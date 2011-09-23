The Most Dominant Team In The NFL's First Two Weeks Is...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Dallas Cowboys.Through two weeks in the NFL, there are seven teams that are still undefeated. But there is a smaller group of teams that have been the most dominant so far, and they aren’t all undefeated.



In the NFL a team can be dominant, but a bad break or a bad bounce early in the season can spell doom. So if we want a sense of which teams have been the most dominant so far, we need to look beyond win-loss record.

Instead, let’s break the teams down to their simplest form. Which teams are the best at moving the ball on offence and keeping the opposition from moving up and down the field when they have the ball.

Here are the five teams that have outgained their opponents the most through two weeks…

What we see is that so far is that the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most dominant team even though they are just 1-1. We also see that the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans may be the real deal and Super Bowl contenders.

The yards gained by these may not necessarily translate into points and wins yet. Three of the five teams on this list (Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles) have already lost a game.

And if we look at some of the other undefeated teams, we can start to see the holes in their games. The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers are both undefeated and considered Super Bowl favourites. And yet those two teams rank 30th and 31st in the NFL in yards allowed through two weeks.

If the teams listed above continue to move the ball and keep the opponent from doing the same, the points will come. And by the end of the season, these could be the five teams competing for the Super Bowl.

