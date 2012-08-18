The 5 Most Expensive Luxury Hotels In Moscow

Photo: Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow

There are opulent 5-star luxury hotels all over the world with over-the-top amenities, like world-class spas, indoor pools, butler service and plush furniture.But you’ll pay the most to stay in a 5-star hotel in Moscow.



Moscow was recently ranked the city with the most expensive hotel rooms in the world by Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) a travel services provider that ranks the most expensive cities by average hotel room rate each year. This year, HRG found that the Russian capital had the highest average room rates out of 50 cities around the world—a spot that it’s held for eight years running—with an average room rate of £258.11 ($404) per night.

We decided to take a look at some of the most expensive hotels in Moscow.

