express plum and other dark fruits while the taste is quite tannic.

Pairing Suggestion: Mussels with Parsley and Garlic

2. Chateau Grand-Puy-Lacoste, $70 This palatable Bordeaux is produced in Pauillac, another Bordeaux commune. Many note an earthiness in the nose while the flavour is dried chile and smoky soil along with a bit of dry fruit.

Pairing Suggestion: Olive Tapenade Tart with Caramelized Red Onions

3. Chateau d’Issan Margaux, $70 Margaux is yet another commune in Bordeaux that produces fine wines such as this. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, the wine’s aromas of blackberry and mineral lead into a full-bodied tannic flavour with a tinge of minerality and a bit of black currant.

Pairing Suggestion: New York Strip and Fall Vegetable Roast with Mustard Cream Sauce

4. Chateau Lascombes, $70 Another blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot, this wine was also made in Margaux. Scents of leather and flowers along with red berries accent the aroma while the flavour calls to mind berry fruits with a slightly astringent finish.

Pairing Suggestion: Saffron-Scented Couscous with Pine Nuts

5. Chateau Giscours, $75 Another selection from Margaux and a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, this wine has a delicious combination of flavours, from licorice to black truffles.

Pairing Suggestion: Balsamic and Dijon Glazed Ham with Roasted Pearl Onions

