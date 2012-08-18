The 5 Most Expensive Luxury Hotels In Moscow

Photo: Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow
There are opulent 5-star luxury hotels all over the world with over-the-top amenities, like world-class spas, indoor pools, butler service and plush furniture.But you’ll pay the most to stay in a 5-star hotel in Moscow.
Moscow was recently ranked the city with the most expensive hotel rooms in the world by Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) a travel services provider that ranks the most expensive cities by average hotel room rate each year. This year, HRG found that the Russian capital had the highest average room rates out of 50 cities around the world—a spot that it’s held for eight years running—with an average room rate of £258.11 ($404) per night.
We decided to take a look at some of the most expensive hotels in Moscow.
Average room rate: $720
Location: Tverskaya Street 3, near the Kremlin and Red Square
Notable feature: The hotel has the largest guest rooms in the city at 452 square feet, furnished with quality woods, marbles and luxurious fabrics.
Average room rate: $705
Location: 4 Neglinnaya St., near the Bolshoi Theatre, Kremlin and Red Square
Notable feature: The hotel is home to the Quantum Spa and Health Club, one of the best spas in the city, with a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, Roman bath, gym, juice bar and treatment rooms for massages.
Average room rate: $700
Location: Petrovka St-Bld 1, near the Bolshoi Theatre, Kremlin and Red Square
Notable feature: personalised butler service in the guest rooms.
Average room rate: $700
Location: Barvikha, 114/3, in the suburban Barvikha Luxury Village
Notable feature: The meticulous attention to detail. A member of the Leading Small Hotels of the World, this modern boutique hotel has nice details, like fireplaces and steam showers in some of the rooms.
Average room rate: $690
Location: Ul. Balchug 1, directly across from the Kremlin
Notable feature: The incredible views and the rich history. This historic building once housed the studios of famous Russian artists like Kramskoi and Vasnetsov in the late-19th century, who painted the Kremlin, Red Square and St Basil's Cathedral from their studios.
