The 5 Most Amazing Chess Sacrifices Of All Time

In chess, a “sacrifice” is when one player willingly loses material to gain a positional advantage.

That positional advantage can turn either into a very fast mate, or an overwhelming strategic edge that allows the player to grind down the opponent, even with less material.

This YouTube vid explores the 5 greatest sacrifices in chess history. If you have any idea how chess is played, then sit back and enjoy!

