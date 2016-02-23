The 5 most luxurious cars in the world

Materials that are soft to the touch, a suspension that allows the car to ride like a cloud over bumps, and massaging seats that move in every almost direction possible, these are things that can make a luxury car, a luxury car.

These five cars have features like those and more.

5. The Rolls-Royce Dawn offers a perfect mixture of luxury, and wind in your face goodness.

The only thing better than riding in an ultra-luxurious car is riding in an ultra-luxurious car with the top down.

It looks like a nice place to be, because it is a nice place to be.

If you want, you can even equip your Dawn with lambswool floormats. I don’t know why you would want to, but, well, you can.

The Dawn is $300,000 of unapologetic luxury.

4. The Bentley Mulsanne is all the fine British automotive craft you could ever want.

Mulsanne buyers can choose between 25 different shades of interior leather and 22 colors of carpet. If that’s not enough, well, it’s probably not Bentley’s fault.

The interior is exquisite.

Quad-zone air conditioning controls contribute to the brilliant experience that is riding in a Mulsanne, no matter where in the car you’re seated.

It doesn’t get much better than a car coming with its own built-in, hand-cut champagne flutes.

And you know its fancy because they’re ‘flutes’, not glasses.

That’s what $304,000 will get you.

3. Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography is the $200,000 4×4 of your dreams.

Photo: Land Rover.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography may look like just another Range Rover trim level, which it is, but there’s a lot more to it than just a name.

Who needs an office when you have a Range Rover Sport SV Autobiography?

Photo: Land Rover.

In the backseat, two 10.2″ screens mounted behind the front seats keep the passengers entertained as well as a pair of power-deployable work desks. If that stuff doesn’t do the trick, there’s also a ‘bottle’ (read: fancy alcohol) cooler between the seats that surely will.

Where’s the Land Rover branded portable grill and beer cooler?

Photo: Land Rover.

With its impressive interior, a great engine, and all around British luxury, this Range Rover comfortably lives next to the other similarly luxurious vehicles up around and above the $200,000 mark.

2. The Ferrari California T might not be the most raw performance-driven Ferrari, but on the luxury scale, there is no compromise.

The California T is the car that people get when they want something exotic, fast, but still classy and usable. It’s not a total supercar, but you wouldn’t really know that by looking at the California T on paper. It does 0-60 in 3.3 seconds, it’s the first Ferrari since the iconic F40 to return to turbocharging, and it looks very, very good.

At about $200,000, it’s the bargain of the group.

It’s also the ultimate golf club transport vehicle.

It might not be a supercar, but it’s still a Ferrari.

And like on most other Ferraris of today, drive modes are selectable from the steering wheel mounted Manettino switch.

If you want a perfect mixture of performance and luxury, the California T is probably for you.

1. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman is a private jet on wheels.

With partial thanks to the limited competition in the factory, limo-length extended-wheelbase segment, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman is possibly the best on the market.

Go ahead and stretch your legs.

The Pullman’s very extended wheelbase has all the room you’ll need.

Its quilted leather seats and matching pillow sets look like the perfect road trip companions. The Pullman’s seating arrangement can be set up so that there is an additional pair of rear-facing fold down seats in the passenger area, or without the extra fold down seats.

Either way, this extended executive sedan is the go-to choice for total luxury and comfort.

It’s not the cabin of a private jet, I promise.

I’m pretty sure I could live in one of these.

After dropping $567,000, one might have to.

